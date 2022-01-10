Here's where USA Wrestling ranks Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum among nation's top girls wrestlers

In a January update of USA Wrestling's girls ranking, Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum was named the nation's top 132-pound wrestler in the country.
Errthum won the girls 132-pound state tittle in Wisconsin in 2020. The then-sophomore then won the 2021 Northern Plains regional championship at 132 pounds.
Errthum also finished fifth in the Division 1 Baraboo boys regional in 2021. The junior is not wrestling in the high school season this year.
The nation's top overall girls wrestler remains Waterford senior Kylie Welker, a 164-pounder.
Sun Prairie junior Bopa Quintana was named as an honorable mention in the 106-pound weight class.
Lake Geneva eighth-grader Carley Ceshker (112) was ranked as the No. 8. Florence junior Caitlyn Kelley (117) was rose four spots to the No. 20.
At 127 there were three Wisconsin wrestlers named in the top 25. Mineral Point junior Kylie Rule was listed at No. 12, Chippewa Falls senior Larissa Kaz was one spot below Rule at No. 13 and Jefferson senior Sophia Brynman-Metcalf was named at No. 17.
Wrightstown native Faith Bartoszek (144), who attends Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, was ranked at No. 6. Brookfield Central senior Marissa Roth remained at No. 23.
Outside of Welker, three other Wisconsin natives made the top 25 at 164 pounds: Antigo junior Alexandra Hofrichter (No. 8), Fennimore sophomore Rachael Schauer (No. 10) and Peshtigo senior Katelyn Lewis (No. 22).
Two Wisconsin natives were also ranked in the 180-pound weight class, Phillips senior Kaylie Upson (No. 10) and Rhinelander junior Abigale Swanson (honorable mention). Oconomowoc junior Leah Mindiola remained at No. 5 at 225.
Girls wrestling preview: Nation's top-ranked wrestler among the 4 wrestlers you need to know
Alexis Winecke, sr., Baraboo
Winecke is expected to compete at 113 pounds this season and is pursuing a state title in the WIAA’s inaugural girls wrestling season, according to Baraboo coach Joe Bavlnka. She took home first place in the girls 15-18 division at the recent Rumble by the River tournament. She competed at 113 at the 2021 Baraboo regional. Winecke has a runner-up finish at 106 pounds at the 2020 Wisconsin High School championships.
Mattie Papenthien, jr., Middleton
Papenthien has two runner-up finishes at state events in 2021, including one at 132 where Errthum was the winner. She competed at 138 pounds at the 2021 Baraboo regional. Papenthien was fifth at 132 at the 2020 Wisconsin High School championships at Wausau West.
Hanna Errthum, jr., Mount Horeb
Errthum (132 pounds) is a nationally ranked girls wrestler at No. 1 ranking from a 2021-22 preseason ranking done by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum. Among her results, she has first-place finishes at the 2021 Northern Plains regional championships (132), the USAW National Recruiting Showcase — Wisconsin (132) and the WWF Women’s High School folkstyle state tournament (126), according to Trackwrestling. She competed against the boys in the 2021 WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional and finished fifth at 132. She has a 2020 Wisconsin High School girls championship meet first-place finish at 132 pounds on her résumé.
Rachel Zych, sr., Sun Prairie
Zych, 0-2 last season, could compete for a spot in the Sun Prairie varsity lineup, potentially at 132, according to Nelson.