Here's where USA Wrestling ranks Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum among nation's top girls wrestlers
PREP GIRLS WRESTLING

Here's where USA Wrestling ranks Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum among nation's top girls wrestlers

In a January update of USA Wrestling's girls ranking, Mount Horeb's Hanna Errthum was named the nation's top 132-pound wrestler in the country.

Errthum won the girls 132-pound state tittle in Wisconsin in 2020. The then-sophomore then won the 2021 Northern Plains regional championship at 132 pounds.

Errthum also finished fifth in the Division 1 Baraboo boys regional in 2021. The junior is not wrestling in the high school season this year.

The nation's top overall girls wrestler remains Waterford senior Kylie Welker, a 164-pounder.

Sun Prairie junior Bopa Quintana was named as an honorable mention in the 106-pound weight class.

Lake Geneva eighth-grader Carley Ceshker (112) was ranked as the No. 8. Florence junior Caitlyn Kelley (117) was rose four spots to the No. 20.

At 127 there were three Wisconsin wrestlers named in the top 25. Mineral Point junior Kylie Rule was listed at No. 12, Chippewa Falls senior Larissa Kaz was one spot below Rule at No. 13 and Jefferson senior Sophia Brynman-Metcalf was named at No. 17.

Wrightstown native Faith Bartoszek (144), who attends Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, was ranked at No. 6. Brookfield Central senior Marissa Roth remained at No. 23.

Outside of Welker, three other Wisconsin natives made the top 25 at 164 pounds: Antigo junior Alexandra Hofrichter (No. 8), Fennimore sophomore Rachael Schauer (No. 10) and Peshtigo senior Katelyn Lewis (No. 22).

Two Wisconsin natives were also ranked in the 180-pound weight class, Phillips senior Kaylie Upson (No. 10) and Rhinelander junior Abigale Swanson (honorable mention). Oconomowoc junior Leah Mindiola remained at No. 5 at 225.

