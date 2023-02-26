Looking at his history, Rhett Koenig hasn’t been afraid of a dramatic finish.

In fact, the Prairie du Chien senior has lived in it during his career at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament with just two pins under his belt. Koenig lapped up the drama again Saturday night, outlasting Winneconne’s Brody Hart 7-6 to win the Division 2 138-pound championship and etch his name in state history as a four-time state champion.

Koenig wasn’t alone in becoming part of the exclusive club as three others joined him as four-time champions in a thrilling night at the Kohl Center.

“You hear the argument that ‘There’s getting to be too many. Is it really that great of an accomplishment?’” Koenig said. “I would just say it’s getting better, the company that you’re in, they’re training just as hard as you. It’s just going to keep getting better and better, I think.”

Koenig, a Minnesota commit, got better and better as the match wore on against Hart, outscoring the Wolves junior 4-2 in the final two minutes, with all four points coming in the final 25 seconds. He cut Hart to start the period then again after his takedown with 25 seconds left tied the match at 5.

He cut Hart once again before scoring the title-winning takedown with eight seconds remaining to become the 25th four-time state champion.

“I wanted to put it in my hands; leave no doubt on the mat and no regrets,” said Koenig, who scored a 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker win over Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood in Friday night’s semifinals.

Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag became the first to join the four-timers club on the night. The Hornets senior, a Wyoming wrestling commit, followed Koenig’s lead with a flair for the dramatic as he ground out a 1-0 decision win over Fennimore’s Ian Crapp to win the Division 3 132-pound title.

Kaukauna’s Greyson Clark meanwhile got rolling to beat Koenig to the punch at 138 pounds in Division 1. The Ghosts senior racked up five early points in the opening period to cruise past Germantown’s Riese Thornberry 13-3 and become the 24th four-time champ in state history.

Rounding out the history-making performances was Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles. The Indians senior hammered home a 19-4 technical fall win over St. Croix Central’s Owen Wasley to win the Division 2 160-pound crown.

“It’s crazy and it’s awesome,” said Clark, a Purdue commit. “There’s always that one piece and if you lose it, you don’t always complete the puzzle.”

A number of other wrestlers across the state are putting the pieces of the puzzle together. Three more grapplers moved within a win of the four-timers club Saturday, led by Amery junior Koy Hopke. The Warriors’ 220-pounder pinned Peshtigo’s Connor Thomas in 39 seconds to win his third title and run his career record to a staggering 126-0.

Along with Hopke, West Bend West junior Connor Mirasola won a second straight Division 1 182-pound title after capturing gold at 170 as a freshman in 2001, while Cumberland’s Dawson Johnson won gold in a third different weight class in Division 3. The Beavers junior took home the 126 title this year after wins at 106 in 2021 and 120 in 2022.

Meanwhile, sophomores Danny Heiser of Evansville in Division 2 and Co’Ji Campbell of Kenosha St. Joseph’s in Division 3 became two-time state champions.

The race to four titles is also rolling on the girls side. De Pere's Brooke Corrigan (100 pounds), New London's Hailey Krueger (145) and Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald (165) all retained their championships Saturday, putting the first two pieces of their puzzles together.

Scoles, an Illinois wrestling commit, acknowledged how difficult the feat is, with the first-ever four-time champion, Matt Hanutke of Pittsville, accomplishing the achievement on the 50th anniversary of the WIAA’s inaugural wrestling tournament.

“It’s hard to do — to never have an off day, to never get really hurt, to never get really sick or all those things. I’m the lucky one,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that could’ve done it, but they blew out their knee or they got the flu the week of state or whatever happens. My freshman year, I was in an overtime match in the state finals in a wild scramble. I could’ve came up in bottom and we wouldn’t be talking today. A lot of things had to go right for me to get here.”

Saturday night’s quartet stretched the number of champions this decade to nine, already the most-ever in a 10-year period. That broke the previous mark of seven from 2010-2019, a number that appears primed to grow. WIAA Associated Director Mel Dow, who oversees tournament planning for wrestling, knows how much the sport is on the rise.

“There’s incredible leadership in all levels of the sport and also we’re seeing there’s a great passion from the kids,” he said. “The skill level of freshmen coming in right now, is what we saw 10-12 years ago as juniors and seniors. The nice part about it is they’re not single-sport athletes and the coaching they’re getting is at a much higher level. It’s great to see.”

Hopke wastes little time

Hopke produced arguably the quickest-ever state tournament run en route to his third straight 220-pound title.

The Warriors standout wrestled a total of 1 minute, 4 seconds over the course of the three-day tournament with a trio of first-period pin fall victories. He won both his quarterfinal and semifinal matches in 13 seconds before putting away Thomas in just under 40 seconds.

Since his 220-pound championship match as a freshman in 2021, Hopke has yet to wrestle a full six-minute match at state, with this year’s total time besting last season’s 3:52. According to Hopke, he had just two matches make it out of the second period all season, and for one simple reason.

“I don’t really like to be out on the mat that long,” he said. “I’m going to work for that pin, always.

“That’s how I wrestle. I’m going to take him down and look for the pin. It’s just my style.”

Sisters hungry to follow footsteps

The names Whiting and Bianchi became synonymous with success at the state tournament in recent years. Clayton Whiting became a four-time state champion for Oconto Falls last season while Matty Bianchi became Two Rivers’ first four-time champion in 2021.

The pair are now at NCAA Division I powers — Whiting at Missouri and Bianchi at Arkansas-Little Rock — but the name is still very much in the conversation at state thanks to their younger sisters. Taylor Whiting and Angie Bianchi made plenty of noise at the Kohl Center as the freshmen debutants captured gold and silver, respectively, in the second girls tournament.

Taylor Whiting edged out Wausau West’s Savannah Danielson 4-0 to take first at 107 pounds, while Angie Bianchi settled for silver in a 6-4 sudden-death overtime loss to Sun Prairie East/West’s Bopa Quintana at 114.

Whiting said the two are close and their older brothers are often at the heart of their conversation.

“We always talk about our brothers and how they train hard, and we always compare ourselves and how we want to get better. We definitely wrestle similar to our brothers, and we hope to continue winning,” Whiting said.

She got to have her older brother take in her first state championship as Clayton Whiting was on-hand. Taylor Whiting said it was special to have him there as “he’s a huge supporter of me,” and was her impetus for getting involved with sport during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like her brother, she likes to impose her strength over her opponents and has another future goal in mind.

“I want to get it to eight family state titles, so it’d be really cool if that could happen,” she said.

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships