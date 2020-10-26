Former Stoughton wrestler Davey Starks earns selection into UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame

Wallenfelsz, a 6-foot-8 center, and Carstensen, a 6-6 forward, were teammates on the 2000 Blugold basketball team that played for the NCAA national championship in an ESPN live broadcast from Salem, Virginia.

The group represents the 44th class of men’s inductees and the 31st class of women’s inductees and brings the number of athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored to 241, according to the release.

The group was scheduled to have been inducted Oct. 2 during homecoming weekend. The class was only received recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An induction banquet might be scheduled in the spring, depending on coronavirus conditions then.

The Blugold Hall of Fame was established in 1973 “to pay tribute, to give deserved recognition and to enhance school tradition by honoring former athletic letterwinners, coaches or administrators who demonstrated distinctive, unique or exceptional ability while on the campus at Eau Claire and have distinguished themselves in their profession or personally since leaving the institution.”

There must be 15 years from the final season of eligibility before an athlete can be considered for induction.

