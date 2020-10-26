Former Stoughton wrestler Davey Starks earns selection into UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame

Former Stoughton wrestler Davey Starks was one of seven athletes named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold Hall of Fame's class of 2020, according to a release from UW-Eau Claire.
All seven athletes earned All-American status and competed in national competition.
The new class includes Starks, basketball players Jon Wallenfelsz and Sherm Carstensen, golfers Josh Dirks and Ryan Quinn, track athlete John Schuna and gymnast Alison (Eagles) Anderson.
The seven inductees competed between 1996 and 2005.
Starks was a national place-winner and one of only nine conference wrestlers to win four consecutive titles at the same weight.
Starks compiled a 111-37 record during a UW-Eau Claire wrestling career that saw him earn team Most Improved award as a freshman and team MVP award the next three years, according to the release.
As a senior, he won at 125 pounds for his fourth consecutive WIAC title in 2003.
He was an undefeated WIAA state champion at Stoughton. He won four consecutive Badger Conference titles at 125 pounds and was named to the league’s All-Centennial team in 2012.
He earned NCAA All-American status as a junior with a seventh-place finish at nationals. He was the team captain both his junior and senior seasons.
Hall of Fame coach Don Parker, who was Starks’ college coach, said Starks came to UW-Eau Claire “highly skilled from one of the Wisconsin high school wrestling powers at Stoughton.”
Parker said Starks was “one of the best wrestlers we have had.”
Parker, impressed by Starks’ Greco throws, said, “Davey worked hard to be the best he could be.”
Starks graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2004 as a kinesiology major. He added a web programmer/analyst degree from Madison College. He is currently a Software Engineer for ARMS Business Solutions in Madison. He previously held various IT positions with five other companies.
Starks and his wife, Abigail, have three children: Sigrid, age 5; Soren, age 4; and Elin, age 2.
Among the other inductees, Dirks and Quinn were All-American players for Hall of Fame coach Todd Oehrlein’s Blugold golf teams. Quinn helped the Blugolds win the 2001 NCAA championship.
Schuna was an NCAA indoor national shot put champion and earned All-American status all eight times he competed in the NCAA indoor and outdoor shot put competition.
Anderson was a two-time conference all-around champion and one of only two Blugolds to ever qualify for an NCAA Division I regional.
Wallenfelsz, a 6-foot-8 center, and Carstensen, a 6-6 forward, were teammates on the 2000 Blugold basketball team that played for the NCAA national championship in an ESPN live broadcast from Salem, Virginia.
The group represents the 44th class of men’s inductees and the 31st class of women’s inductees and brings the number of athletes, coaches and administrators who have been honored to 241, according to the release.
The group was scheduled to have been inducted Oct. 2 during homecoming weekend. The class was only received recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. An induction banquet might be scheduled in the spring, depending on coronavirus conditions then.
The Blugold Hall of Fame was established in 1973 “to pay tribute, to give deserved recognition and to enhance school tradition by honoring former athletic letterwinners, coaches or administrators who demonstrated distinctive, unique or exceptional ability while on the campus at Eau Claire and have distinguished themselves in their profession or personally since leaving the institution.”
There must be 15 years from the final season of eligibility before an athlete can be considered for induction.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.