Empey brothers, Nicolar Rivera lead Stoughton wrestling into WIAA Division 1 state meet

From the time they were young boys, Stoughton brothers Brooks Empey and Griffin Empey came to the wrestling room.
They watched and learned as wrestlers of varied talent and experience perfected their technique and enhanced their conditioning.
And through the years they improved their own skills after entering the sport in which their dad, Bob Empey, was a coach and other friends were teammates. Brooks started prior to kindergarten, slightly earlier than when his younger brother began participating.
“I’ve grown up with Stoughton wrestling,” said 260-pound Griffin Empey, a sophomore who wrestles in the 285-pound division. “I’ve seen the high years and the low years. After school (when younger), we’d go to the high school wrestling practices and sit there and watch and do our homework. We grew up with it. It’s a part of us and will never go away.”
Brooks Empey (10-0 this season), a senior who won the WIAA Division 1 state championship at 220 pounds last year in Madison, and Griffin Empey (10-0), who makes his second state appearance, are among six Stoughton wrestlers who have qualified for the Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament Saturday at Kaukauna High School.
“As a parent, it is pretty humbling and exciting at the same time,” said Bob Empey, Stoughton’s co-coach with Dan Spilde. “It is part of what the Stoughton program has built — to have opportunities to be in these moments. They are a coach’s kids. They were always around it.”
Spilde said the brothers’ being around the sport and that Bob Empey was “a wrestling guru in Wisconsin” showed Brooks and Griffin Empey “what it takes to be a wrestler.”
This year’s state events will be one day at three sites rather than three days at the Kohl Center.
“I’ve been there three other years, so it’s been pretty cool,” Brooks Empey said. “You don’t take it for granted. You keep working. You celebrate the moment, but you don’t celebrate fully because you know it’s not the end of the road just because you made it to state. (Being in Kaukauna) will be just like wrestling in another tournament. … It will be a bit different, but it will be exciting.”
While top-ranked Brooks Empey seeks to defend his 220-pound crown, teammate and junior Nicolar Rivera will attempt to win his third consecutive title — this time at 132 pounds. Rivera (9-0), who’s 118-0 in his prep career and top-ranked at 132 by wiwrestling.com, won championships at 106 in 2019 and 120 in 2020.
“Nicolar is wrestling with a little more sound offensive approach,” Spilde said. “He’s always been wide open and that’s not going to change. He is dynamic in the way he attacks.”
The Vikings’ contingent also includes seventh-ranked freshman Cole Sarbacker (7-3) at 113 pounds, top-ranked senior Luke Mechler (10-0) at 160 and second-ranked senior Rudy Detweiler (10-0) at 195.
Mechler finished third at 152 last year.
“No one works harder than Luke,” Spilde said. “He is relentless at making himself better and proves that each time he steps on the mat.”
Stoughton, which also will seek a fourth consecutive Division 1 title at next week’s WIAA team tournament, had virtual workouts and small-group practices with no contact at school and practices outside Dane County due to health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With living within our restrictions and the things we were allowed to do, it is impressive what the group of athletes on the team has been able to do and move forward,” said Bob Empey, adding he appreciated the support from the school administration and community to give the team its opportunity. “I’m humbled by the way it’s all come together and for the team to overcome these obstacles in front of them.”
Rivera said breathing through the masks has been difficult, while Brooks Empey said the lack of consistent practices has been a challenge.
“But we are adjusting with the times and going with the flow,” Brooks Empey said.
Spilde said the no-contact practices, which focused on individual conditioning and stance-and-motion drills, have been the most challenging part of the team’s preparation.
“It’s hard to get a feel for anything that gives you resistance unless someone is on you and fighting back,” Spilde said.
When they have normal workouts with contact, the Empey brothers and Detweiler, a UW-Whitewater football commit, often practice against each other.
Brooks Empey has watched Griffin gain toughness and learn how to use his hands to put pressure on an opponent.
“He had to learn how to be tough,” Brooks Empey said. ”Man, he has some heavy hands.”
Second-ranked Griffin Empey, who acknowledges often being hard on himself, said this season during the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly stressful and a test for his time management.
“I’m trying to relax and go with the flow, now more than ever,” he said. “I’m happy for the opportunity.”
Spilde said he’s just excited the Vikings have the chance to compete during this unique season, even if the state-meet atmosphere will be different.
“It’s an event that’s going to be fast and furious,” Spilde said.