Empey brothers, Nicolar Rivera lead Stoughton wrestling contingent into WIAA Division 1 state meet

Spilde said the brothers’ being around the sport and that Bob Empey was “a wrestling guru in Wisconsin” showed Brooks and Griffin Empey “what it takes to be a wrestler.”

This year’s state events will be one day at three sites rather than three days at the Kohl Center.

“I’ve been there three other years, so it’s been pretty cool,” Brooks Empey said. “You don’t take it for granted. You keep working. You celebrate the moment, but you don’t celebrate fully because you know it’s not the end of the road just because you made it to state. (Being in Kaukauna) will be just like wrestling in another tournament. … It will be a bit different, but it will be exciting.”

While top-ranked Brooks Empey seeks to defend his 220-pound crown, teammate and junior Nicolar Rivera will attempt to win his third consecutive title — this time at 132 pounds. Rivera (9-0), who’s 118-0 in his prep career and top-ranked at 132 by wiwrestling.com, won championships at 106 in 2019 and 120 in 2020.

“Nicolar is wrestling with a little more sound offensive approach,” Spilde said. “He’s always been wide open and that’s not going to change. He is dynamic in the way he attacks.”