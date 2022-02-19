DeForest seniors Brody Hemauer, Elijah Bauer win sectionals to advance to state

SUN PRAIRIE — Throughout the course of the prep wrestling season, DeForest seniors Brody Hemauer and Elijah Bauer found themselves as practice partners.

Both worked hard to make the other better and the success has shown all season long. That includes Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie, where Hemauer won the 160-pound bracket and Bauer won at 170 pounds.

Both punched their tickets for the individual state tournament next week at the Kohl Center.

“It’s one of those deals where iron sharpens iron, but to be honest, they’re two horses going after it,” DeForest coach Tyler Rauls said. “You can see the major difference. Even at the beginning of the year, Elijah coming back, they weren’t practicing every day together, but it didn’t take very long for us to recognize that we need to push these two together and let them push each other.

“Frankly, they’re the only ones in the room that can hang with each other, anyways. We needed them pushing each other because they both have big goals. They both are the types of wrestlers that need to be working together. That’s what they’ve done and you can see the growth in both of them as the season’s gone on.”

Hemauer (42-5), ranked No. 1 at 160 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, will enter his fourth state tournament. He took fourth at 160 pounds as a sophomore and second at 170 as a junior.

Now his only goal is a Division 1 state championship.

“It’s a state title or bust,” Hemauer said. “That’s been the motto all year. It’s been a dream since I’ve been walking on my feet and wrestling. Wrestling has been in my family for my whole life. Being a state champ, being at the Kohl Center, getting your hand raised and holding that bracket is one of my biggest dreams I’ve ever had.”

There was no doubt he’d make it back Saturday, either. Hemauer breezed through the competition, pinning Reedsburg senior Jacob Schickert in 2 minutes, 35 seconds in the quarterfinals and defeating Holmen junior Benson Swatek (17-6) by technical fall 17-2 in the semifinals. In the finals, he earned another technical fall 15-0 over Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Bennett Weidman (30-8).

“It’s remembering that if I stick to what I do best and hit it hard, then I don’t think anybody can stop me,” Hemauer said.

He credited his practice partner for helping him advance to his fourth state tournament.

“He’s definitely pushed me,” Hemauer said of Bauer. “If I didn’t have that kid in the room pushing me like he has, I wouldn’t be pushing me to get to where I need to be.

“I wouldn’t get to reach my goals if he wasn’t there pushing me to get there.”

Hemauer was at the mat when Bauer (25-5), an honorable mention 170-pound wrestler, took on Reedsburg junior Devin Judd (41-11) in the finals match. Bauer won by major decision 14-0 to advance to state.

“I came into my last match thinking, ‘What do I have to lose?’ The Middleton kid (Middleton sophomore Bryce Falk) dropped out after the (wrestleback) because his head hurt,” Bauer said. “So I came into this match with a guaranteed spot to state. I figured what do I have to lose, so I went in there, did my stuff and had fun with it.”

Bauer had previously been pinned at 5:43 in the championship match by Falk (34-15) during last week’s regional at Waunakee. So it was a relief to come away at sectionals with a championship.

“I just came in with an attitude of not being cocky,” Bauer said. “I went into last week with confidence and I lost a tough matchup with a Middleton kid. I came in here just thinking I will stick to my stuff, work on what I’ve worked on all year and see what I can pull off.”

It got his coach’s attention in how Bauer battled through adversity.

“As much as regionals sucked and you hate to see your kid go through that, I can tell you from personal experience, it’s much better to leave regionals where it is and take advantage of sectionals,” Rauls said. “Good or bad, whatever happens in the past, you have to build from it and make it happen the next week.

“We know how good Elijah is, so for him to get snake-bitten last week, I’d rather have that happen last week, put the work in this week and let him know he can do this. You can face adversity this week and you don’t need to go to a cave. He can fight through it and come out on top.”

That’s what Bauer did. He pinned Tomah senior Sam Linzmeier (8-8) in the first round and then defeated Beaver Dam freshman Mason Grow (19-17) 7-1 in the semifinals.

Now the duo of Hembauer and Bauer advance to state together.

“It’s definitely cool having both of us there,” Hemauer said. “We were pushing each other all year. Doing it together makes it a lot more easier, a lot more fun.”

“A saying I’ve heard a lot is ‘champions come in pairs.’ I find that true,” Bauer added. “You have to have a good work ethic and you have to have a good partner to succeed in wrestling.”

