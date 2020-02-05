Conference wrestling preview: Stoughton's Gavin Model gets smaller to aim bigger

Gavin Model started wrestling at age 4 and has been moving up in weight class ever since.
His first recorded result was at 54 pounds in 2009. By 2013 he was up to 85, and in his freshman year at Stoughton High School he wrestled at 126. He won his first Badger Conference title at 138, and another at 152 the next season.
As a senior this season, though, Model has done something different. He moved down.
Model approached Stoughton co-head coaches Bob Empey and Dan Spilde with the idea of cutting down to 145 pounds. And as the season approached, his weight stayed in the range to make the change feasible.
“All summer, I wrestled 152. I felt strong, but not overpowering,” Model said. “As the season got closer, my weight was in range where it was not a big deal. So I took the jump and went for it.”
Model started the season at 152, winning his first five matches of the year at that weight. He wrestled at 145 for the first time on Dec. 14, and is 21-4 at that weight and 29-4 overall. He's ranked fourth at 145 in Division 1 by WiWrestling.com.
While many wrestlers play football in the fall, Model runs cross country. That, combined with his focus on nutrition, allowed him to make a transition not often seen in high school wrestling.
“His work ethic and nutritional habits, and the way he approaches every day, allowed him to do that seamlessly,” Empey said. “It’s not common to see that, but one of those opportunities existed and it has turned out real positive for him.”
Model started to see the fruits of his labor as soon as he stepped onto the mat in December. Matches he had previously been taking to the third period or overtime, struggling to secure the last couple points, now were being finished off in the first or second period.
“When I first started wrestling at 145, I immediately felt a difference in strength. I felt more powerful, I could move the guys better,” Model said. “The same matches that I had, I feel more dominant now.”
Moving down a weight class has also opened up opportunities for some of Model’s teammates. After finishing as the Division 1 state runner-up at 145 pounds last season, junior Luke Mechler has taken over Model’s spot at 152 and is ranked first by WiWrestling.com.
Model is looking for his own redemption at individual state after he lost a disappointing 9-5 decision to Waterford’s Alex Guardiola in last year’s quarterfinals.
He bounced back by winning all three of his matches the following week, as Stoughton swept to its second consecutive WIAA Division 1 team championship. But he said the result at individual state still left a chip on his shoulder.
Team state is still the main goal, and Model has an important role to play as a leader for a team that went 21-0 in duals last season. Several members of Stoughton’s lineup have never experienced a loss at state. Model and classmate Brandt Spilde are there to remind them that the success they’ve enjoyed isn’t guaranteed to continue.
“That perspective keeps him driving forward, and that part of leadership is to remind people that it takes a bunch of healthy athletes coming together at the same time to reach that pinnacle,” Empey said. “We’re fortunate that he’s one of our leaders and that the group sees him that way.”
With seven graduation losses among 14 weight classes, another Stoughton team title is far from secured. If the third-ranked Vikings are to find their way to the top of the podium, Model’s step down could be an important factor in that success.