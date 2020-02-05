Conference wrestling preview: Stoughton's Gavin Model gets smaller to aim bigger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“His work ethic and nutritional habits, and the way he approaches every day, allowed him to do that seamlessly,” Empey said. “It’s not common to see that, but one of those opportunities existed and it has turned out real positive for him.”

Model started to see the fruits of his labor as soon as he stepped onto the mat in December. Matches he had previously been taking to the third period or overtime, struggling to secure the last couple points, now were being finished off in the first or second period.

“When I first started wrestling at 145, I immediately felt a difference in strength. I felt more powerful, I could move the guys better,” Model said. “The same matches that I had, I feel more dominant now.”

Moving down a weight class has also opened up opportunities for some of Model’s teammates. After finishing as the Division 1 state runner-up at 145 pounds last season, junior Luke Mechler has taken over Model’s spot at 152 and is ranked first by WiWrestling.com.

Model is looking for his own redemption at individual state after he lost a disappointing 9-5 decision to Waterford’s Alex Guardiola in last year’s quarterfinals.