The scenes witnessed by Brian Hookstead and his family in the early morning hours of June 11 were etched in their minds as they stood dazed in their driveway.

The family of five was trying to process a fire spreading through their home in Evansville, where they’ve lived for nearly two years.

“We got everybody out before the fire alarms went off into the house,” Hookstead said. “We’re super, super fortunate we caught it as soon as we did.”

Hookstead's wife, Alicia, was also focusing on the positives after the fire.

“I feel like we are starting over, but we’re getting a new house,” she added. “We still have our home because we’re together. Where we are (together) is home. We have to get all new belongings, but if anything it’s made us even closer with our immediate family as well as all of the rest of our family.”

At 3:30 a.m., Brian Hookstead — the Oregon wrestling coach — was sound asleep when his wife uncharacteristically woke up to an unusually silent house. With the two normally sleeping with a fan and television on, it was the smell that woke Alicia Hookstead.

The smell got stronger as she made her way through the house, but she couldn't tell what the source of it was until she looked out into the yard and saw a glowing orange light.

After figuring out her house was on fire, she began yelling for her husband and three children to get up and get outside to safety. Her husband shot out of bed and outside to get a garden hose to see if he could put the fire out.

When that didn’t work, he rushed back inside to collect the kids — Tatum, 12, Alexis, 9, and Tucker, 6 — and their three dogs. He also got his father-in-law, Jeff Pendell, who lives the basement.

“We were about as bare minimum as you can get,” said Brian Hookstead, referring to his family only having on what they slept in the night prior.

The garage, along with Alicia Hookstead’s car, was destroyed in the fire, which spread through the crawl-space attic, into the house, causing the roof to collapse.

Brian Hookstead said the Evansville Fire Department and the homeowner’s insurance investigator don’t know what started the fire. However, the investigator told them he eliminated an electrical ignition and said that it started near trash cans behind the garage.

“As of now, they are working very well with us,” he said. “They’re not trying to negate anything. They know the tragedy that has happened.”

Receiving support

After calling family members, Brian Hookstead reached out to his assistant wrestling coach, Peter Eckhart.

Eckhart, who works with the school's girl wrestlers, reached out to Robin St. Clair, Brian Hookstead’s real estate agent and the mother of 100-pound sophomore Raven Ringhand. She started a GoFundMe page titled "Hookstead family" late in the morning.

“It just blew up,” said St. Clair, who admitted she was “blown away” by the amount of support.

St. Clair’s account raised over $33,000 from 500-plus donations as of Monday afternoon.

“They’ve made such an impact on people’s lives,” said St. Clair, who added that her family has gotten close with Hookstead because he’s been a role model for Ringhand the last two years as her coach and teacher. “It shows through this GoFundMe on how big of an impact they’ve made.”

“The community rallies around good people and Brian is a very good person,” Eckhart said. “Even though he doesn’t live in town, people know him through school and through coaching. It didn’t surprise me one bit. I’ve always told Brian I love him and the community loves him. You’re taken back because it is emotional. This is a great community. This community will back you.”

Hookstead has noticed rival schools Waunakee, Monona Grove, McFarland and Milton have been showing support by posting the fundraiser on social media.

“From a competitive standpoint, we all want the same things,” Milton wrestling coach and long-time Hookstead family friend Pat Jauch said. “We want to beat each other. We want to occupy the top rung on a championship ladder. One thing about the wrestling community as a whole is it is a very tight knit community. Even your biggest rivals, you never want to see anything bad happen to them.”

The Hookstead children have received sports equipment from the softball team they’re on in Evansville and they've also received donations from Veracity Dance Project in Janesville.

“I think what you’re seeing is when somebody puts himself out there and is selfless for kids and families for so many years, when something tragic like this happens, people can’t help but try to come to their aid,” Jauch said. “He’s done that for people. It could just be one of those, ‘What goes around, comes around.’”

“When you put good into the world and you help other people, and you’re there making lives better, in this situation, it’s come full circle for us,” Alicia Hookstead said. “You don’t realize the small gestures you do for other people, they don’t forget that. That’s why they’re showing up for us.”

The Hookstead family is experiencing that now.

“You’re going to have more people inspired by the way Brian and his family are able to overcome such a tragic loss,” Jauch said. “They all are still here.”

Photos: Action from the WIAA individual state wrestling championships