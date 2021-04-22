College wrestling: Stoughton's Luke Mechler to join Oklahoma State's powerhouse program

Stoughton wrestler Luke Mechler, a three-time WIAA Division 1 state team champion and two-time individual state runner-up, has committed to join the vaunted Oklahoma State University wrestling program.

Mechler went 152-12 over four years at Stoughton and made it to the state individual tournament three times. He earned state runner-up finishes at 145 pounds in 2019 and at 160 pounds in 2021, and took third place at 152 in 2020.

In 2021, Mechler went 17-2 in a shortened season and lost a 3-1 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos in the Division 1 individual state final at 160 pounds.

Mechler also went 11-0 in four years of WIAA state team tournaments, as Stoughton won championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and took second in 2021.

Overall, he went 60-3 in 2020, 57-5 in 2019 and 18-2 in 2018 — including a third-place sectional finish that left him just short of qualifying for individual state as a freshman.

At Oklahoma State, Mechler will join one of the nation’s strongest wrestling programs. Last season, coach John Smith’s Cowboys went 10-0 in dual meets, finished third in the team standings at the NCAA national tournament, crowned one NCAA individual champion (the program’s 143rd all-time) and one runner-up, and had five wrestlers earn All-American honors.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.