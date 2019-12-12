Area wrestling preview: Stoughton remains the gold standard in the area, and the state

Baraboo on the rise: The Badger North Conference has been dominated for the past decade or more by Sauk Prairie and Waunakee, last year’s top finisher in the conference tournament. But this year, coach Joe Bavlnka and his Baraboo Thunderbirds hope to emerge from the shadows to take over the league this year. They got off to a great start last week with a 41-33 victory over Waunakee in a Badger North dual-meet season opener.

A generation of dominance: What’s new in the Capitol Conference? Not much when it comes to the league favorite — it’s Lodi once again. If the Blue Devils can win the conference championship, it would mark the 28th consecutive league title for the program.

Phoenix rise again: There’s a new kid on the block in the Capitol race, as Watertown Luther Prep has returned to varsity wrestling after a few years at the junior varsity level. The Phoenix wrestled varsity matches as an independent last year. “Hats off to those associated with Watertown Luther Prep for the time and effort it has taken to reintroduce their school to the sport of wrestling,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.