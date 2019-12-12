Area wrestling preview: Stoughton remains the gold standard in the area, and the state

AREA RANKINGS
1, Stoughton; 2, Baraboo; 3, Waunakee; 4, Milton; 5, Janesville Craig; 6, Lodi; 7, Sauk Prairie; 8, Madison Memorial.
WRESTLERS TO WATCH
Cole Bavery, sr., Edgerton: 39-5 record last year; finished fourth at 132 pounds in WIAA Division 2 state tournament; was fourth in final Wisconsin Wrestling Online Division 2 individual rankings.
Brooks Empey, jr., Stoughton: 56-8 record; earned runner-up honors at Division 1 state at 95; was third in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Tyson Fry, sr., Baraboo: 38-10 record; just missed out on a place at Division 1 state at 195 last year and has his sights set on a trip to the podium this season.
Colton Grindle, sr., Waunakee: 41-8 record; was sixth in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Sam Lorenz, jr., Waunakee: 32-6 record; was seventh in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Luke Mechler, jr., Stoughton: 57-5 record; finished as runner-up at 145 pounds in Division 1 state tournament; was second in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Bodie Minder, sr., Monroe: 41-10 record; took fourth at 220 in Division 2 state tournament; was seventh in final Division 2 individual rankings.
Gavin Model, sr., Stoughton: 53-7 record; was fifth in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Riley Nilo, so., Milton: 40-9 record; finished sixth at 106 in Division 1 state tournament; was eighth in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Kaden Reetz, sr., Madison Memorial: 36-4 record; finished third at Division 1 state at 152 pounds; was ninth in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Nicolar Rivera, so., Stoughton: 58-0 record; won Division 1 title at 106 pounds; was first in final Division 1 individual rankings; ended last year ranked sixth nationally.
Berhett Statz, sr., Waunakee: 43-10 record; finished fourth at 126 pounds in Division 1 state tournament; was ninth in final Division 1 individual rankings.
Cash Stewart, so., Poynette: 39-3 record; finished fourth at 113 in Division 3 state tournament; was fourth in final Division 3 individual rankings.
Jessie Tijerina, sr., Portage: 40-5 record; finished sixth in Division 1 state meet at 126 pounds; was second in final Division 1 rankings.
Braeden Whitehead, sr., Stoughton: 41-5 record; was second in final Division 1 rankings. Qualified for state last year after earning a runner-up finish in 2018.
Edward Wilkowski, sr., Watertown: 43-7 record; earned runner-up honors in Division 1 state tournament at 126 pounds; was fifth in final Division 1 rankings.
THINGS TO WATCH
A cut above: Stoughton has been one of the state’s strongest programs for most of the last 50 years, and arguably the state’s premier program in the last few years. Coach Dan Spilde and Bob Empey have led the Vikings to the last two WIAA Division 1 state team titles and led the state rankings from start to finish of a 21-0 season. This year, four of Stoughton’s 14 varsity regulars have finished first or second in past state individual tournaments. Overall, the Vikings have more state champions than any other Wisconsin school, along with 40 conference titles.
Up to 126: Stoughton sophomore Nicola Rivera, who went 58-0 last season and won the Division 1 championship at 106 pounds, wound up ranked sixth nationally by IntermatWrestle.com. This year, Rivera is off to a perfect start at 126 pounds, although he is not yet mentioned in the early Intermat national rankings.
National rankings: Stoughton begins the season ranked 42nd in IntermatWrestle.com’s national team rankings, and the Vikings are the only Wisconsin school on the list. Individually, Hartland Arrowhead senior Keegan O’Toole, a Missouri recruit, starts the season ranked No. 1 in the nation at 160 pounds. Also, Whitefish Bay senior Dajun Johnson is ranked 17th at 170 and Boyceville junior Trett Joles as 19th at 195.
Baraboo on the rise: The Badger North Conference has been dominated for the past decade or more by Sauk Prairie and Waunakee, last year’s top finisher in the conference tournament. But this year, coach Joe Bavlnka and his Baraboo Thunderbirds hope to emerge from the shadows to take over the league this year. They got off to a great start last week with a 41-33 victory over Waunakee in a Badger North dual-meet season opener.
A generation of dominance: What’s new in the Capitol Conference? Not much when it comes to the league favorite — it’s Lodi once again. If the Blue Devils can win the conference championship, it would mark the 28th consecutive league title for the program.
Phoenix rise again: There’s a new kid on the block in the Capitol race, as Watertown Luther Prep has returned to varsity wrestling after a few years at the junior varsity level. The Phoenix wrestled varsity matches as an independent last year. “Hats off to those associated with Watertown Luther Prep for the time and effort it has taken to reintroduce their school to the sport of wrestling,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.
Girl power: More and more teams are inserting girls into their varsity lineups, taking note of the stratospheric rise in participation numbers and quality of female wrestlers in competition with boys. Todd Clark of the WIAA said there won’t be accurate numbers in terms of girls participation until schools submit their end-of-year participation reports. The Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association made a statement during the WIAA’s fall area meetings to put the possibility of a separate division for girls competition on the radar. There have been preliminary discussions from the advisory committee, Clark said, though no formal proposals as of yet. … Last year, Baraboo sophomore Alexis Winecke won the unofficial girls state championship at 106 pounds, and next week’s Midwest Invitational, sponsored by Stoughton and held at the Alliant Energy Center, will have a separate girls competition.
TEAM CAPSULES
Badger North Conference
Recap: Waunakee earned the top finish from a Badger North team in last year’s conference tournament, scoring 281.5 points to Sauk Prairie’s 217 and Baraboo’s 192. However, Sauk Prairie won what was its eighth consecutive overall Badger North title, based in part on its dual-meet finish.
Waunakee also won its sectional and came within one win of a team state berth. With a huge group of proven returnees, Waunakee earned the No. 6 ranking in WiWrestling.com’s preseason Division 1 team rankings. “I would expect our team to be in the running as one of the favorites to win the Badger North, advance to the team sectional tournament and battle for a trip to the state team tournament,” coach Mark Natzke said. Returning state qualifiers are Kolby Heinz (36-14 at 106), Sam Lorenz (32-6 at 120), Berhett Statz (43-10, fourth at 126) and Colton Grindle (41-8 at 170). Six other returnees qualified for sectionals last year.
Baraboo has taken early control of the Badger North race, though, defeating Waunakee, 41-33, in a conference dual match last week. Coach Joe Bavlnka’s Thunderbirds have their sights on the conference title and a team state berth, upending the 10-year run of Sauk Prairie and Waunakee atop the league race. “Baraboo is in the mix for sure,” Bavlnka said. The Thunderbirds’ top returnees are senior Tyson Fry (38-10 at 195 last year), junior Brandon Jesse (31-13 at 138), junior John Gunderson (20-3 at 152) and senior Frankie VanHouten (25-14) at 152.
Sauk Prairie returns junior 285-pounder Connor Warren, the defending conference champ. Also back are Badger runner-up Marcus Hankins (195 last year) and Dawson Enge (106 last year). Both were state qualifiers.
DeForest returns state qualifier Brody Hemauer, a member of DeForest’s first family of wrestling who took second in the conference at 138 and qualified for state last year. Also back is sophomore Chase Shortreed, the conference runner-up at 106.
Portage is led by Jessie Tijerina, the conference champ at 126 and sixth-place finisher at state last year. Also back is sophomore Lowell Arnold, who qualified for state at 132 after taking second in the conference.
You have free articles remaining.
Beaver Dam returns sophomore Kyler Neuberger, fourth in the Badger last year at 106.
Back for Reedsburg are junior Nick Coplien, fourth in the Badger at 138 last year, and junior Garrett Schinker, fifth at 145.
Mount Horeb returns sixth-place conference finishers Josh Radtke, a senior (160 last year) and Ethan Steinhoff, a junior (132 last year).
Badger South Conference
Recap: There’s Stoughton and then there’s everyone else in the Badger South. The Vikings dominated last year’s Badger Conference meet, scoring 383 points, more than 100 better than runner-up Waunakee and 105 points ahead of the next-best South finisher, fifth-place Milton. Watertown was just behind at 177.5 points.
Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera burst onto the scene with a perfect freshman season, going 58-0, winning the 106-pound championship at Division 1 state, and leading the Vikings to a repeat team championship. He’s at 126 in early matches this year. Also back are junior Luke Mechler (52-4), the runner-up at 145 last year (losing the state final to nationally top-ranked Keegan O’Toole of Hartland Arrowhead), junior Brooks Empey (53-7), the runner-up at 195, senior Braeden Whitehead (41-5), a state runner-up in 2018. Other returning state qualifiers are senior Brandt Spilde (33-13 at 182 last year), senior Gavin Model (53-7 at 152).
Milton returns conference champion Riley Nilo, a sophomore (40-9 at 106 last year), who took sixth at Division 1 state. Also back are Badger Conference fourth-place finishers Kade Desormeau, a sophomore (152 last year) and Jordan Stivarius, a senior (160 last year).
Watertown returns Edward Wilkowski, who impressed at the Division 1 state tournament by earning a state runner-up finish at 126 pounds, finishing 43-7. Wilkowski lost to Portage’s Jessie Tijerina in the conference final last year, but pinned Tijerina in a state semifinal.
Monroe is led by seniors Bodie Minder (41-10 last year), who took third in the conference and fourth at state at 220 last year, and Alex Witt (42-8), the conference runner-up at 170 who also qualified for state.
Fort Atkinson returns junior Thomas Watkins (37-9), who took third at conference at 195 and qualified for state at 182. Also back is senior Sawyer Brandenburg, fourth in the Badger at 113 last year.
Monona Grove/McFarland is led by Zachary Gunderson, the league runner-up at 145 last year who’s expected to comete at 152 this season, along with junior Kristian Schlicht and sophomore Cole Weaver.
Oregon hopes to move up in the conference standings, returning senior Nathan Hall (sixth in the league at 195 last year) and sophomore Michael Schliem (seventh at 126 last year).
Big Eight Conference
Recap: Janesville Craig dominated the conference tournament, winning individual titles in five of the 14 weight classes.
This year, four of Janesville Craig's 2019 conference champions are among a group of 14 returning letterwinners: Junior Juan Armas (who won at 113 last year), senior Mayson MacLennan (126), senior Aiden Romack (145) and senior Mitchell Schumann (182). Armas (29-17 record last year) and MacLennan (44-6) helped Craig win its first WIAA Division 1 regional title in more than 40 years. The Cougars came within one victory of the state team tournament.
Only two other conference champions return this year: Madison Memorial senior Kaden Reetz (152 last year), and Beloit Memorial senior Tyler Sireci (195 last year). Reetz (36-4) went on to take third at Division 1 state , and Sireci (35-6) qualified for state.
Janesville Parker features three returning Big Eight runners-up in junior Ian Ramirez at 106 (last year) and sophomores Blake Krueger at 126 and Jakob Williams at 132.
Middleton, always an upper-division Big Eight contender, lost all three of its 2019 conference champions to graduation. Back is senior Hunter Grimm (third in the Big Eight at 113 last year). The Cardinals always have an impressive amount of team depth.
Verona returns seven varsity regulars and coach Bob Wozniak is shooting for a top-three finish in the conference race. The Wildcats return a pair of third-place conference finishers in junior Ben Grandau (126 last year, starting out at 120 this year) and sophomore Cael Wozniak (up from 138 last year to 145), and senior Caden Page at 170.
Madison La Follette’s youth brigade is on the rise, led by sophomores Dominic Flores (conference runner-up at 113 last year) and Jacobie Bonds (third at 182 last year).
Back for Sun Prairie are senior Brendan Shannon (second at 195 last year) and junior Quinn Hess (third at 145).
Madison East returns senior Yanzong Xiong (second at 120 last year) and junior Illia Nepomnyashchikh (third at 106).
Madison West brings back seniors Joe Harris (fourth at 145 last year) and Erick Paiz-Handrick (sixth at 220).
Capitol Conference
Recap: Lodi dominated last year’s conference meet, scoring 322.5 points to runner-up Belleville co-op’s 187.
Last year marked Lodi's 27th consecutive conference championship. The Blue Devils also crowned champions in eight of the 14 individual weight classes, and four of them are back this year: Sophomore Parker Heintz (won at 106 last year), sophomore Chandler Curtis (won at 113 last year), senior Colton Nicolay (won at 152 last year) and senior Sawyer Helmbrecht (won at 170 last year). Heintz (who went 31-10 overall), Nicolay (30-11) and Helmbrecht (28-4) advanced to the Division 2 state tournament, as Lodi won its regional. Coach Cody Endres said this year’s team will be young, with six experienced seniors pushed by 12 freshman and a strong returning sophomore class.
The Belleville co-op returns senior Robert Chenoweth, the Capitol champion at 145 last year, and junior Joe Quaglia at 120, who took second in the conference and advanced to state, finishing 28-13. Also back is senior Chase Messner, who won 15 matches in his first year of wrestling last season.
Poynette features sophomore Cash Stewart, the conference’s highest-finishing returnee at state last year (fourth in D3 at 113, 39-3 record). Stewart won the conference title at 120.
Marshall senior Dylan Horstmeyer (43-11) won the conference title at 160 and qualified for state.
Lakeside Lutheran welcomes back junior Joe Balistreri, the Capitol runner-up at 195 last year.
Waterloo, the top team from the South division of the Capitol in last year's overall conference meet, brings back juniors Juan Alonso at 132 and Jordi Aguero at 152, both conference runners-up last year. Junior Reynol Limon at 170 or 182 was a sectional qualifier last year. Jon Aguero is back at 138 after missing last year with a knee injury.
Columbus returns two Capitol meet runners-up, seniors Sal Genco at 138 and James Roche at 220.
Lake Mills’ program is growing, expecting to fill 13 of 14 varsity slots this year after having only five varsity wrestlers in 2017-18. The top returnees are sophomore Caleb Quest, third in the Capitol tournament at 145 last year, along with juniors Charlie Cassady and Tyler Theder and sophomore Victor Tanev.
Watertown Luther Prep begins its first year of Capitol varsity competition led by senior Quinton Bartels at 182 and junior Zair Palacios at 132.
Trailways Conference
Horicon, Johnson Creek and Orfordville Parkview are seen as the team favorites in the conference meet. … Dodgeland returns undefeated Division 3 state champion Ryan Neu. … Johnson Creek returns state qualifier Lucas Sullivan, a senior, at 195, along with senior Anthony Purpi and juniors Mateah Roehl, Isaiah Wollet and Lukas David.