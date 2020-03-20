All-area wrestling: Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera, Memorial's Kaden Reetz share Wrestler of the Year honor

“Ever since I was in kindergarten, I’ve had a dream of pinning someone in the state finals,” Rivera said. “It finally came true today.”

Reetz scored one pin, one major decision and two decisions to win his title, including a 14-8 decision over Hartland Arrowhead’s Noah Mulvaney in the final.

“This is a very good feeling,” Reetz said after becoming Memorial’s first individual champ in 33 years. “I know I’m not the most athletic kid in the world, but now other kids like me know they can pick up the sport and be good at it, too, if they do the work.”

Both won conference titles one weight class higher than their WIAA tournament weights — Rivera at 126 pounds, Reetz at 160.

Also considered for the award was Stoughton junior Brooks Empey, who won the championship at 220 pounds, went 60-1, and won his four matches at individual state by pin in a combined 7 minutes, 4 seconds.

Coach of the Year: Stoughton co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey have continued the longstanding history of wrestling success in the Vikings program, leading Stoughton to a repeat state team title after its wrestlers earned two championships and two third places at individual state.