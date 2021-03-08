All-area wrestling: 2-time state champion Brooks Empey carried the torch for Stoughton this year

PREP WRESTLING | 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM
2020-2021 ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
106: Riley Nilo, jr., Milton (7-3) finished fourth at Division 1 state, losing the third-place match to Pewaukee’s Andrew Martin in sudden victory.
113: Cole Sarbacker, fr., Stoughton (11-6): Took fifth at Division 1 individual state; went 2-1 at team state as Stoughton earned a runner-up finish.
120: Oscar Wilkowski, so., Watertown (14-2): Finished third at Division 1 individual state, beating Oak Creek’s Luca Paladino in the third place match, 5-0.
126: Kolby Heinz, sr., Waunakee (10-6): Finished fourth at Division 1 individual state, falling in the third-place match to Appleton North’s Michael Smith, 7-0.
132: Nicolar Rivera, jr., Stoughton (13-2): Suffered the first loss of his prep career in the Division 1indivisual final, 5-3 in sudden victory to Kaukauna’s unbeaten Jager Eisch; lost again to Eisch in the team state final, won by Kaukauna.
138: Sam Lorenz, sr., Waunakee (14-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in the Division 1 individual final, a 5-2 decision to Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel.
145: Zane Licht, so., Lodi (11-2): Finished second at Division 2 individual state, losing by 20-1 technical fall to Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi in the final.
152: Aeoden Sinclair, fr., Milton (14-3): Took third at Division 1 state, beating Ethan Riddle of Germantown, 18-4, in the decisive match.
160: Luke Mechler, sr., Stoughton (15-1): Suffered his first loss in the Division 1 individual final, a 3-1 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos; went 3-0 at team state.
170: Brody Hemauer, jr., DeForest (13-2): Earned runner-up honors in Division 1, falling in sudden victory to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola in the final.
182: John Gunderson, sr., Baraboo (15-0): Pinned Ashwaubenon’s previously unbeaten Connor Ramage in 2:47 in the Division 1 championship match.
195: Rudy Detweiler, sr., Stoughton (15-1): Lost his first match of the season in the Division 1 individual final, falling by pin in 1:57 by Bay Port’s undefeated Drake Anderson.
220: Brooks Empey, sr., Stoughton (19-0): Won a repeat Division 1 individual championship, taking a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon’s Nathan Moynihan in the final; won all three of his matches as Stoughton earned runner-up honors in the state team tournament.
285: Griffin Empey, so., Stoughton (15-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in the Division 1 individual final, a 3-0 decision to Oak Creek’s unbeaten Ben Kawczynski.
SECOND TEAM
106: Gunnar Katzenmeyer, jr., Evansville (12-1): Took third in the Division 2 Richland Center sectional.
113: Parker Heintz, jr., Lodi (7-3): Finished fourth in the Division 2 individual state meet.
120: Mason Mau, fr., Belleville co-op (13-4): Wrestled back for second place in Division 2 Richland Center sectional; lost twice at state.
126: Chandler Curtis, jr., Lodi (13-3): Earned a fourth-place finish at Division 2 state, falling to Ashland’s Austin Defoe, 7-3, in the third-place match.
132: Joe Quaglia, sr., Belleville co-op (14-4): Took fifth at Division 2 individual state, beating Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka in the fifth-place match, 5-4.
138: Cash Stewart, jr., Poynette (10-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in a Division 3 state semifinal, but won his next two matches by technical fall and major decision to finish third.
145: Gunnar Hamre, so., Poynette (16-2): Finished third at Division 3 individual state, beating La Crosse Aquinas’ Joseph Penchi, 5-4, in the third-place match.
152: Trevor Firari, fr., Waterloo (18-4): Advanced to Division 3 individual state but dropped both his matches.
160: Owen Heiser, so., Evansville (12-3): Advanced to the Division 2 individual final before losing by technical fall to Kewaskum’s unbeaten Braeden Scoles, 22-7.
170: Charlie Cassady, sr., Lake Mills (12-1): Took third in Division 2 Richland Center sectional.
182: Kaden Hooker, jr., Waunakee (9-7): Took sixth at Division 1 individual state.
195: Daniel Ford, sr., Waunakee (13-4): Finished third at Division 1 individual state, battling back from a quarterfinal loss to beat Oak Creek’s Sam Paar by 13-2 major decision in the third-place match.
220: Jacob Horvatin, sr., Fort Atkinson (13-3): Advanced to Division 1 individual state but dropped both his matches.
285: Waylon Klitzman, sr., Evansville (7-5): Advanced to Division 2 state after finishing second in the Richland Center sectional.
HONORABLE MENTION
106: Tucker Cobb, fr., Marshall (12-2); Rose Ann Marshall, sr., Stoughton (7-7).
113: Trenton Curtin, so., Reedsburg (10-3); Jack Dubach, so., Monroe (11-1); Jayden Freie, jr., Waunakee (9-4); Parker Olson, fr., Sun Prairie (6-3).
120: Juan Armas, sr., Janesville Craig (9-3); Owen Breunig, so., Lodi (8-4); Nic Nobbe, sr., Reedsburg (10-5); Jaxon Pernot, fr., Mount Horeb (9-2); Chance Suddeth, so., Stoughton (12-3).
126: Juan Alonso, sr., Waterloo (16-5); Peyton Fry, so., Reedsburg (9-3); Lukaas Harms, jr., Milton (9-5); Drew Johnson, so., Marshall (12-2); Kyler Neuberger, jr., Beaver Dam/Wayland (14-3).
132: Connor Goorsky, so., Baraboo (13-6); Jack McDonough, sr., Deerfield (8-4).
138: Jonathan Aguero, sr., Waterloo (14-5); Jimmy Jennings, sr., River Valley (15-4); Carson Saladis, sr., Sauk Prairie (9-5); Brady Schuh, fr., Monroe (12-4); Walker Wichman, jr., Watertown (9-3).
145: Brandon Jesse, sr., Baraboo (11-2); Landon Radtke, so., River Valley (15-5); Austin Scofield, sr., Evansville (10-3); Jakob Williams, jr., Janesville Parker (7-3).
152: James Amacher, so., Poynette (13-4); Nick Coplien, sr., Reedsburg (10-6); Braysen Ellis, sr., Waunakee (8-3); Trevor Firari, fr., Waterloo (18-4); Zachary Gunderson, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland (11-2); Keegan Kjos, sr., River Valley (15-3); Seth Niday, so., Oregon (6-3); Logan Olmsted, fr., Columbus (9-4).
160: Owen Bahr, jr., Poynette (11-4); Gabriel Klatt, fr., Beaver Dam/Wayland (11-4).
170: Lowell Arnold, jr., Portage (8-4); Kade Desormeau, jr., Milton (8-5).
182: Ben Buchholtz, so., Lake Mills (9-4); Eli Koehler, sr., Fort Atkinson (11-2).
195: Francisco Moreno, sr., Waterloo (14-1); Colin Roberts, sr., Evansville (13-3); Nate Schreiner, sr., Reedsburg (12-4); Jordan Tindell, jr., Lake Mills (11-5); Thomas Witkins, sr., Fort Atkinson (10-3).
220: Max Besl, jr., Waterloo (15-5); Baylin Crull, jr., Evansville (9-4); Jesus Gonzalez, fr., Reedsburg (10-6); Braeden Hopkins, sr., Janesville Craig (11-4); Tim Manning, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-5); Jack Schweitzer, so., Waunakee (10-3).
285: Isaac Bunker, so., Monroe (8-5); Jay Hanson, jr., Verona (11-1); Kristian Schlicht, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland (9-4); Tyler Theder, sr., Lake Mills (9-5); Nolan Vils, so., Sauk Prairie (9-5); Gavin Wright, jr., Waterloo (15-6).