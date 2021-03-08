 Skip to main content
All-area wrestling: 2-time state champion Brooks Empey carried the torch for Stoughton this year
PREP WRESTLING | ALL-AREA

Brooks Empey was a force not to be denied during the oddity called the 2020-2021 prep wrestling season.

The Stoughton senior already had won a WIAA Division 1 state individual title and a repeat team championship as a junior.

As a senior — with the threat of COVID-19 forcing a late start to the season and making even daily workouts a challenge — Empey ground out nothing but victories.

Empey went 19-0, taking a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon’s Nathan Moynihan in the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament final at 220. He won all three of his matches at team state as Stoughton took home the runner-up trophy.

And then, Empey delivered an even bigger result: He announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin wrestling program.

And now comes one more honor: Empey has been named the Wisconsin State Journal 2020-2021 All-Area Wrestler of the Year.

“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to further my wrestling and academic career,” Empey wrote on Twitter on Feb. 25.

At the state meet, Empey credited his victory in the individual state title to patience — a necessity in the one-point decision.

“Not a lot happened in that match. (Moynihan) didn’t really want to create action, and I like to create action. … I had to be patient. I couldn’t force things.”

Empey was one of five Stoughton wrestlers to qualify for championship matches, but the only one who won. His brother Griffin, a sophomore, lost in the 285-pound final — as did junior Nicolar Rivera, a two-time state champ who suffered his first career loss.

“It means a lot to me,” Empey said. “It’s hard work. It’s one thing to win. It’s another thing to go out there and defend. It’s a whole different mindset. It comes down to how you prepare.”

Also considered for the top honor was Baraboo senior John Gunderson, who was not denied in this year’s Division 1 state final at 182 pounds. Gunderson (15-0) pinned Ashwaubenon’s previously unbeaten Connor Ramage in 2 minutes, 47 seconds, in the final. Gunderson took second at 182 last year.

After placing five wrestlers in Division 1 title matches and taking second in the team state tournament, Stoughton’s coaching duo of Dan Spilde and Bob Empey earned all-area Coach of the Year honors.

Mark Natzke, who led Waunakee to a Division 1 team state semifinal in its first tournament visit, also was considered for the award.

PREP WRESTLING | 2020-2021 WSJ ALL-AREA TEAM

WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL

2020-2021 ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM

FIRST TEAM

106: Riley Nilo, jr., Milton (7-3) finished fourth at Division 1 state, losing the third-place match to Pewaukee’s Andrew Martin in sudden victory.

113: Cole Sarbacker, fr., Stoughton (11-6): Took fifth at Division 1 individual state; went 2-1 at team state as Stoughton earned a runner-up finish.

120: Oscar Wilkowski, so., Watertown (14-2): Finished third at Division 1 individual state, beating Oak Creek’s Luca Paladino in the third place match, 5-0.

126: Kolby Heinz, sr., Waunakee (10-6): Finished fourth at Division 1 individual state, falling in the third-place match to Appleton North’s Michael Smith, 7-0.

132: Nicolar Rivera, jr., Stoughton (13-2): Suffered the first loss of his prep career in the Division 1indivisual final, 5-3 in sudden victory to Kaukauna’s unbeaten Jager Eisch; lost again to Eisch in the team state final, won by Kaukauna.

138: Sam Lorenz, sr., Waunakee (14-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in the Division 1 individual final, a 5-2 decision to Mukwonago’s Tyler Goebel.

145: Zane Licht, so., Lodi (11-2): Finished second at Division 2 individual state, losing by 20-1 technical fall to Two Rivers’ Matty Bianchi in the final.

152: Aeoden Sinclair, fr., Milton (14-3): Took third at Division 1 state, beating Ethan Riddle of Germantown, 18-4, in the decisive match.

160: Luke Mechler, sr., Stoughton (15-1): Suffered his first loss in the Division 1 individual final, a 3-1 decision to Hartland Arrowhead’s Jack Ganos; went 3-0 at team state.

170: Brody Hemauer, jr., DeForest (13-2): Earned runner-up honors in Division 1, falling in sudden victory to West Bend West’s Connor Mirasola in the final.

182: John Gunderson, sr., Baraboo (15-0): Pinned Ashwaubenon’s previously unbeaten Connor Ramage in 2:47 in the Division 1 championship match.

195: Rudy Detweiler, sr., Stoughton (15-1): Lost his first match of the season in the Division 1 individual final, falling by pin in 1:57 by Bay Port’s undefeated Drake Anderson.

220: Brooks Empey, sr., Stoughton (19-0): Won a repeat Division 1 individual championship, taking a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon’s Nathan Moynihan in the final; won all three of his matches as Stoughton earned runner-up honors in the state team tournament.

285: Griffin Empey, so., Stoughton (15-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in the Division 1 individual final, a 3-0 decision to Oak Creek’s unbeaten Ben Kawczynski.

SECOND TEAM

106: Gunnar Katzenmeyer, jr., Evansville (12-1): Took third in the Division 2 Richland Center sectional.

113: Parker Heintz, jr., Lodi (7-3): Finished fourth in the Division 2 individual state meet.

120: Mason Mau, fr., Belleville co-op (13-4): Wrestled back for second place in Division 2 Richland Center sectional; lost twice at state.

126: Chandler Curtis, jr., Lodi (13-3): Earned a fourth-place finish at Division 2 state, falling to Ashland’s Austin Defoe, 7-3, in the third-place match.

132: Joe Quaglia, sr., Belleville co-op (14-4): Took fifth at Division 2 individual state, beating Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka in the fifth-place match, 5-4.

138: Cash Stewart, jr., Poynette (10-1): Suffered his first loss of the season in a Division 3 state semifinal, but won his next two matches by technical fall and major decision to finish third.

145: Gunnar Hamre, so., Poynette (16-2): Finished third at Division 3 individual state, beating La Crosse Aquinas’ Joseph Penchi, 5-4, in the third-place match.

152: Trevor Firari, fr., Waterloo (18-4): Advanced to Division 3 individual state but dropped both his matches.

160: Owen Heiser, so., Evansville (12-3): Advanced to the Division 2 individual final before losing by technical fall to Kewaskum’s unbeaten Braeden Scoles, 22-7.

170: Charlie Cassady, sr., Lake Mills (12-1): Took third in Division 2 Richland Center sectional.

182: Kaden Hooker, jr., Waunakee (9-7): Took sixth at Division 1 individual state.

195: Daniel Ford, sr., Waunakee (13-4): Finished third at Division 1 individual state, battling back from a quarterfinal loss to beat Oak Creek’s Sam Paar by 13-2 major decision in the third-place match.

220: Jacob Horvatin, sr., Fort Atkinson (13-3): Advanced to Division 1 individual state but dropped both his matches.

285: Waylon Klitzman, sr., Evansville (7-5): Advanced to Division 2 state after finishing second in the Richland Center sectional.

HONORABLE MENTION

106: Tucker Cobb, fr., Marshall (12-2); Rose Ann Marshall, sr., Stoughton (7-7).

113: Trenton Curtin, so., Reedsburg (10-3); Jack Dubach, so., Monroe (11-1); Jayden Freie, jr., Waunakee (9-4); Parker Olson, fr., Sun Prairie (6-3).

120: Juan Armas, sr., Janesville Craig (9-3); Owen Breunig, so., Lodi (8-4); Nic Nobbe, sr., Reedsburg (10-5); Jaxon Pernot, fr., Mount Horeb (9-2); Chance Suddeth, so., Stoughton (12-3).

126: Juan Alonso, sr., Waterloo (16-5); Peyton Fry, so., Reedsburg (9-3); Lukaas Harms, jr., Milton (9-5); Drew Johnson, so., Marshall (12-2); Kyler Neuberger, jr., Beaver Dam/Wayland (14-3).

132: Connor Goorsky, so., Baraboo (13-6); Jack McDonough, sr., Deerfield (8-4).

138: Jonathan Aguero, sr., Waterloo (14-5); Jimmy Jennings, sr., River Valley (15-4); Carson Saladis, sr., Sauk Prairie (9-5); Brady Schuh, fr., Monroe (12-4); Walker Wichman, jr., Watertown (9-3).

145: Brandon Jesse, sr., Baraboo (11-2); Landon Radtke, so., River Valley (15-5); Austin Scofield, sr., Evansville (10-3); Jakob Williams, jr., Janesville Parker (7-3).

152: James Amacher, so., Poynette (13-4); Nick Coplien, sr., Reedsburg (10-6); Braysen Ellis, sr., Waunakee (8-3); Trevor Firari, fr., Waterloo (18-4); Zachary Gunderson, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland (11-2); Keegan Kjos, sr., River Valley (15-3); Seth Niday, so., Oregon (6-3); Logan Olmsted, fr., Columbus (9-4).

160: Owen Bahr, jr., Poynette (11-4); Gabriel Klatt, fr., Beaver Dam/Wayland (11-4).

170: Lowell Arnold, jr., Portage (8-4); Kade Desormeau, jr., Milton (8-5).

182: Ben Buchholtz, so., Lake Mills (9-4); Eli Koehler, sr., Fort Atkinson (11-2).

195: Francisco Moreno, sr., Waterloo (14-1); Colin Roberts, sr., Evansville (13-3); Nate Schreiner, sr., Reedsburg (12-4); Jordan Tindell, jr., Lake Mills (11-5); Thomas Witkins, sr., Fort Atkinson (10-3).

220: Max Besl, jr., Waterloo (15-5); Baylin Crull, jr., Evansville (9-4); Jesus Gonzalez, fr., Reedsburg (10-6); Braeden Hopkins, sr., Janesville Craig (11-4); Tim Manning, jr., Watertown Luther Prep (9-5); Jack Schweitzer, so., Waunakee (10-3).

285: Isaac Bunker, so., Monroe (8-5); Jay Hanson, jr., Verona (11-1); Kristian Schlicht, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland (9-4); Tyler Theder, sr., Lake Mills (9-5); Nolan Vils, so., Sauk Prairie (9-5); Gavin Wright, jr., Waterloo (15-6).

