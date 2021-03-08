All-area wrestling: 2-time state champion Brooks Empey carried the torch for Stoughton this year

Brooks Empey was a force not to be denied during the oddity called the 2020-2021 prep wrestling season.

The Stoughton senior already had won a WIAA Division 1 state individual title and a repeat team championship as a junior.

As a senior — with the threat of COVID-19 forcing a late start to the season and making even daily workouts a challenge — Empey ground out nothing but victories.

Empey went 19-0, taking a 2-1 decision over Ashwaubenon’s Nathan Moynihan in the WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament final at 220. He won all three of his matches at team state as Stoughton took home the runner-up trophy.

And then, Empey delivered an even bigger result: He announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin wrestling program.

And now comes one more honor: Empey has been named the Wisconsin State Journal 2020-2021 All-Area Wrestler of the Year.

“I’m excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to further my wrestling and academic career,” Empey wrote on Twitter on Feb. 25.

At the state meet, Empey credited his victory in the individual state title to patience — a necessity in the one-point decision.