For exactly half a century, the Lodi wrestling program has been among Wisconsin’s elite.
How’s this for success: On Saturday, the Blue Devils captured the Capitol Conference team championship — for the 27th consecutive year.
As the Lodi program prepares for the climax of this, its 50th anniversary season, its historic tenure is marked by 34 conference titles, 28 regional titles, 15 sectional titles, 13 individual state champions and three team state champs.
But for senior and team captain Garrett Moll, who just earned the 132-pound conference title and takes a 33-5 record into Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional competition, his personal success is merely the tail end of a long, prideful history.
“Bleeding blue and showing what Lodi pride is all about, those are my favorite moments,” Moll said. “Being able to talk with the current guys at Lodi, and having past wrestlers come in to give tips, tell stories and have you learn from their experiences, it really shows the Lodi culture of past, present and future helping one another to move forward. It’s a great culture.”
Lodi coach Cody Endres, a former Blue Devils and UW-La Crosse standout, is forging through his second year as the leader of the program. He has made sure that the Lodi vision remains deeply fixed within the team and the community.
“Our big program motto is creating a ‘championship culture,’” Endres said. “Something that we say a lot is ‘we bleed blue.’ It’s on our shirts, our social media hashtags and it’s in our mindset.
“The culture we have here at Lodi wrestling is founded on striving for excellence in life, school and sport. And even once you move on after your high school career, you will always be part of the Lodi family.”
Nowhere is that more evident than with Lodi’s current school superintendent, Charles Pursell, who founded the Blue Devils wrestling program back in 1969.
“We have a long history here of having those who’ve been involved with our program find their way back,” Endres said.
That passion continues, with former head coach Chris Persike remaining with the program as an assistant coach to Endres. Persike’s contributions to the culture have left an indelible stamp on the program and its people.
“People say that it’s your second year, and that it’s your program now, but the beautiful thing about Lodi wrestling is that it’s our program,” Endres said. “Whether you’ve wrestled, coached, or were part of the booster club, it’s everyone’s program. ... When you’re with Lodi, you’re part of this family and culture for life.”
Moll joined the Lodi wrestling culture at a young age.
“I’ve been wrestling since the third grade in Lodi’s youth program. It’s been Lodi all of my life,” he said.
The culture Lodi has sustained has helped mold the young Moll into what Endres describes as “Nothing but stoic.”
“I can’t talk about (Moll) as a wrestler before I talk about him as a person," Endres said. "He’s so mature. Humble in his successes, driven in his defeats, and so clear in his perspectives as a 17-year-old.”
Buying in was never an issue with Moll. It was a driving incentive.
“If you truly buy in, Lodi can really take you where you want to go through hard work and determination. All four years in high school, my goal has been to be state champion. Once I’ve closed the chapter on my time here at Lodi, I’d love to be an All-American in college.
"I plan on studying business and it’s always been a dream of mine to own something of my own, and use the discipline and determination that wrestling here has taught me, and put that effort in it.”
Out on the mat, Moll says “I’m looking to score points and be entertaining.” Elsewhere, he’s known as a quiet leader whom others listen to whenever he speaks.
“Garrett is an absolute example of how to achieve success, and I don’t know if there is a better role model than him,” Endres said. "Garrett will end up on top in wrestling and in life. He’s wrestled one of the toughest schedules in Division 2 this year. He never said ‘poor me,’ he just gets back on the grind. He’s going to have a breakthrough moment.
“But most importantly, Garrett cares about this team, while a lot of wrestlers care how their career is going to end. Garrett’s goals are to win an individual state title and bring the team back to state, no matter how his career ends.”