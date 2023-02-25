MADISON — Horicon’s Cyriana Reinwald was about 30 seconds away from driving home a loser at the WIAA state girls wrestling finals.
She trailed for most of the match against Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer until she scored two points on a reversal with 23 seconds left and rode her into a pine at 5 minutes, 59 seconds to reclaim the 165-pound title on Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
“Wrestling works in wondrous ways,” Reinwald said. “It’s not over until the match is actually over.”
Her coach, Joe Kern, was just happy she never gave up.
“It was a close one,” Kern said. “It came down to the wire. She’s the embodiment of resiliency and she just never quit. We talk about it just as we were about to walk out onto the mat, wrestle for 6 minutes. You don’t stop for 6 minutes and good things happen.”
Reinwald (19-1) and Schauer (10-3) had wrestled a dozen times since youth, so they knew each other wrestled in a similar style. Reinwald pinned Schauer in 5:09 during the state semifinals of last year’s first state tournament at the La Crosse Center.
Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound title at the WIAA individual state tournament Saturday night at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Schauer pinned Reinwald in 5:45 during the quarterfinals of the Badger State Invite on Dec. 17, 2022.
“We wrestle in very similar ways,” Reinwald said. “It helps. We both do upper body and we’re both really good on top.”
Both girls took the first period to survey the situation before Schauer got a takedown with 57 seconds left in the second to go up 2-0.
Reinwald chose top to start the third period, which it took Schauer 1:19 to score a reversal to go up 4-0.
That’s when Reinwald took a gamble.
“She was very fast with her cradles,” Reinwald said. “I baited her and let her put me in a cradle. Then I just hopped right over her hips. It’s a last-chance (move).”
It didn’t surprise Kern because Reinwald’s intelligence is high.
“It shows the amount of mat time that she has,” he said. “With experience, she knew it was a situation where you had to go big. We were down by four points, so you need a reversal and a three-near fall to take the lead or get a pin. We were running out of time, so she knew she had to throw out a whole bag of tricks.”
The gamble worked and now Kern has the honor of coaching a two-time state champion.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I never thought I’d have an opportunity like this. To coach an individual like that who’s such a great person and who works her butt off, it’s simply amazing.”
Reinwald was still in shock, though.
“It’s honestly a blessing,” she said. “I never thought girls would even have a chance to compete in the state tournament for themselves. It’s a really cool feeling to know I can do it twice in a row. It helps me get a chance to go for a third and a fourth.”
Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59.
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships
Sun Prairie East/West's Sophia Bassion tries to stretch out Antigo's Alexandra Hofricther during the girls 165-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's William Becker tries to turn Coleman's William Bieber during the Division 3 152-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Jessica Briston tries to fight through a tkedown attempt by New Berlin West/Eisenhower's Amelia Poplawski during the girls 132-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Bryce Falk scrambles with Brookfield Central's Benjamin Otto during the Division 1 170-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Pardeeville's Kingston Galetka scrambles with Lena's Luke Misco during the Division 3 132-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez fights to try and pin Stoughton's Beckett Spilde during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Mason Lane defends against Two Rivers' Max Matthias during the Division 2 182-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Madison La Follette's Jackson Mankowski fights to pin Ashwaubenon's Troy Dietzler during the Division 1 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Poynette's Emmy Miller locks in a cradle on St. Croix Falls' Nevaeh Nwachukwu during the girls 138-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Westfield's Ty Monfries grpples with Cedar Grove-Belgium's Diego Morales during the Division 3 285-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker grapples with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski during the Division 1 145-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde works to keep control over Plymouth's Brooke Schuenemann during the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Friday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Beckett Spilde grapples with Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez during the Division 1 220-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Claire Spilde gets a hug from her father and Vikings co-coach Dan Spilde after winning the girls 126-pound fifth place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth works to finish a scramble takedown on Oconomowoc's Quintin Wolbert during the Division 1 132-pound third place match during Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi's Zane Licht finished his senior season with 380 takedowns, which broke a school record set by Ryan Kutz's 265 in 1993.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound state finals match at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald celebrates after winning the girls 165-pound state title during the WIAA girls individual state tournament at the Kohl Center.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyrianna Reinwald pinned Fennimore's Rachel Schauer in 5:59 during the 165-pound finals match of the WIAA girls individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
After winning the girls 165-pound title, Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald ran over to the stands at the Kohl Center to hug her parents.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Horicon's Cyriana Reinwald hugs coach Joe Kern after winning the girls 165-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi's Zane Licht hugs coach Cody Endres after winning the Division 2 152-pound state title.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Kenosha Christian Life's Drew Dolphin won the Division 3 106-pound state title by defeating Pecatonica's Aidan Gruenenfelder in the finals.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Lodi senior Zane Licht defeated Wrightstown senior senior Nick Alexander during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 152-pound finals match.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi powers through to try and finish a takedown on Sun Prairie East/West's Bopa Quintana during the girls 114-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kaukauna's Greyson Clark works to break down Germantown's Riese Thornberry during the Division 1 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Amery's Koy Hopke works an over-under against Brillion's Damon Schmidt during a Division 2 220-pound semifinal match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig celebrates after winning the Division 2 138-pound championship match for his fourth title at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Kewaskum's Braeden Scoles looks to finish a single-leg takedown on St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley during the Division 2 160-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Oconto Falls' Taylor Whiting flexes after beating Wausau West's Savannah Danielson to win the girls 107-pound championship match.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey congratulates West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo after falling in the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Clayton Whiting, a four-time state champion at Oconto Falls, celebrates after his younger sister Taylor Whiting's first state championship at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey looks for a shot against West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Stoughton's Griffin Empey defends against a shot by West Bend West's Cole Mirasolo during the Division 1 285-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag celebrates his fourth state championship after beating Fennimore's Ian Crapp in the Division 3 132-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana fights to turn Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana grapples with Two Rivers' Angie Bianchi during the girls 114-pound title match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien, top, fights to stay in control over Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound title match Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Sun Prairie East/West's Bopasoreya Quintana celebrates after winning the girls 114-pound title Saturday at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien battles to stave off a takedown attempt by Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Middleton's Mattie Papenthien hand fights with Bonduel's Madalyn Sokolski during the girls 138-pound championship match at the WIAA individual state wrestling championships on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
SEAN DAVIS/LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!