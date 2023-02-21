The 80th annual boys and the second annual girls WIAA individual state wrestling tournaments are scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Here are eight things to know:

The schedule

The event begins Thursday with Session 1, the Division 1 and girls preliminaries at 3 p.m. The Division 1 quarterfinals will start at approximately 5:15 p.m., followed by the Division 2 and Division 3 preliminaries and the girls quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m.

All weight classes will be wrestling in consecutive order on a next-available-mat basis.

Session 2 will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday with the Division 1 and girls consolation matches. Division 2 and Division 3 quarterfinals will begin at approximately 11 a.m. The Division 1 and girls consolation quarterfinals will begin approximately 1:15 p.m., and followed by Division 2 and Division 3 consolation quarterfinals at approximately 2 p.m.

Session 3 will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday for the start of the semifinals of all divisions, including the girls. Division 1 will be on mats 1 and 2. Division 2 will be on mats 3 and 5. Division 3 will be on mats 7 and 8. The girls semifinals will be mats 4 and 6.

Session 4 will begin with the consolation semifinals of all divisions as well as the girls at 10 a.m. They will be followed by the third-place and fifth-place matches of all divisions and girls.

Session 5 will feature all championship matches at 5:30 p.m. Division 1 will be on mat 1, the girls will be on mat 2, Division 2 will be on mat 3, and Division 3 will be on mat 4.

The basics

Tickets are $11 per session, plus online fees. They’ll be available online at WIAA.org prior to each session, with the printing of the ticket handled by the purchaser. Tickets can be bought at the Kohl Center during the tournament as well.

The championship matches of all three divisions will be aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The pre-finals matches and the third-place and fifth-place matches will be streamed live on WIAA.TV with a subscription to the NFHS Network. Subscriptions are $11.99 per month.

The tournament

There will be champions crowned in each weight class of all three divisions for boys and 12 weight class in one division for girls.

There are 224 boys wrestlers who qualified for Division 1 and 168 in both Division 2 and Division 3. The girls had 192 wrestlers qualify.

The boys tournament will have 211 programs represented while 123 programs are represented the girls.

There are 23 boys returning as state champions, including 22 from last year. Meanwhile, there are seven girls returning as state champions from last year.

Muskego qualified the most wrestlers with 10 in Division 1 while Kaukauna has nine and Marshfield has eight. In Division 2, both Freedom and Luxemburg-Casco qualified eight and Prairie du Chien has seven qualifiers. In Division 3, Aquinas, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Fennimore and Shiocton all had eight wrestlers qualify while both Coleman and Random Lake had seven.

Stoughton’s 55 individual state champions are the most of any school. Mineral Point has produced 52 while Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln has produced 45. Luxemburg-Casco has had 44 wrestlers win state titles, too.

There are 13 undefeated wrestlers in this year’s individual state tournament, and seven are former champions. There are 33 wrestlers with just one loss as well.

The girls have seven champions returning this season.

What to know in Division 1

Madison La Folletee senior Jackson Mankowski was last year’s state champion at 220, but moves up to the heavyweight division with a 46-4 record with Stoughton senior Griffin Empey (48-2). These two could meet in the state semifinals should the both win their first two matches.

Empey lost the state title match 4-2 to River Falls alum Vito Massa last season.

Stoughton senior Chance Suddeth finished last year’s state meet third at 120. He’s bumped up to 132 pounds with a 48-4 record.

There are three area freshmen — Waunakee’s Mason Spear, Oregon’s Evan Fahey and Baraboo’s Nolan Owen — at state this season. A couple of area sophomores — Reedsburg’s Treynor Curtin and Baraboo’s Peyton Oberg — also made it to state.

In addition, Kaukauna senior Greyson Clark is trying to win his fourth state title. He won state titles in 138 pounds last year; 126 in 2021 and 106 as a freshman. He’s wrestling at 138 pounds with a 44-0 record and sports a 162-7 career record.

What to know in Division 2

From the area, Lodi senior Zane Licht is poised to defend his 152-pound state title he won as a junior. He’s currently sporting a 52-0 record at 152.

There are five other Blue Devils that will wrestle alongside Licht at this year’s tournament, including juniors Kylar Clemens, Isaiah Groskopf and Henry Koeppen, and seniors Mason Lane and Owen Breunig.

There are two wrestlers looking for their fourth state titles — Prairie du Chien senior Rhett Koenig (47-3) and Kewaskum senior Braeden Scoles (49-0). Koenig won titles at 106 as a freshman, 113 as a sophomore and 132 as a junior. He will try to earn his fourth title, wrestling at 138 pounds this season. A big competitor, he’s likely to face is Winneconne junior Brody Hart, who is 23-1 and won the 120-pound state title in 2020.

Meanwhile, Scoles hasn’t lost a match since his freshman year when he won a title at 145 pounds. He won consecutive 160-pound state titles and he’ll defend them this year.

Another impressive stat line is that of Amery junior Koy Hopke, who is 126-0 for his career with back-to-back 220-pound state titles.

What to watch in Division 3

There are an abundance of talented wrestlers in Division 3, including Cadott senior Brayden Sonnentag and Kenosha St. Joseph sophomore Co’Ji Campbell. Sonnentag is looking for his fourth state title — winning one at 126 last year, 120 in 2021 and 106 in 2020. Campbell is looking to cap off a perfect season as he’s currently sporting a 42-0 record at 120 pounds. He won a state title at 113 pounds.

What to watch for in girls division

Sun Prairie senior Bopasoreya Quintana is the returning 114-pound champion. She boasts a 29-8 record this season. Quintana only has two matches prior and is 2-0 on the season.

Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald enters the tournament with a 15-1 record and is set to defend the 165-pound state title she won last season. She won the title after entering unseeded having no previous matches last season. She still pinned all five of her opponents en route to the title.

Mineral Point senior Kylie Rule is undefeated at 24-0 in 132 pounds. She will set out to defend the title she won last year in the same weight class.

Area qualifiers

Division 1 — 106: Mason Spear (36-13), fr., Waunakee; Treynor Curtin (44-5), soph., Reedsburg. 113: Evan Fahey (36-8), fr., Oregon; Daniel Jimenez (24-5), sr., Madison La Follette. 120: Peyton Oberg (20-6), soph., Baraboo; Christopher Anderson (29-2), jr., Sun Prairie co-op. 126: Nolan Owen (32-14), fr., Baraboo; Trenton Curtin (31-10), sr., Reedsburg. 132: Parker Olson (48-6), jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Chance Suddeth (48-4), sr., Stoughton. 138: Dylan Muehlenberg (35-17), jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Gabe Guralski (32-11), sr., Waunakee. 145: Cole Sarbacker (45-7), jr., Stoughton; Brandon Liddle (22-5), sr., Oregon; 152: Talan Pichler (34-5), jr., Baraboo; Damiano Cappellini (23-6), jr., Madison West. 160: Seth Niday (24-6), sr., Oregon; Peyton Fry (41-8) 170: Bryce Falk (42-9), jr., Middleton; Devin Judd (37-12), sr., Reedsburg. 182: Grant Sorg (39-9), sr., Sauk Prairie; Braylon Owen (19-3), jr., Baraboo. 195: Trey Schinker (24-3), sr., Reedsburg; Tyler Wald (34-10), sr., Oregon. 220: Jesus Gonzalez (43-3), jr., Reedsburg; Beckett Spilde (46-6), jr., Stoughton. 285: Jackson Mankowski (46-4), sr., Madison La Follette; Griffin Empey (48-2), sr., Stoughton.

Division 2 — 113: Nick Ersland (29-4), jr., Wisconsin Dells. 120: Drake Gosda (44-7), Mauston co-op. 138: Owen Breunig (42-15), sr., Lodi. 152: Zane Licht (52-0), sr., Lodi. 160: Kylar Clemens (29-11), jr., Lodi. 170: Hayden Gyllin (34-9), soph., Mauston co-op. 182: Mason Lane (44-8), sr., Lodi; Dylan Warren (36-8), sr., Wisconsin Dells. 195: Isaiah Groskopf (34-12), jr., Lodi. 285: Owen Kooima (35-11), jr., Waupun; Lennon Stroede (30-7), sr., Wisconsin Dells; Henry Koeppen (29-10), jr., Lodi.

Division 3 — 113: Jackson Preston (42-11), sr., Pardeeville. 120: Isaiah Gauer (31-12), sr., Poynette. 126: Gunnar Wopat (37-7), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center co-op; Reid Sawyer (29-13), jr., New Lisbon. 132: Kingston Galetka (35-9), fr., Pardeeville; Colin McKittrick (44-6), jr., Royall/Wonewoc-Center co-op. 138: Logan Young (28-9), soph., Pardeeville; Ashton Meister (40-5), soph., Poynette. 145: Joe Beavers (41-6), soph., Hustisford. 152: William Becker (49-5), soph., Pardeeville. 160: James Amacher (41-6), sr., Poynette. 170: Ethan Fraze (36-12), sr., Horicon. 220: Jackson Geitner (40-9), jr., Poynette. 285: Keenan Josett (28-19), sr., New Lisbon.

Girls — 100: Raven Ringhand (14-5), soph., Oregon; Ruby Brandt (5-7), soph., Horicon; Madalynne Gosda (12-7), fr., Mauston co-op. 107: Adalyn Raue (4-2), fr., Hustisford; Lily Farris (10-12), fr., Oregon. 114: Bopa Quintana (2-0), sr., Sun Prairie co-op; Siena Brown (2-4), fr., Wisconsin Dells. 120: Kylee Firari (19-5), jr., Horicon; Katelyn Ottosen (16-6), soph., Waunakee. 126: Claire Spilde (9-2), sr., Stoughton. 132: Jessica Bristol (12-2), sr., Middleton; Hailey Firari (12-9), fr., Horicon. 138: Isabel Jues (13-6), sr., Beaver Dam/Wayland; Emersyn Miller (9-3), fr., Poynette; Mattie Papenthien (15-1), sr., Middleton. 145: Maya Assad Thompson (14-7), fr., Madison West. 152: Teagan Simpson (4-10), soph., Oregon. 165: Sophia Bassino (3-0), jr., Sun Prairie co-op; Cyriana Reinwald (15-1), soph., Horicon. 185: Katrina Clark (0-0), sr., Middleton. 235: Kayla Clevenger (1-2), jr., Oregon.

