7 things to know about the WIAA state wrestling tournament

The 79th annual WIAA individual wrestling state tournament is scheduled Thursday through Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Here are several things to know:

The schedule

The event begins Thursday with Session 1, the Division 1 preliminaries at 3 p.m. Division 1 quarterfinals begin at 5:15 p.m. Division 2 and 3 start at 6:30 p.m.

All weight classes will be wrestled in consecutive order on a next available mat basis.

Session 2: Division 1 consolations are 10 a.m. Friday. Division 2 and 3 quarterfinals are at about 11:15 a.m. Division 1 consolation semifinals are about 1:45 p.m. and Division 2 and 3 consolation semifinals at about 2:45 p.m.

Session 3: Division 1 semifinals (mats one and two), Division 2 semifinals (mats three and four) and Division 3 semifinals (mats five and six) at 7 p.m. Friday.

On Saturday, Session 4 begins at 10 a.m., with Division 1, 2 and 3 consolation semifinals. Once consolation matches are completed, third-place and fifth-place matches will be held in all divisions.

Session 5, featuring the finals, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with Division 1 championships (mat one), Division 2 (mat two) and Division 3 (mat three).

The basics

Tickets per tournament session are $11 plus online fees. Tickets are available online on the WIAA website prior to any session with the printing of the ticket by the purchaser and also are available at the Kohl Center, according to a WIAA release.

The championship matches for all three divisions are scheduled to be on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Pre-finals matches and third- and fifth-place matches are scheduled to be streamed live on WIAA.TV with a subscription to the NFHS Network.

According to University of Wisconsin policies, all individuals 2 years and older, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, must wear an acceptable face covering that is properly fitted to cover the wearer's nose and mouth at all times when in UW indoor public spaces. That includes spectators at the state wrestling tournament.

The tournament

Champions will be crowned in 14 weight classes in each of the three divisions.

There are 224 qualifiers in Division 1 and 168 each in Division 2 and 3. There are 84 wrestling programs represented in Division 1, 67 in Division 2 and 56 in Division 3, according to a WIAA release.

There are 23 former champions in the field. Stoughton has produced the most individual championships with 54, Mineral Point has 53.

Glendale Nicolet has qualified the most wrestlers in Division 1 with 10. Milton and Holmen have qualified seven and Stoughton, Hartland Arrowhead, Marshfield, Muskego and Wisconsin Rapids six apiece.

Amery leads Division 2 with nine, Luxemburg-Casco and Winneconne eight each and Prairie du Chien seven. Fennimore leads Division 3 with nine qualifiers. Coleman, Random Lake and St. Croix Falls have eight and Mineral Point, La Crosse Aquinas, Cadott, Reedsville and Stratford seven.

Division 1 notes

Stoughton senior Nicolar Rivera is one of six former champions seeking another title and one of three pursuing a third championship. Rivera won at 106 pounds in 2019 and 120 at 2020, and was second at 132 last year. He has qualified at 126 this season. He is 49-0 and 180-2 overall.

There are 19 undefeated wrestlers overall in the three divisions, including Rivera and Madison La Follette junior Jackson Mankowski (40-0) at 220.

The other five former champions are Kaukauna junior Greyson Clark, Arrowhead senior Mitchell Mesenbrink, Slinger senior Noah Tonsor, West Bend West junior Ben Bast and West Bend West sophomore Connor Mirasola. Clark and Mesenbrink have won two titles.

Mukwonago sophomore Josephine Stachowski is the first girl to qualify in Division 1, advancing to the individual state tournament at 106.

Division 2 notes

The division has eight former champions. That includes Oconto Falls senior Clayton Whiting, attempting to become the 20th to win four state titles in a career. Whiting, who’s in the 182-pound bracket, won at 152 in 2019, 170 in 2020 and 182 last year.

Three wrestlers are seeking third titles – Prairie du Chien junior Rhett Koenig, Winneconne senior Caleb Meunier and Kewaskum junior Braeden Scoles.

Dodgeville sophomore Reid Spurley (41-0) and Evansville junior Owen Heiser (51-0) are among undefeated wrestlers in the division.

Division 3 notes

The division has nine former champions. Two are seeking their fourth titles: Cameron senior Tanner Gerber and St. Croix Falls senior Kole Marko.

Marko (39-0), a champion at 138 in 2019, 145 in 2020 and 152 last year, competes at 160 this season. Poynette senior Cash Stewart, who won at 120 in 2020 and was third at 138 last year (also fourth at 113 in 2019), also qualified at 160.

Cadott junior Brayden Sonnentag and Stratford senior Gavin Drexler seek third titles.

Area and region qualifiers

Division 1: Luke Statz, Baraboo (182); Kyler Neuberger (132), Beaver Dam/Wayland; Gabe Klatt (195), Beaver Dam/Wayland; Brody Hemauer (160), DeForest; Elijah Bauer (170), DeForest; Jackson Mankowski (220), Madison La Follette; Guenther Switzer (220), Monona Grove/McFarland; Cole Cunningham (106), Mount Horeb/Barneveld; J.J. Poarch (113), Mount Horeb/Barneveld; Brandon Liddle (138), Oregon;

Devin Judd (170), Reedsburg; Jesus Gonzalez (285), Reedsburg; Nolan Vils (285), Sauk Prairie; Chance Suddeth (120), Stoughton; Nicolar Rivera (126), Stoughton; Cole Sarbacker (132), Stoughton; Trenton Dow (152), Stoughton; John Harman (195), Stoughton; Griffin Empey (285), Stoughton; Chris Anderson (106), Sun Prairie;

Cael Wozniak (182), Verona; Jay Hanson (285), Verona; Kaden Hooker (195), Waunakee; Jack Schweitzer (220), Waunakee.

Also, Aiden Slama (113), Milton; Matt Haldiman (126), Milton; Royce Nilo (145), Milton; Michael Schliem (160), Milton; Aeoden Sinclair (170), Milton; Kade Desormeau (182), Milton; Charlie Eckert (195), Milton; Hunter Klietz (132), Janesville Craig; Cayden Brandenburg (152), Janesville Parker.

Division 2: Parker Heintz (113), Lodi; Chandler Curtis (132), Lodi; Zane Licht (152), Lodi; Wyatt Ripp (220), Lodi; Brock Beyer (285), Lodi; Chase Beckett (126), Portage; Lowell Arnold (152), Portage; Jack Callen (195), Portage.

Also, Anthony Nighbor (145), Waupun; Easton Hull (152), Waupun; Drake Gosda (113), Mauston/Necedah; Gunner Katzenmeyer (106), Evansville; Danny Heiser (120), Evansville; Owen Heiser (170), Evansville; Mason Mau (126), Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus; Landon Radtke (145), River Valley; Brady Schuh (145), Monroe; Isaac Bunker (285), Monroe; Jesus Chavez-Alejandre (170), Watertown Luther Prep.

Division 3: James Amacher (145), Poynette; Cash Stewart (160), Poynette; Owen Bahr (170), Poynette; Jackson Geitner (285), Poynette.

Also, Austin Zamorano (126), Horicon; Jaden Walker (182), Markesan; Will Becker (152), Pardeeville; Gunnar Wopat (120), Royall; Colin McKittrick (126), Royall.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.