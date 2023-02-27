The 32nd annual WIAA team state wrestling tournament takes place on Friday and Saturday at the University of Wisconsin Field House.

Here are six things to know:

The schedule

The tournament will begin with the Division 1 quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Top-seeded Kaukauna (11-0) will face eighth-seeded Waukesha (19-6) in Match 1. Match 2 will feature fourth-seeded Muskego (18-6) and fifth-seeded Germantown (19-1). Match 3 will have third-seeded Marshfield (16-4) and sixth-seeded Mukwonago (25-5). Match 4 will be second-seeded Bay Port (19-2) against seventh-seeded Reedsburg (16-3).

Friday will end with the Division 1 semifinals with the winner of Match 1 facing the Match 2 winner, and the winner of Match 3 facing the winner of Match 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday will begin with the Division 2 semifinals at 10 a.m. Match 1 will feature top-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (18-0) against fourth-seeded Evansville (16-5), and Match 2 will showcase second-seeded Prairie du Chien (27-4) and third-seeded Baldwin-Woodville (14-3).

The Division 3 semifinals will also take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Top-seeded Fennimore (15-0) and fourth-seeded Stratford (15-2) will battle in Match 1. Then in Match 2, second-seeded Shiocton (22-2) will square off against third-seeded Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-0).

The finals of all three divisions will begin at 3 p.m.

The basics

Tickets for the Friday session will be $16 plus online fees and tickets for each Saturday session are $11 plus fees, and can be purchased online at the WIAA website through GoFan.

The tournament will also be livestreamed to subscribers on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network. Subscriptions cost $11.99 per month and can be found at wiaa.tv or nfhsnetwork.com.

There will be archived streams available on the NFHS Network 72 hours after the tournament.

Live results of all divisions will be posted on the WIAA website and under Trackwrestling.com.

Tournament history

The Galloping Ghosts will be going for back-to-back Division 1 state titles this season. They defeated Holmen 35-24 in the finals last season.

In Division 2, Amery won back-to-back state titles last season by defeating Luxemburg-Casco 36-30. And in Division 3, Fennimore won gold by defeating Coleman 37-23.

The first WIAA team state wrestling tournament was held in 1940. Up until 1992, team champions were determined by a points system at the individual state tournament that was based on the placements of wrestlers.

In 1992, dual matches in a separate tournament determined team champions. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh hosted the first two championships and West Allis Central High School hosted the tournaments from 1994 to 2005.

The UW Field House has hosted the tournament from 2006 to 2020. Due to COVID-19 in 2021, the tournament was held at three separate locations.

There are 334 programs participating in the tournament this season, including 128 in Division 1, 104 in Division 2 and 102 in Division 3.

Things to know in Division 1

Kauakauna qualified for this year’s state tournament as champions of the Slinger sectional and had a 70-11 victory over Hortonville in the final. They’ve won six state titles, including a stretch of four straight (2014-2017). They finished runner-up in 2000, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

The Galloping Ghosts qualified for the team state tournament in 14 of the last 16 years, and for the 21st time overall. They’ve appeared in the last 11 tournaments and were in five straight from 1999 to 2003.

This will be Bay Port’s first state appearance since 2014 and third overall. The Pirates were runner-up in 2014.

Marshfield will participate in its seventh state tournament after winning the Eau Claire North sectional with a 46-23 victory over Hortonville. They’ve qualified for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Tigers were in the semifinals in 2002, 2003, 2019 and 2022.

Muskego has qualified in back-to-back years and for the 11th time in program history after winning the Racine St. Catherine’s sectional final with a 51-15 victory over Franklin. The Warriors won a state title in 1994 and had a runner-up finish in 1963, which was prior to the dual team championship format.

Germantown is making its first appearance at team state after edging out Arrowhead 34-33 to win the Port Washington sectional.

Mukwonago topped Milton 43-31 to win the Elkhorn sectional and will participate at team state for the program’s 11th time and first since 2020. The Indians finished runner-up in 2019.

This is Reedsburg’s first state tournament appearance after the Beavers shocked perennial powerhouse Stoughton 48-27 in the Baraboo sectional.

Waukesha West is making its first team state appearance since 1997 after the Wolverines defeated Pewaukee 47-24 to win the Prewaukee sectional final.

Things to know in Division 2

Luxemburg-Casco won the Freedom sectional with a 44-22 victory over Freedom in the final. It will be the Spartans’ 19th overall appearance at team state and they’ll be looking for the program’s 13th state title (1992, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2018). They’ve had runner-up finishes in 1991, 2007, 2011, 2017 and 2022.

Prairie du Chien won the Lodi sectional, beating the Blue Devils 34-26 in the final. It’s the Blackhawks’ fourth appearance at team state after qualifying the last three seasons. They finished runner-up in their second appearance.

Baldwin-Woodville earned a trip to team state for the sixth time, and ended a 27-year hiatus following a 42-25 victory over St. Cruix Falls in the St. Croix Falls sectional. The Blackhawks appeared at team state from 1992 to 1996. They won a state title in 1993 and had runner-up finishes in 1995 and 1996.

Evansville will also participate in its first team state as a standalone program after the Blue Devils beat Whitewater 58-13 at home in the sectional. As part of a co-op with Albany in 2012, it fell in the semifinals.

Things to know in Division 3

Fennimore returns as the defending state champion after beating Iowa-Grant/Highland 66-9 in the Cashton sectional.

The Golden Eagles are making their eighth appearance — all coming in the last nine seasons. They’ve won titles in 2016, 2019 and 2022. They were runner-up in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Shiocton escaped the Suring/Gillett sectional with a 30-20 victory over perennial power Coleman to earn a program-first team state appearance.

Cedar-Grove/Belgium ends a 26-year drought of not appearing at team state after edging Random Lake 35-33 at sectionals. It will be the Rockets’ third state appearance and they’ve fallen in the semifinals in each of their two previous appearances (1994 and 1997).

Stratford defeated Glenwood City 42-28 to win the Cadott sectional in order to make their 10th team state appearance. They won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and were runner-up five times (2001, 2002, 2003, 2016 and 2019).

Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA individual state wrestling championships