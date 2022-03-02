6 things to know about the WIAA state team wrestling tournament

Stoughton junior Griffin Empey, right, lost to River Falls senor Vito Massa 4-2 in the Division 1 285-pound state final match last Saturday at the Kohl Center. Empey also was the runner-up in 2021.
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera holds up a UW wrestling shirt after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Stoughton's Chance Suddeth, rear, wrestles against Kenosha Indian Trail's Edwin Estrada during a 120-pound Division 1 preliminary match on Thursday. Suddeth lost in the semifinals on Friday.
The Division 2 championship match is 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Division 3 schedule, semifinals, 10 a.m. Saturday: Top-seeded Coleman (16-1) meets fourth-seeded Random Lake (12-6); and second-seeded Fennimore (14-2) faces third-seeded St. Croix Falls (9-1).
The Division 3 championship match is 3 p.m. Saturday.
The basics
Tickets cost $16 plus online fees for the Friday session and $11 plus fees for Saturday’s sessions. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals is scheduled to be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis, according to a WIAA release.
History lesson
Kaukauna won the Division 1 team title last year, defeating former three-time defending champion Stoughton 38-26 in the championship match.
Amery won the Division 2 championship, defeating Prairie du Chien 40-31 in the title bout.
The Vikings, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey, will make their ninth consecutive appearance and 16th overall. They have 10 state team titles, including three (from 2018-20) since the team tournament format began. Stoughton defeated Mukwonago 33-28 at the Milton sectional. Stoughton senior Nicolar Rivera won an individual state title at 126 pounds last Saturday at the Kohl Center and displayed a UW T-shirt after the victory, indicating his college choice.
Stoughton will square off against Nicolet, which will make its state tournament debut after earning a 50-28 victory over Brookfield East in the sectional final.
Defending champion Kaukauna will make its 20th appearance. That includes 10 consecutive appearances and 13 trips in the past 15 seasons. The Galloping Ghosts have five titles.
Second-seeded Marshfield qualified for the sixth time and for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
Third-seeded Holmen is making its sixth consecutive appearance and 12th overall after a convincing victory over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in the Waunakee sectional final.
Sixth-seeded Arrowhead will make its 11th state appearance and third in the past four seasons.
Muskego, seeded seventh, will make its 10th state trip. Muskego has a title in 1994 to its credit.
Eighth-seeded Franklin will make its 10th appearance and first since 2012.
Division 2 notes
Amery is back for its second appearance after winning the title in its debut last year. The Warriors advanced by defeating West Salem/Bangor in the Somerset sectional final.
Second-seeded Luxemburg-Casco will make its 18th appearance, and has won 12 Division 2 titles (1992, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2018), according to the WIAA.
Third-seeded Winneconne qualified for the first time in 2021 and returns for a second appearance.
Prairie du Chien, last year’s runner-up, qualified for the first two times in the program’s history in 2020 and 2021. Prairie du Chien defeated Evansville 34-26 in the River Valley sectional final.
Division 3 notes
Coleman, last year’s runner-up, will enter as the top seed after advancing for the 16th time and third consecutive time. Coleman has 11 team titles.
Second-seeded Fennimore will make its seventh state trip, all within the past eight seasons. Fennimore, which won titles in 2016 and 2019, advanced with a 32-31 victory over La Crosse Aquinas at the New Lisbon sectional.
Third-seeded St. Croix Falls will make its third state trip. Fourth-seeded Random Lake qualified for the 11th consecutive time and the 13th overall.
