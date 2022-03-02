6 things to know about the WIAA state team wrestling tournament

The 31st annual WIAA state team wrestling tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the UW Field House.

Watch Now: Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera commits to Wisconsin immediately after winning state gold The fun-loving senior got the Kohl Center crowd to go wild by waving a Wisconsin T-shirt to announce his college choice after capturing his third state championship

Here are several things to know:

The schedule

There are eight teams in Division 1 and four each in Divisions 2 and 3.

This season, there were 334 programs entering the tournament series, including 128 in Division 1, 103 in Division 2 and 103 in Division 3.

The Division 1 schedule, quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m. Friday: Top-seeded Kaukauna (10-0) meets eighth-seeded Franklin (20-5); fourth-seeded Stoughton (15-7) faces fifth-seeded Glendale Nicolet (11-0); in the other bracket, third-seeded Holmen (17-5) meets sixth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (6-1); and second-seeded Marshfield (20-6) faces seventh-seeded Muskego (12-1).

Division 1 semifinals are at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Division 1 championship is 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Division 2 schedule, semifinals, 10 a.m. Saturday: Top-seeded Amery (7-1) meets fourth-seeded Prairie du Chien (18-5); and second-seeded Luxemburg-Casco (17-0) faces third-seeded Winneconne (9-1).

The Division 2 championship match is 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Division 3 schedule, semifinals, 10 a.m. Saturday: Top-seeded Coleman (16-1) meets fourth-seeded Random Lake (12-6); and second-seeded Fennimore (14-2) faces third-seeded St. Croix Falls (9-1).

The Division 3 championship match is 3 p.m. Saturday.

The basics

Tickets cost $16 plus online fees for the Friday session and $11 plus fees for Saturday’s sessions. Tickets can be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAA2.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals is scheduled to be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a consumer subscription basis, according to a WIAA release.

History lesson

Kaukauna won the Division 1 team title last year, defeating former three-time defending champion Stoughton 38-26 in the championship match.

Amery won the Division 2 championship, defeating Prairie du Chien 40-31 in the title bout.

Mineral Point defeated 2020 champion Coleman 33-32 to capture the Division 3 title.

Division 1 notes

Stoughton enters as the fourth seed after finishing as last year’s runner-up.

The Vikings, led by co-coaches Dan Spilde and Bob Empey, will make their ninth consecutive appearance and 16th overall. They have 10 state team titles, including three (from 2018-20) since the team tournament format began. Stoughton defeated Mukwonago 33-28 at the Milton sectional. Stoughton senior Nicolar Rivera won an individual state title at 126 pounds last Saturday at the Kohl Center and displayed a UW T-shirt after the victory, indicating his college choice.

Stoughton will square off against Nicolet, which will make its state tournament debut after earning a 50-28 victory over Brookfield East in the sectional final.

Defending champion Kaukauna will make its 20th appearance. That includes 10 consecutive appearances and 13 trips in the past 15 seasons. The Galloping Ghosts have five titles.

Second-seeded Marshfield qualified for the sixth time and for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Third-seeded Holmen is making its sixth consecutive appearance and 12th overall after a convincing victory over Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy in the Waunakee sectional final.

Sixth-seeded Arrowhead will make its 11th state appearance and third in the past four seasons.

Muskego, seeded seventh, will make its 10th state trip. Muskego has a title in 1994 to its credit.

Eighth-seeded Franklin will make its 10th appearance and first since 2012.

Division 2 notes

Amery is back for its second appearance after winning the title in its debut last year. The Warriors advanced by defeating West Salem/Bangor in the Somerset sectional final.

Second-seeded Luxemburg-Casco will make its 18th appearance, and has won 12 Division 2 titles (1992, 1994, 1996, 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013 and 2018), according to the WIAA.

Third-seeded Winneconne qualified for the first time in 2021 and returns for a second appearance.

Prairie du Chien, last year’s runner-up, qualified for the first two times in the program’s history in 2020 and 2021. Prairie du Chien defeated Evansville 34-26 in the River Valley sectional final.

Division 3 notes

Coleman, last year’s runner-up, will enter as the top seed after advancing for the 16th time and third consecutive time. Coleman has 11 team titles.

Second-seeded Fennimore will make its seventh state trip, all within the past eight seasons. Fennimore, which won titles in 2016 and 2019, advanced with a 32-31 victory over La Crosse Aquinas at the New Lisbon sectional.

Third-seeded St. Croix Falls will make its third state trip. Fourth-seeded Random Lake qualified for the 11th consecutive time and the 13th overall.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.