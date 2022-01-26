5 things to know about the first WIAA girls wrestling state tournament

The first WIAA girls individual wrestling state tournament is scheduled for Saturday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse.

Here are five things to know:

The basics

Weigh-ins for competitors begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Doors open for spectators at 8 a.m.

Preliminary matches, beginning with the 100-pound weight class, will start at 9 a.m.

Bouts will continue using a next-available-mat system on five mats through the semifinals, which should end about 4 p.m.

Championship, third-place and fifth-place matches at each weight class will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $11 for an all-day ticket and can be purchased on the WIAA website through GoFan.

The championship matches of the 12 weight classes are scheduled to be aired live on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Mats of the pre-finals and third-place and fifth-place matches will be streamed live on WIAA.TV with a subscription to the NFHS Network.

How is the tournament set up?

The tournament will feature 12 weight divisions, with a champion crowned in each. A total of 261 wrestlers (from 119 teams) are entered. The 107-pound and 114-pound classes have the most competitors.

The weight classes: 100 pounds (21 competitors), 107 (32), 114 (31), 120 (26), 126 (23), 132 (27), 138 (20), 145 (19), 152 (17), 165 (21), 185 (15) and 235 (9).

Oregon is among the teams with the most wrestlers entered. Those teams include Milwaukee Reagan (19), Holmen (14), Greendale Martin Luther (nine), Muskego (eight), Oregon (six) and Merrill (six).

Girls wrestling growing

Wisconsin has had recent state tournaments for girls wrestling organized through the coaches’ association. This is the first year the WIAA has sponsored a separate girls tournament.

At least 31 state associations sponsor a separate girls state tournament, most of the events since 2018, according to a story published in High School Today by the NFHS, according to a WIAA release.

A total of 4,975 girls participated in wrestling in 2005; 28,447 participated in 2019-20, according to the USA Wrestling Girls High School Development Committee, according to statistics cited by the WIAA.

Area competitors eager for event

Thirty-three competitors from Madison and surrounding southcentral Wisconsin make up 7.9% of the tournament total, with Oregon first-year coach Brian Hookstead bringing six competitors, including freshman Raven Ringhand (107) and senior Grace Zieglemeier (114).

The area and region group includes Baraboo senior Alexis Winecke (114); Cambridge senior Aevri Ciha (132); Middleton junior Mattie Papenthien (132); Sun Prairie senior Rachel Zych (120); Sun Prairie junior Bopasoreya Quintana (114); Waunakee sophomore Madison Mercurio (132); Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy sophomore Anastasia Putz-Huettner (120); Lodi senior Hannah Roekle (100); Reedsburg freshman Alaina Murray (107); and Watertown freshman Alison Busler (152).

Ciha enters with a 16-1 record and received a bye in her weight class, while Zych is 6-1 and also has a bye. Mercurio, with an 8-4 mark, has a bye.

From the region, Jefferson senior Tatiana Rios (120) enters with a 7-1 record and Jefferson senior Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (128) is 5-0, and each received byes, while the 132-pound class features Mineral Point junior Kylie Rule (132).

Mount Horeb junior Hanna Errthum, who is top-ranked nationally at 132, isn’t competing in high school this season and trains at Combat Wrestling Training Facility in Blue River, where Rule also trains.

Title IX celebration begins

The WIAA will launch a year-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Title IX legislation at the tournament.

Pioneers in the growth of girls interscholastic sports opportunities have been invited to attend the tournament.

A complimentary commemorative program will be available at all state tournaments throughout the year, according to the WIAA. Participants at girls state tournaments this year are scheduled to receive a commemorative bag tag.

The campaign will be promoted on tournament signage, with T-shirt giveaways, stories and facts on the WIAA website and social media platforms.

