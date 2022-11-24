28 wrestlers to know in the Madison area this winter

Practice has been going on since Nov. 14 for high school wrestling in Wisconsin.

Last season was exciting and with the amount of talent returning this year, the 2022-2023 is sure to be just as exhilarating with the potential to have first meets the day after Thanksgiving.

All of them will be prepping for regionals on Feb. 11 and sectionals on Feb. 18. The individual state tournament will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center. Team sectionals will be held Feb. 14 and the state tournament will March 3-4.

Here are the wrestlers to know about this season.

Cole Cunningham, so., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Weight class: 106.

Something to know: State qualifier last season.

Levi Ness, sr., Lodi

Weight class: 106 or 113.

Something to know: Returning regional champion. Won 35 matches last season, 16 by pins.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Levi Ness had an incredible breakout season last year. Levi also won a regional title and placed near the top of many individual tournaments he competed in. Having Levi at 106 helps jumpstart our team in duals and tournaments as he gets things rolling for us right away. He has improved tremendously each year in our program and he will continue to this year as well.”

Gabe Schneider, jr., Stoughton

Weight class: 113.

Something to know: Posted an 18-20 record, finished second at regionals and was a sectional qualifier.

Brennan Hoffman, so., Sun Prairie United

Weight class: 113.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 29-15 record as a freshman.

JJ Poarch, sr., Mount Horeb/Barneveld

Weight class: 120.

Something to know: Qualified for state last season.

Quotable: Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Josh Hinze said: “JJ is one of our senior captains who displays great leadership qualities and is a true representative of what our program is all about.”

Christopher Anderson, jr., Sun Prairie United

Weight class: 120.

Something to know: Big Eight Conference champion and placed sixth at state at 106 pounds last year.

Quotable: Sun Prairie coach Jim Nelson said: “He is an extremely athletic wrestler, who can do amazing moves on the mat.”

Reese Miller, so., Middleton

Weight class: 120 or 126.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 23-18 record.

Lucas Evans, jr., DeForest

Weight Class: 120 or 126.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with an 18-17 record.

Chance Suddeth, sr., Stoughton

Weight class: 132 or 138.

Something to know: At 120 pounds, he finished third at state in Division 1.

Quotable: Stoughton coach Bob Empey said: “His technique and work ethic are standout qualities that will help him be a captain for this upcoming season.”

Parker Olson, jr., Sun Prairie United

Weight class: 132.

Something to know: Big Eight Conference champion. Placed third at sectionals and lost in overtime in the semifinal match last season.

Quotable: Sun Prairie coach Jim Nelson said: “He is a great leader who we are very proud of for being in our program.”

Irie Jackson, sr., Madison La Follette

Weight class: 138.

Something to know: Sixth at conference and qualified for the sectional tournament.

Quotable: Madison La Follette coach Salvatore Schiro said: “He’s a solid wrestler with big expectations this season. He has the potential to be a state qualifier and place. He is quick, athletic and gritty with a gas tank.”

Owen Breunig, sr, Lodi

Weight class: 132 or 138.

Something to know: Returning regional champion and had 32 victories with 20 pins last season.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Owen Breunig really wrestled well towards the middle and the end of the season last year after a tough start to the season. Owen put in a lot of extra time and hard work during the season to improve to the level in which he was at. He will be motivated after placing fourth at sectionals last season.”

Brandon Liddle, sr., Oregon

Weight class: 145.

Something to know: Second at last season’s Badger Conference meet, was a state qualifier and is 26 away from 100 career victories.

Quotable: Oregon coach Brian Hookstead said: “Brandon is one of our top wrestlers who brings a high level of skill and knowledge to the room. He is someone I will rely on to help the youth develop into wrestlers over the next few years. No matter the opponent, Brandon is never considered an underdog in my mind.”

Mikel Myadze, sr., Madison East

Weight class: 138 or 145.

Something to know: Posted a 24-5 record, was second at the Big Eight Conference meet and earned first place at regionals.

Quotable: Madison East coach Dayton Yu said: “He’s a crafty veteran, who always brings positive energy.”

Cole Sarbacker, jr., Stoughton

Weight class: 145 or 152.

Something to know: Division 1 state qualifier at 132 pounds last year, and finished fifth at state at 113 pounds in 2021.

Quotable: Stoughton coach Bob Empey said: “His drive and work ethic are great leadership qualities as a captain for this upcoming season.”

Seth Niday, sr., Oregon

Weight class: 152.

Something to know: Was injured midseason last year, but is on track to contend for a Badger Conference title and be a state qualifier. He was a Mid-States champion in 2019, Badger Conference runner-up in 2020 and is 36 wins away from 100.

Quotable: Oregon coach Brian Hookstead said: “Seth is a hard-nosed wrestler who never backs down from a match. His experience will go a long way in setting the tone for the team this year and help young wrestlers learn how to approach a match.”

Zane Licht, sr., Lodi

Weight class: 152 or 160.

Something to know: Won a state championship and finished 50-1 last season. He set the program record for most team points in a season and is committed to North Dakota State.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Zane has goals to break the program's all-time single-season takedown record this upcoming season. Zane is a returning team captain and the leader of this program.”

Cade Rux, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland

Weight class: 160.

Something to know: Fifth at the Badger Conference and is a two-time sectional qualifier. Two-time captain.

Quotable: Monona Grove/McFarland coach Karl Voeck said: “He’s a leader in the wrestling room vocally and leads by example. He is mentally tough and has the experience to win anytime, against anyone when he steps on the mat.”

Luke Rux, so., Monona Grove/McFarland

Weight class: 170 or 182.

Something to know: Has a 22-16 career record. Second at regionals, fourth at the Badger Conference meed, third at Warrior Invite and was a sectional qualifier.

Quotable: Monona Grove/McFarland coach Karl Voeck said: “We have already seen in the first few days of practice that Luke's work ethic and attitude are now moving towards achieving his goals. This only will make our wrestling team better.”

Mason Lane, jr., Lodi

Weight class: 170 or 182.

Something to know: Regional champion was 27-14 last season.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Mason Lane wrestled really hard for us last season as a sophomore at an upper weight. Mason also beat some ranked guys and will be looking to take a big jump this season. After having a phenomenal football season, Mason will look to continue that success on the mat this season as a team leader within our program as he chases his team and individual wrestling goals.”

Bryan Guevara-Vega, sr., Madison East

Weight class: 182.

Something to know: Went 12-1, and placed third at the Big Eight Conference meet.

Quotable: Madison East coach Dayton Yu said: “He’s a leader by action, and a true workhorse.”

Alex Katers, sr., Sauk Prairie

Weight class: 182.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier last season.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said: “Alex is one of our captains and a great leader. He has set his goals high for his senior season.”

Jack Schweitzer, sr., Waunakee

Weight class: 195.

Something to know: State qualifier with a 36-13 record last season. Has a career 73-31 record.

Tyler Wald, sr., Oregon

Weight class: 195.

Something to know: Second at regionals and fourth at sectionals. Had a 31-13 record as a junior.

Quotable: Oregon coach Brian Hookstead said: “Tyler does not have the tournament wins to back up his wrestling but he's a solid wrestler for the team. Tyler is a kid that will help build the culture in Oregon of how to work for what you want. He is someone that definitely will set the tone in the room as one of the hardest workers.”

Isaiah Horan, jr., Sun Prairie United

Weight class: 220.

Something to know: Big Eight Conference champion last season.

Quotable: Sun Prairie coach Jim Nelson said: “He is very committed to the sport of wrestling and the Sun Prairie United wrestling program.”

Jack Tarnutzer, sr., Sauk Prairie

Weight class: 220.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier last season.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said: “Jack is an extremely hard worker, had a great season last year, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.”

Jackson Mankowski, sr., Madison La Follette

Weight class: 285.

Something to know: Was 44-0 last season with a state championship at 220. He gave up just two takedowns all season.

Quotable: Madison La Follette coach Salvatore Schiro said: “He is a great wrestler, leader and is the definition of what we want in a wrestler, grit and toughness.”

Griffin Empey, sr., Stoughton

Weight class: 285.

Something to know: Runner-up at 285 pounds at the Division 1 state meet in 2021 and 2022. Qualified for the state tournament in 2020.