2 freshmen, along with others, help Reedsburg nab Badger West title at conference meet

BEAVER DAM — The objective was simple: Finish ahead of Portage at the Badger Conference high school wrestling tournament at Beaver Dam High School.

That’s exactly what Reedsburg did Saturday afternoon when the Beavers had a freshman win his bracket, another finished second, two finished third, two finished fourth and three finished fifth to help the Beavers take second overall with 246.5 points at the tournament.

Meanwhile Portage took fifth with 184 points, giving Reedsburg the Badger West title after the Beavers’ dual win over the Warriors in the regular season. Reedsburg finished the dual slate 6-0, edging out the Warriors’ 13-11 in the league’s point system.

“It’s been a long time,” Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said. “It’s the toughest conference in the whole state. To be able to accomplish something like that and to come out second in the tournament – coming out undefeated in duals and wrestle like we did today – it doesn’t get any better than that.

“I’m proud of the guys.”

Stoughton disappointed finishing runner-up to Milton for Badger East wrestling crown The Vikings finished runner-up for the Badger East Conference title to Milton after the Red Hawks won the league's tournament on Saturday.

The tournament champion was Milton, ranked third in Division 1 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, with 372.5 points, which earned them the Badger East crown on the other side. The Red Hawks outlasted Div. 1 honorable mention Stoughton, which finished third at 228 points in the tournament, giving Milton the conference title by a score of 14-11.

It’s the Red Hawks’ first conference title since their second year in the Badger Conference back in 2010. They had previously been in the Southern Lakes Conference until realignment sent them to the Badger ahead of the 2008-2009 season.

Reedsburg’s only wrestler to win his bracket was freshman Treynor Curtin at 106 pounds. He pinned both of his opponents (Beaver Dam junior Rolando Trevino and Milton freshman Jesse Reid) in 1 minute, 1 second to be crowned the lightweight champion.

“I feel I did pretty good,” Curtin said. “I wrestled hard. I just went out there and wrestled.”

“If something’s not there, he moves to the next really quick; instead of thinking, he just wrestles,” Bautch added. “That’s what he needs to do. He’s trained that way, so he’s good.”

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabe Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet The Golden Beavers sophomore continued his torrid run, cruising to the individual title in his first league tournament.

Bautch came away impressed with Curtin after he won as well.

“He’s got bigger goals than this,” Bautch said. “It’s very tough. He’s doing well right now and he’s got a good head too. He’s willing to learn. He wants to learn. He does learn. It’s those types of things where he doesn’t get frustrated. It’s worked well for him.”

Bautch felt similarly with his other freshman, Kade Parrish. The honorable mention pick at 113 pounds lost 3-0 to Milton freshman Aiden Slama, ranked 10th at 120 pounds in Div. 1, in the 113-pound championship match.

“He wrestled really, really good,” Bautch said. “That kid he had in the finals was tough. We need a little more offense with him and he knows that.

“He’s real patient. Sometimes he’s too patient, but his patience helps. He never gets down on something if something doesn’t work well for him. It doesn’t let it bother him. He grinds at it. He keeps going and going, and he keeps fight until the end. It’s a good instinct for him.”

Sophomore Jesus Gonzalez, an honorable mention 220-pounder, finished third at 220, while junior Devin Judd also finished third at 170 pounds.

Senior 138-pounder Caden Schneider and senior 152-pounder Bryant Yanke finished fourth in their brackets. Finishing fifth in their brackets were junior 120-pounder Brogan Mittlesteadt, junior 126-pounder Trenton Curtin and sophomore 132-pounder Colton Herritz.

Portage's Chase Beckett accomplishes two milestones during Saturday's Badger Conference meet The senior 126-pounder earned his 100th victory as well as won the 126-pound individual title on Saturday, which gave him redemption for missing out on that feat as a sophomore.

Bautch said he was pleased with how his team wrestled on the day and that it should give them confidence going into next week’s WIAA Division 1 regional at Baraboo High School on Saturday.

“It better,” Bautch said. “We’re going to need it. It’s a tough regional. It’s a very tough regional. … They have to have confidence. There’s nothing to lose now. We’ve just got to get after it and do what you can.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.