Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame reveal Hall of Fame classes

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class.

The class includes Dan Bayreuther (Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig), Joel Claassen (Milwaukee Pius XI), Gary Haus (Rice Lake), Jim “Louie” Lawinger (Sussex Hamilton and Platteville) and John Peterson (WIAA master umpire, Madison), according to a release from WFSCA Hall of Fame director Jeff Agnew.

The Hall of Fame festivities will take place at the WFSCA coach’s clinic Feb. 8 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

The social begins at 4 p.m. and the banquet will be at 5 p.m. There will be reserved seating for the 2020 inductees, members and special guests.

Bayreuther coached varsity softball for 28 years at Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig. He had a record of 394-229 in 623 games and had 24 winning seasons.

According to the release, his teams won six conference titles, nine regional championships and one sectional title. He coached 55 first-team all-conference players and eight all-state players. Twelve of his players played in the WFSCA All-Star game and he coaches in the 2012 and 2017 All-Star games.