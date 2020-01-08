Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame reveal Hall of Fame classes

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has announced its 2020 Hall of Fame class.
The class includes Dan Bayreuther (Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig), Joel Claassen (Milwaukee Pius XI), Gary Haus (Rice Lake), Jim “Louie” Lawinger (Sussex Hamilton and Platteville) and John Peterson (WIAA master umpire, Madison), according to a release from WFSCA Hall of Fame director Jeff Agnew.
The Hall of Fame festivities will take place at the WFSCA coach’s clinic Feb. 8 at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
The social begins at 4 p.m. and the banquet will be at 5 p.m. There will be reserved seating for the 2020 inductees, members and special guests.
Bayreuther coached varsity softball for 28 years at Fort Atkinson and Janesville Craig. He had a record of 394-229 in 623 games and had 24 winning seasons.
According to the release, his teams won six conference titles, nine regional championships and one sectional title. He coached 55 first-team all-conference players and eight all-state players. Twelve of his players played in the WFSCA All-Star game and he coaches in the 2012 and 2017 All-Star games.
Peterson began his officiating career in 1976, working baseball. The next year he started officiating softball with the Madison Recreation Department and with high schools. He worked his first WIAA state tournament in 1987 and flowed that with appearances in 1988, 1990, 1995, 1998, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
He also worked Amateur Softball Association national tournaments in 1988, 1995, 1998, 2002 and 2008 and worked ASA state tournaments. He also worked International Softball Congress world tournaments in 1990, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2003.
He worked Big Ten, Missouri Valley, Horizon, WIAC, NAC, CCIW and Midwest conference games. Peterson also has officiated volleyball, baseball, basketball and soccer.
He served on the NFHS rules committee from 2012 to 2016 and presented rules changes to umpires and coaches since 1995. He is an umpire liaison at the WIAA state softball tournament in Madison.
Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame announces class
The Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame will announce its Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during a ceremony March 14 at the Harley Davidson Museum.
Eight individuals are scheduled to be inducted.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Soccer Hall of Fame, the inductees are Louis Bennett (Shorewood, Wisconsin), Jesse Marsch (Salzburg, Austria), Susan Moynihan-Manning (Salt Lake City, Utah), Craig Posselt (Hales Corners), Roland Sikinger (Houston, Texas), Alex Toth (Milwaukee), Patrick White (Charlotte, North Carolina) and Nancy Ziaja (Hartland).
The Gene Edwards special recognition award will be presented to the Bavarian Soccer Club.
The event will begin at 4:30 p.m., with dinner and the ceremony at 6:00 p.m.
To order tickets or for more information, visit https://wiyouthsoccer.demosphere-secure.com/_registration or call (414) 328-9972.