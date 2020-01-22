Wisconsin Dells administrators part of group hoping to address WIAA's competitive balance issue

“It’s not your opinion or my opinion or (anyone else’s),” Mack said. “It’s completely data-driven.”

But a recent WIAA statement rebuts the plan’s methods and solutions. “In recent years, the membership has reviewed and rejected all attempts to gerrymander access to the State Tournaments or handicap the outcomes,” the statement read.

Many of the state’s most affluent school districts are based in suburbs of large urban areas — where year-round access to top-flight competition, quality coaching and cutting-edge physical training is within reach, and parents are more likely to pay for these advantages. Meanwhile, in many of the state’s urban and rural areas, dollars and/or distance make such opportunities unavailable.

The trend of dominance of affluent schools (and private schools) should be raising red flags for forward-thinking administrators to consider.

Last school year, for the first time in 30 years, nationwide participation in high school sports dropped. In Wisconsin, participation last year was 178,841 students, down about 1% from the previous school year. Participation in Wisconsin has dropped in eight of the previous nine years, including six in a row, and is down 10.3% from 2009-10.