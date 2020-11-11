Winter sports season update: What area schools plan to do amid COVID-19 pandemic

The unusual WIAA fall sports season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic soon will be complete.

Right around the corner is the winter sports season that figures to be even more unique — or strange — when practices are permitted to begin next week.

Like this fall, that doesn’t mean all area schools will be competing.

And it now comes amid the backdrop of Gov. Tony Evers announcing Tuesday night an executive order advising people in Wisconsin to stay home. The order didn’t mandate any new COVID-19 restrictions.

Depending on respective county health guidelines and school district decisions, some schools plan to begin practice on schedule and plan to compete right away; some are starting practices but are delaying competitions until it’s deemed healthy and safe; some will be in virtual practice situations until they get the go-ahead for competition; some have decided not to participate in certain sports; and some haven’t reached a decision.