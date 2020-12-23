Winter season: To play or not to play remains the question

Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow tends to be an upbeat, enthusiastic individual.

He’s also pragmatic.

That includes his view about the already shortened winter sports season and whether time is running out for competition starting at some area schools, including Stoughton, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have always been an optimistic person and believe that if there is time left on a clock, there is a chance,” said Dow, keeping practice and playing options open for discussion. “But, yes, as each day passes it gets closer and closer to having winter sports fall to the same disappointing loss for students that we saw for last spring’s athletes. With our staff and families, we have been consistent that our goal is an opportunity at a WIAA series if they host it.”

To play or not to play remains the question. While some schools just received approval to start up, it’s likely some school districts in this area and in other parts of the state won’t compete this winter.

Milton, in Rock County, last week approved the start of practices for this week and competition likely in January.