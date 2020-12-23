Winter season: To play or not to play remains the question

Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow tends to be an upbeat, enthusiastic individual.
He’s also pragmatic.
That includes his view about the already shortened winter sports season and whether time is running out for competition starting at some area schools, including Stoughton, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have always been an optimistic person and believe that if there is time left on a clock, there is a chance,” said Dow, keeping practice and playing options open for discussion. “But, yes, as each day passes it gets closer and closer to having winter sports fall to the same disappointing loss for students that we saw for last spring’s athletes. With our staff and families, we have been consistent that our goal is an opportunity at a WIAA series if they host it.”
To play or not to play remains the question. While some schools just received approval to start up, it’s likely some school districts in this area and in other parts of the state won’t compete this winter.
Milton, in Rock County, last week approved the start of practices for this week and competition likely in January.
In Dane County, Waunakee and DeForest received the go-ahead to practice and also approval to schedule competitions outside of the county. Verona coaches received word Wednesday afternoon that teams that hadn't yet started could begin practice in January and also seek competition outside Dane County.
Meanwhile, the Madison Metropolitan School District continues to offer virtual athletic opportunities but maintains a stance for no in-person practice or competition.
Last week’s gathering order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports, including Stoughton and Sun Prairie.
However, the current health guidelines don’t allow for game competitions in Dane County and that left each school district to ponder its next move. That included whether to try to follow the leads set by county schools Madison Edgewood and Marshall — compete and schedule events in other counties.
Waunakee activities director Aaron May said the Waunakee school board last month permitted winter sports teams to practice, but that then was halted by public health order No. 10 in November.
Under last week’s new health order (in place until Jan. 13), May said Monday that Waunakee restarted practices and low-risk sports were given permission to begin competing outside Dane County once they’ve met the minimum number of WIAA practices and the medium/high risk sports were permitted to begin competing outside Dane County on Jan. 11.
Waunakee boys basketball coach Dana MacKenzie, who had tweeted he was building a schedule of road games, tweeted Tuesday that approval now was given to begin competitions Jan. 4.
May described the winter sports schedules for all Waunakee teams as “works in progress.”
DeForest received approval from its school board to move forward with plans for limited practices and competitions outside of Dane County, Norskies athletic and activities director Rick Henert said.
DeForest is conducting winter sports (except hockey) within the Dane County regulations, but will add a few controlled practices outside the county to prepare for planned contests in January for boys swimming, wrestling and girls and boys basketball, according to Henert.
Gymnastics is in a co-op with Waunakee and should have some opportunities, he said. The boys hockey program lost players to other select teams and doesn’t have enough players for a school team, so the remaining players will continue with Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association opportunities this season, he said.
Further samplings of plans by area schools include:
Verona activities and athletic director Joel Zimba said Monday the gymnastics and boys swimming programs have started practice and will compete virtually, while the other winter sports haven’t begun their seasons.
On Wednesday, Verona boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger, whose team began small-group practices last Saturday and has a virtual meet set up with Middleton in January, emailed he was informed Verona teams will be allowed to compete outside the county starting Jan. 4.
Verona girls basketball coach Angie Murphy and boys basketball coach Reggie Patterson each tweeted Wednesday afternoon that basketball practice will start Jan. 4 and games can be played outside the county as of Jan. 12. "To say I'm excited for these athletes is an understatement!" Murphy tweeted.
Middleton athletic director Jamie Sims also said the Cardinals’ gymnastics and boys swimming and diving teams have started.
“Our remaining winter sports are working on plans that will begin after winter break,” Sims said. “Official dates have not yet been determined. Our two teams that have begun are following all of our county's guidance and working in the small cohorted groups for their practices.”
Sun Prairie announced it would resume small-group practices and announced specific start dates by sport, but athletics competition remained suspended until Jan. 22 in alignment with academics, Cardinals athletic director Eric Nee said.
The Madison school district, currently using an online learning model, plans to make a decision about its academic model for the next quarter by Jan. 8.
An announcement about extracurricular activities and sports — currently halted until at least Jan. 25 — will come after the educational plan, said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, also the district athletic director.
“A lot of it has to do with the metrics around public health,” Schlitz said.
Normally, about 20 area athletic directors meet with Dane County public health officials every other week, including last week, Schlitz said.
He said the Madison school district’s decision will be tied to “best practices to limit exposures for the community” and following public health guidance.
Similar decisions are being faced in other areas of the state, including Milwaukee, La Crosse, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay because Schlitz said “the difficulty you have with the virus has to do with density of population."
Dow, asked about playing outside Dane County, said: “All options are welcome to discussion to provide our students with a safe and educational experience. Even one chance to wear the Stoughton uniform for some, especially our seniors, is worth working toward, as they have represented our community so well for years.”
Dow said teams are practicing at Stoughton right now under the current health order’s guidelines, adding that if an opportunity arises to look into practicing outside the county, “I know we can count on those who have facilities available to assist us.”
Big Eight Conference athletic directors plan to meet Jan. 6. Further examination of plans and schedules for winter sports is expected.
“The conference meeting and the 8th (of January) are important benchmarks when we look forward to what is feasible,” Schlitz said.
Some teams that started play, including in Janesville (girls basketball), have had to pause due to COVID-19 concerns.
WIAA winter sports are boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys and girls hockey, wrestling and boys swimming and diving.
Athletes from several Dane County schools that haven’t been allowed to begin WIAA competition this winter have been playing in boys and girls basketball leagues outside the county, including in Wisconsin Dells, and been playing hockey through WAHA on club teams, also outside the county.