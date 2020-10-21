Winter prep sports decisions evoke passionate responses

Many tears were shed at the Murphy household Monday after the Big Eight Conference announced that there wouldn’t be conference competition or league champions crowned during the upcoming winter sports season.

Verona girls basketball coach and mathematics teacher Angie Murphy talked to and consoled her disappointed daughter, Wildcats sophomore Megan Murphy, about the situation.

But Angie Murphy has found it difficult to explain to her daughter and her daughter’s friends why athletes in other nearby counties are playing sports while most in Dane County are not playing within the county.

Murphy said Monday night she doesn’t blame the Big Eight or Verona for their decisions. She is frustrated with Public Health Madison and Dane County for the metrics set during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said she believes are unattainable goals and she would like to see re-examined.

“I do believe our kids are missing out and are being denied opportunities that are occurring 45 minutes down the road in similar-sized cities,” said Murphy, whose daughter plays club basketball for the Wisconsin Lakers in Waukesha County. “That part is hard to swallow. People underestimate the importance of athletics for those who are really involved in sports. …