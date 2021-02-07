WIAA wrestling: Stoughton wins Mukwonago sectional and qualifies six for individual state

If it’s February, there’s just no stopping the Stoughton wrestling team.

The Vikings, winners of the past three WIAA state team titles and three runner-up finishes before that, carved themselves another path to the state tournament by winning Saturday’s Mukwonago sectional.

Stoughton scored 190.5 points, beating runner-up Waunakee’s 122. The runner-up finish, under this year's rules, also gives Waunakee its first-ever state team berth. Hartland Arrowhead was third and Mukwonago, the two-time state team runner-up, fourth.

But the Vikings set themselves up for more than team glory during the sectional — which combined WIAA team and individual sectionals into one meet due to COVID-19 concerns.

Four Stoughton wrestlers won their weight classes and two others advanced to state with runner-up finishes. The list of sectional champions includes Stoughton 132-pound junior Nicolar Rivera, the unbeaten champ at 120 last year; and senior Brooks Empey, who earned the chance to repeat as state champ at 220.

Rivera (9-0) won by decision over Cody Goebel of Mukwonago in the final. Empey (10-0) advanced with a 10-2 major decision over Pewaukee’s John Mohr.