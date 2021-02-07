WIAA wrestling: Stoughton wins Mukwonago sectional and qualifies six for individual state

If it’s February, there’s just no stopping the Stoughton wrestling team.
The Vikings, winners of the past three WIAA state team titles and three runner-up finishes before that, carved themselves another path to the state tournament by winning Saturday’s Mukwonago sectional.
Stoughton scored 190.5 points, beating runner-up Waunakee’s 122. The runner-up finish, under this year's rules, also gives Waunakee its first-ever state team berth. Hartland Arrowhead was third and Mukwonago, the two-time state team runner-up, fourth.
But the Vikings set themselves up for more than team glory during the sectional — which combined WIAA team and individual sectionals into one meet due to COVID-19 concerns.
Four Stoughton wrestlers won their weight classes and two others advanced to state with runner-up finishes. The list of sectional champions includes Stoughton 132-pound junior Nicolar Rivera, the unbeaten champ at 120 last year; and senior Brooks Empey, who earned the chance to repeat as state champ at 220.
Rivera (9-0) won by decision over Cody Goebel of Mukwonago in the final. Empey (10-0) advanced with a 10-2 major decision over Pewaukee’s John Mohr.
Senior Luke Mechler (10-0), who took third at 152 last year, advanced at 160 with a 5-2 decision over previously unbeaten Jack Ganos of team runner-up Hartland Arrowhead.
Also winning sectional titles to earn return trips to individual state were senior Rudy Detweiler (10-0) at 195 pounds with a 17-3 major decision against Waunakee’s Daniel Ford and sophomore Griffin Empey (10-0) at 285 with a pin of Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht in 1:46.
Stoughton also advanced Cole Sarbacker (7-3) at 113 pounds. He won a wrestleback to take second place.
Waunakee advanced four to state, including senior sectional champs and state returnees Kolby Heinz (8-2) at 126 and Sam Lorenz (10-0) at 138, and runners-up Kaden Hooker (junior, 7-3) at 182 and Daniel Ford (senior, 9-2) at 195.
Milton advanced two sectional runners-up to state: junior Riley Nilo (5-1) at 106 and freshman Aeoden Sinclair (11-2) at 152.
Also representing the area in the state individual tournament, set for Saturday at Kaukauna, will be Baraboo senior John Gunderson (12-0), the champ at 182. Advancing to state as sectional runners-up are sophomore Oscar Wilkowski (11-1) of Watertown at 120; junior Kyler Neuberger (14-1) of Beaver Dam/Wayland at 126; junior Brody Hemauer (11-1) of DeForest at 170; Jacob Horvatin (13-1) of Fort Atkinson at 220; and senior Kristian Schlicht of Monona Grove/McFarland at 285.
Team state will be Saturday, Feb. 20, also at Kaukauna.
Division 2 Richland Center sectional
Prairie du Chien won the team title, advancing seven to Saturday's Division 2 individual state meet at Adams-Friendship. Evansville finished second and Lodi third, with both advancing three to state. The Belleville co-op had two qualifiers and Monroe one.
Evansville’s qualifiers were sophomore Owen Heiser (10-2), the champ at 160; and senior Collin Roberts (11-1) at 195, the champ at 195. At 285, senior Waylon Klitzman (7-3) advanced with a runner-up finish.
Lodi junior Chandler Curtis (11-1) won at 126 and sophomore Zane Licht (9-1) won at 145. Junior Parker Heintz (5-1) advanced with a runner-up finish at 113. Curtis took third at 120 at state last year; Heintz was fourth at 106.
The Belleville co-op had two wrestlers win second-place wrestlebacks to earn state spots: freshman Mason Mau (13-1) at 120 and senior Joe Quaglia (12-2) at 132. Monroe junior Brady Schuh (11-1) took second at 138 to make state.
Division 3 Dodgeland sectional
In Juneau, Random Lake claimed the state team berth with 202 points and six state qualifiers. Poynette advanced junior Cash Stewart (7-0), the winner at 138 pounds and last year’s state champion at 120. Also earning a state repeat was sophomore Gunnar Hamre (13-1), the sectional runner-up at 145, who finished fourth at 138 last year.