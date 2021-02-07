 Skip to main content
WIAA wrestling: Stoughton wins Mukwonago sectional and qualifies six for individual state
WIAA WRESTLING

If it’s February, there’s just no stopping the Stoughton wrestling team.

The Vikings, winners of the past three WIAA state team titles and three runner-up finishes before that, carved themselves another path to the state tournament by winning Saturday’s Mukwonago sectional.

Stoughton scored 190.5 points, beating runner-up Waunakee’s 122. The runner-up finish, under this year's rules, also gives Waunakee its first-ever state team berth. Hartland Arrowhead was third and Mukwonago, the two-time state team runner-up, fourth.

But the Vikings set themselves up for more than team glory during the sectional — which combined WIAA team and individual sectionals into one meet due to COVID-19 concerns.

Four Stoughton wrestlers won their weight classes and two others advanced to state with runner-up finishes. The list of sectional champions includes Stoughton 132-pound junior Nicolar Rivera, the unbeaten champ at 120 last year; and senior Brooks Empey, who earned the chance to repeat as state champ at 220.

Rivera (9-0) won by decision over Cody Goebel of Mukwonago in the final. Empey (10-0) advanced with a 10-2 major decision over Pewaukee’s John Mohr.

Senior Luke Mechler (10-0), who took third at 152 last year, advanced at 160 with a 5-2 decision over previously unbeaten Jack Ganos of team runner-up Hartland Arrowhead.

Also winning sectional titles to earn return trips to individual state were senior Rudy Detweiler (10-0) at 195 pounds with a 17-3 major decision against Waunakee’s Daniel Ford and sophomore Griffin Empey (10-0) at 285 with a pin of Monona Grove/McFarland’s Kristian Schlicht in 1:46.

Stoughton also advanced Cole Sarbacker (7-3) at 113 pounds. He won a wrestleback to take second place.

Waunakee advanced four to state, including senior sectional champs and state returnees Kolby Heinz (8-2) at 126 and Sam Lorenz (10-0) at 138, and runners-up Kaden Hooker (junior, 7-3) at 182 and Daniel Ford (senior, 9-2) at 195.

Milton advanced two sectional runners-up to state: junior Riley Nilo (5-1) at 106 and freshman Aeoden Sinclair (11-2) at 152.

Also representing the area in the state individual tournament, set for Saturday at Kaukauna, will be Baraboo senior John Gunderson (12-0), the champ at 182. Advancing to state as sectional runners-up are sophomore Oscar Wilkowski (11-1) of Watertown at 120; junior Kyler Neuberger (14-1) of Beaver Dam/Wayland at 126; junior Brody Hemauer (11-1) of DeForest at 170; Jacob Horvatin (13-1) of Fort Atkinson at 220; and senior Kristian Schlicht of Monona Grove/McFarland at 285.

Team state will be Saturday, Feb. 20, also at Kaukauna.

Division 2 Richland Center sectional

Prairie du Chien won the team title, advancing seven to Saturday's Division 2 individual state meet at Adams-Friendship. Evansville finished second and Lodi third, with both advancing three to state. The Belleville co-op had two qualifiers and Monroe one.

Evansville’s qualifiers were sophomore Owen Heiser (10-2), the champ at 160; and senior Collin Roberts (11-1) at 195, the champ at 195. At 285, senior Waylon Klitzman (7-3) advanced with a runner-up finish.

Lodi junior Chandler Curtis (11-1) won at 126 and sophomore Zane Licht (9-1) won at 145. Junior Parker Heintz (5-1) advanced with a runner-up finish at 113. Curtis took third at 120 at state last year; Heintz was fourth at 106.

The Belleville co-op had two wrestlers win second-place wrestlebacks to earn state spots: freshman Mason Mau (13-1) at 120 and senior Joe Quaglia (12-2) at 132. Monroe junior Brady Schuh (11-1) took second at 138 to make state.

Division 3 Dodgeland sectional

In Juneau, Random Lake claimed the state team berth with 202 points and six state qualifiers. Poynette advanced junior Cash Stewart (7-0), the winner at 138 pounds and last year’s state champion at 120. Also earning a state repeat was sophomore Gunnar Hamre (13-1), the sectional runner-up at 145, who finished fourth at 138 last year.

Waterloo also had two qualifiers for Saturday’s state meet at Wausau West: senior Juan Alonso (16-3), the winner at 126, and freshman Trevor Firari (18-2), the runner-up at 152.

WIAA WRESTLING | SATURDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

WRESTLING

Saturday’s area results

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The top two finishers in each weight class advance to the state individual tournament. Also, the top team in each sectional (according to point values assigned to individual placements) advances to the state team tournament.

DIVISION 1

MUKWONAGO SECTIONAL

Team scores: Stoughton 190.5 (team state qualifier); Waunakee 122; Hartland Arrowhead 100.5; Mukwonago 97.5; Milton 76; Pewaukee 58; Fort Atkinson 52; Oconomowoc 51; Baraboo 45; Reedsburg 44; Waukesha West 44; Beaver Dam/Wayland 36; Watertown 30; Monona Grove/McFarland 28; Elkhorn 23; Janesville Craig 22; Sauk Prairie 22; DeForest 19; Verona 17; Mount Horeb 16; Oregon 15; Sun Prairie 12; Waukesha North 12; Janesville Parker 11; Sussex Hamilton 10; Portage 6.

Individual state qualifiers: Stoughton 6; Waunakee 4; Hartland Arrowhead 3; Mukwonago 3; Milton 2; Baraboo 1; Beaver Dam/Wayland 1; DeForest 1; Elkhorn 1; Fort Atkinson 1; Monona Grove/McFarland 1; Oconomowoc 1; Pewaukee 1; Watertown 1; Waukesha West 1.

Championship matches

106: Martin, Pew, dec. Nilo, Mil, 7-5. 113: Showalter, Elk, dec. Sarbacker, Sto, 10-5. 120: Wolbert, Oc, dec. O. Wilkowski, Wtn, 4-3. 126: Heinz, Waun, dec. Neuberger, BD, 5-0. 132: Rivera, Sto, dec. C. Goebel, Muk, 11-8. 138: Lorenz, Waun, dec. T. Goebel, Muk, 4-0. 145: Eliszewski, Muk, mdec. Grisar, WW, 13-3. 152: Mesenbrink, HA, dec. Sinclair, Milt, 3-0. 160: Mechler, Sto, dec. Ganos, HA, 5-2. 170: Mulvaney, HA, mdec. Hemauer, DeF, 14-3. 182: Gunderson, Bar, pinned Hooker, Waun, 1:15. 195: Detweiler, Sto, mdec. Ford, Waun, 17-3. 220: B. Empey, Sto, mdec. Mohr, Pew, 10-2. 285: G. Empey, Sto, pinned Schlicht, MGM, 1:46.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: O. Wilkowski, Wtn, mdec. Suddeth, Sto, 11-2. 126: Neuberger, BD, pinned Wicks, Sto, 5:27. 132: C. Goebel, Muk, dec. Kuokkanen, WW, 3-1. 138: T. Goebel, Muk, tfall Bruner, Pew, 17-2. 145: Grisar, WW, dec. Dow, Sto, 9-3. 152: Sinclair, Mil, dec. Gunderson, MGM, 4-3. 195: Ford, Waun, dec. Schreiner, Reed, 3-1. 220: Horvatin, FA, dec. Mohr, Pew, 6-5.

Third-place matches

106: Ryan, HA, tfall McKinley, Waun, 16-0. 113: Metcalf, Oc, dec. Olson, Sun, 5-0. 120: Suddeth, Sto, dec. Armas, JC, 11-6. 126: Wicks, Sto, pinned Harms, Mil, 1:24. 132: Kuokkanen, WW, mdec. Goorsky, Bar, 15-1. 138: Bruner, Pew, dec. Saladis, Sauk, 6-3. 145: Dow, Sto, no contest over Martin, Pew. 152: Gunderson, MGM, dec. Niday, Or, 9-5. 160: Klatt, BD, dec. Zirbel, WN, 10-7. 170: Hansen, Muk, pinned Desormeau, Mil, 1:27. 182: Willett, Oc, mdec. Koehler, FA, 10-1. 195: Schreiner, Reed, dec. Witkins, FA, 6-3. 220: Horvatin, FA, pinned Schweitzer, Waun, 1:40. 285: Hanson, Ver, pinned Vils, Sauk, 1:38. At Mukwonago.

DIVISION 2

RICHLAND CENTER SECTIONAL

Team scores: Prairie du Chien 166.5 (team state qualifier); Evansville 136; Lodi 77.5; Viroqua 68; Wisconsin Dells 65; Adams-Friendship 60; Darlington/Black Hawk 53; Whitewater 52; Belmont/Platteville 51.5; Dodgeville 50; Jefferson 45; Monroe 45; River Valley 41.5; Brodhead/Juda 41; Lake Mills 40; Belleville co-op 37; Richland Center 35; Beloit Turner 30; Mauston 27; Cuba City co-op 23; Edgerton 14.5; Columbus 12; Watertown Luther Prep 12; Lakeside Lutheran 7.

Individual state qualifiers: Prairie du Chien 7; Evansville 3; Lodi 3; Adams-Friendship 2; Belleville co-op 2; Beloit Turner 2; Belmont/Platteville 1; Darlington/Black Hawk 1; Dodgeville 1; Jefferson 1; Monroe 1; Richland Center 1; Viroqua 1; Whitewater 1; Wisconsin Dells 1.

Championship matches

106: Meudt, Dod, dec. Baumgartner, PdC, 4-1. 113: Rh. Koenig, PdC, dec. Heintz, Lodi, 5-2. 120: Ry. Koenig, PdC, dec. Staver, Ev, 5-2. 126: Curtis, Lodi, pinned Dolata, AF, 0:31. 132: Cejka, PdC, pinned Dobbs, Vir, 3:53. 138: Donovan, RC, dec. Schuh, Mon, 4-0. 145: Licht, Lodi, tfall Scofield, Ev, 17-1. 152: Anderson, Vir, mdec. Rogge, PdC, 12-4. 160: Heiser, Ev, mdec. Friend, WW, 12-0. 170: Saint, PdC, mdec. Ries, BT, 10-2. 182: Hoesly, BrJ, dec. Heine, J, 21-14. 195: Roberts, Ev, pinned Kujawa, AF, 3:40. 220: Isaacson, WD, pinned King, DBH, 3:25. 285: Douglas, BP, pinned Klitzman, Ev, 1:36.

Second-place wrestlebacks

120: Mau, Bel, dec. Staver, Ev, 7-3. 132: Quaglia, Bel, dec. E. Dobbs, Vir, 6-0. 145: Kramer, PdC, pinned Scofield, Ev, 1:36. 160: Friend, WW, dec. A. Dobbs, Vir, 9-8. 220: King, DBH, pinned Crull, Ev, 1:33.

Third-place matches

106: Katzenmeyer, Ev, dec. Gosda, Mau, 11-7. 113: Dubach, Mon, no contest over Nolan, CC. 120: Mau, Bel, dec. Thielmann, RC, 14-8. 126: Strouse, Ed, tfall Spensley, BP, 16-0. 132: Quaglia, Bel, dec. McIntyre, BrJ, 9-3. 138: Jennings, RV, no contest over Taber, BP. 145: Kramer, PdC, mdec. Deporter, WW, 12-3. 152: Kjos, RV, dec. Cushman, WW, 6-4. 160: Dobbs, Vir, pinned Wiseman, AF, 1:29. 170: Cassady, LM, no contest over Huschitt, DBH. 182: Home, DBH, pinned Warren, WD, 5:35. 195: Lehman, J, pinned Stroede, WD, 3:10. 220: Crull, Ev, pinned Manning, WLP, 5:58. 285: Fuerstenberg, Dod, pinned Bunker, Mon, 1:23. At Richland Center HS.

DIVISION 3

DODGELAND SECTIONAL

Team scores: Random Lake 202 (team state qualifier); Kenosha Christian Life 161; Cedar Grove-Belgium 128; Markesan 108; Waterloo 100; Orfordville/Parkview/Albany 87; Poynette 68; Princeton/Green Lake 58; Westfield 46; Ozaukee 45.5; Marshall 32; Dodgeland 30; Horicon 29; Oostburg 29; Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 23.5; Kenosha St. Joseph 17; Deerfield 16; Johnson Creek 12; Cambridge 6; Oakfield 5.5; Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran 5; Hustisford 3.

Individual state qualifiers: Kenosha Christian Life 6; Random Lake 6; Cedar Grove-Belgium 4; Orfordville Parkview/Albany 3; Poynette 2; Waterloo 2; Dodgeland 1; Markesan 1; Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian 1; Ozaukee 1; Westfield 1.

Championship matches

106: Carpenter, OLVC, dec. Dolphin, KCL, 7-2. 113: Birenbaum, RL, mdec. Grubbs, KCL, 9-0. 120: Dolphin, KCL, tfall Slark, Mark, 15-0. 126: Alonso, Wat, dec. Luhr, KCL, 5-2. 132: Large, Oz, mdec. Pomeroy, RL, 16-8. 138: Stewart, Poy, dec. Scholler, RL, 7-2. 145: Erickson, CGB, mdec. Hamre, Poy, 15-7. 152: Brown, OPA, pinned Firari, Wat, 3:18. 160: Vandenbush, RL, tfall Teunissen, CGB, 16-1. 170: Schwabe, RL, pinned DeBlaey, Oost, 2:46. 182: Leibsle, Wfd, dec. Elvers, Hor, 2-1. 195: Upson, RL, dec. Ramirez, CGB, 7-3. 220: Hernandez, KCL, pinned White, Dod, 4:21. 285: Morales, CGB, pinned Arendt, RL, 3:32.

Second-place wrestlebacks

113: Grubbs, KCL, mdec. Lambert, PGL, 14-0. 138: Pinter, KCL, dec. Scholler, RL, 7-3. 152: Firari, Wat, pinned Amacher, Poy, 1:53. 160: Teunissen, CGB, dec. Walker, Mark, 7-5. 170: Egan, OPA, dec. DeBlaey, Oost, 18-14. 182: Schwengels, OPA, pinned Elvers, Hor, 1:17. 220: White, Dod, pinned Douglas, PGL, 5:50.

Third-place matches

106: Burg, CGB, dec. Cobb, Mar, 4-2. 113: Lambert, PGL, dec. Suer, OPA, 7-6. 120: San Felippo, RL, pinned Groenwold, Hor, 0:31. 126: Johnson, Marsh, pinned Newton, Mark, 1:28. 132: Campnell, Mar, pinned McDonough, Deer, 2:40. 138: Pinter, KCL, no contest over DeRuyter, CGB. 145: Scholler, RL, dec. Stoll, Mark, 4-3. 152: Amacher, Poy, dec. Vandenbush, RL, 4-2, sudden victory. 160: Walker, Mark, pinned Sisson, KCL, 3:00. 170: Egan, OPA, pinned Sabala, JC, 1:20. 182: Schwengels, OPA, pinned Smies, Oost, 0:35. 195: Moreno, Wat, pinned Matteucci, KSJ, 2:34. 220: Douglas, PGL, pinned Besl, Wat, 2:20. 285: Peters, Wfd, pinned Bollinger, PGL, 1:23. At Dodgeland HS, Juneau.

WIAA WRESTLING | STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Feb. 13

Division 1, at Kaukauna: Quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations, 10 a.m.; championships, third-place and fifth-place matches, 5 p.m.

Division 2, at Adams-Friendship) Quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations, 10 a.m.; championships, third-place and fifth-place matches, 5 p.m.

Division 3, at Wausau East: Quarterfinals, semifinals and consolations, 9 a.m.; championships, third-place and fifth-place matches, 5 p.m.

WIAA TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, Feb. 20

Division 1, at Kaukauna: Quarterfinals, 11 a.m.; semifinals, 1 p.m.; finals, 3 p.m.

Division 2, at Adams-Friendship: Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; finals, 20 minutes following semifinals.

Division 3, at Wausau West: Semifinals, 10:30 a.m.; finals, 2 p.m.

