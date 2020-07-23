WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates

The WIAA remained steadfast Thursday in wanting to have a fall sports season and give participation opportunities to student-athletes.
But the WIAA Board of Control also sought to be mindful of health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an examination of when “lower-risk” and “higher-risk” fall sports should begin and a decision to delay the season’s start.
During a special business meeting conducted virtually Thursday morning and lasting for three hours, the Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country Aug. 17 and football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball Sept. 7.
That motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences that cannot play in the fall potential opportunity to play in the spring. The WIAA will work to develop spring options for those schools cancel fall sports. Details of what those plans might be weren’t discussed Thursday.
That part of Thursday’s decision will be significant for Big Eight Conference schools after that league announced Tuesday it wouldn’t hold conference competitions or crown conference champions this fall.
An amendment to the motion that would have moved “higher-risk” sports to Aug. 24 was defeated, 9-2.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson was in favor of having fall sports because he believes it is important for student-athletes to have as many opportunities to participate as possible during this time.
Anderson, advocating flexibility and creativity, said during Thursday’s virtual meeting, “Let’s do our best to find a way.”
He added: “Let’s do what we can for this year only.”
He said he understood some will be happy and some will be disappointed with Thursday’s decision.
The WIAA canceled the end of the girls basketball and boys basketball postseasons prior to completion in March, then canceled spring sports competitions and state tournaments last spring due to concerns about COVID-19.
WIAA fall sports include boys and girls cross country, 11-man and eight-man football, boys soccer, girls swimming and diving, girls tennis and boys and girls volleyball.
The Board of Control, which has its next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 14, addressed a proposal to move fall sports to the spring of 2021 and shift the spring sports to the summer.
But the decision to move ahead in the fall was approved.
Practices for fall sports were scheduled to begin in August, starting with football. The first day permitted to hand out football equipment was originally scheduled to be Aug. 3, with the first practices permitted Aug. 4. That now will be delayed.
The other previously scheduled starting dates for practices were girls golf Aug. 10, girls swimming and diving Aug. 11, girls tennis Aug. 11, boys and girls volleyball Aug. 17, boys and girls cross country Aug. 17 and boys soccer Aug. 17. So, only boys and girls cross country remained the same. The others were delayed.
The proposal from administrators in the southwest part of the state was for the 2020-21 school year only and suggested a delay in all fall sports until the spring of 2021.
In that proposal, the fall sports would have begun in March and wrapped up in late May; the spring sports would have begun at the end of May and extended into July.
The school year finishes at the end of June, so continuing into July likely would need a waiver or approval by schools.
In that proposal, if the fall sports had been moved to the spring, the winter sports season would have been the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January, 2021. The proposal could have meant shortened seasons.
The proposal had support because it sought to offer three sports seasons, in case the fall sports season might be interrupted or not played.
Other concerns raised about that scenario included there being a shortage of coaches, officials and facilities/fields/courts if seasons were moved; graduating seniors might not wish to play summer sports; there could be transportation difficulties; and there would be conflicts for athletes trying to decide between playing for their high school or their AAU, club and travel teams.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Big Eight Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions won’t be named during the fall sports season, news that came after league athletic directors had a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The Big Eight became the first conference in the state to make such a decision.
That decision was reached — by a 10-0 vote — because all of the league’s schools aren’t able to fully participate in conference contests during the currently scheduled fall season dates, according to a summary of the meeting.
Conference schools that can participate will be afforded the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports. The others will have virtual coaching options, but won’t compete for now.
That, of course, led to more disappointment from coaches, student-athletes and supporters of prep sports who have seen sports seasons last winter and spring affected by COVID-19.
Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak have affected school districts’ academic plans for the 2020-21 school year (notably using virtual learning models), and factored into the Big Eight’s decision.
At this point, six of the Big Eight’s schools have announced they will begin the 2020-21 school year with virtual learning. The Madison, Sun Prairie and Middleton-Cross Plains school districts already have announced they will begin the academic school year with online teaching. Verona is expected to vote on a virtual teaching approach next week.
The Milwaukee Public Schools also have announced they will begin the school year online.
Badgers watch list tracker: UW players on radar for national awards
ERIC BURRELL, redshirt sr., safety
JIM THORPE AWARD
- Top defensive back in college football, named in memory of multi-sport athlete and Olympian Jim Thorpe
- Past Badger winners: Jamar Fletcher (2000)
BRONCO NAGURSKI TROPHY
- National defensive player of the year, named after Minnesota legend Bronco Nagurski
- Past Badger winners: None
BURRELL'S 2019 SEASON
- 55 tackles, 3½ tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups
JACK COAN, sr., quarterback
DAVEY O'BRIEN AWARD
- Best quarterback in college football, named after TCU legend Davey O’Brien
- Past Badgers winners: None
COAN'S 2019 SEASON
- 236 completions on 339 attempts (69.6%) 2,727 passing yards, 18 passing TDs, 5 interceptions, 4 rushing touchdowns
MADISON CONE, sr., safety
THE WUERFFEL TROPHY
- Given to the college football player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement, named after Florida legend Danny Wuerffel
- Past Badger winners: None
CONE'S 2019 SEASON
- Played in 10 games, made seven total tackles
JAKE FERGUSON, redshirt jr., tight end
JOHN MACKEY AWARD
- College football's most outstanding tight end, named after Syracuse legend John Mackey
- Past Badger winners: None
FERGUSON'S 2019 SEASON
- 33 catches, 407 yards, 2 touchdowns, played nearly every offensive snap
JACK SANBORN, jr., linebacker
BUTKUS TROPHY
- Top linebacker at the college level, named after Illinois legend Dick Butkus
- Past Badger winners: None
LOTT IMPACT TROPHY
- College football defensive IMPACT player of the year, named after Southern Cal legend Ronnie Lott
- Past Badger winners: J.J. Watt (2010)
BEDNARIK AWARD
- Top defensive player, named after Penn legend Chuck Bednarik
- Past Badger winners: None
SANBORN'S 2019 SEASON
- 80 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5½ sacks, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
COLE VAN LANEN, redshirt sr., offensive tackle
OUTLAND TROPHY
- Best college football interior lineman, named after John H. Outland, who was an All-American at two positions during his playing career at Penn and Kansas
- Past Badger winners: Joe Thomas (2006), Gabe Carimi (2010)
VAN LANEN'S 2019 SEASON
- Made 13 starts, including the Rose Bowl, and helped the offense average 34.1 points and 433.2 yards per game
NAKIA WATSON, redshirt soph., running back
DOAK WALKER AWARD
- Nation's top running back, named after SMU legend Doak Walker
- Past Badger winners: Jonathan Taylor (2019, 2018), Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2012), Ron Dayne (1999)
WATSON'S 2019 SEASON
- 74 carries, 331 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns, 3 catches, 3 receiving yards
