WIAA, University of Wisconsin rule out conducting state tournaments in Dane County this fall

Shafranski will recommend to the Board of Control that the state girls golf tournament will be held at Blackwolf Run’s Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler and that the girls swimming and diving tournament will be held at Waukesha South High School.

He is working on a venue for girls tennis.

The Board of Control next meets Sept. 18.

The state football finals also won’t be at UW’s Camp Randall Stadium this fall.

According to the WIAA release Wednesday, the Board of Control’s approval in July of a reduced, 11-week fall football ruled out conducting the 2020 state football finals held at Camp Randall Stadium since 1982 (although that wasn’t specifically announced at the time).

WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email Wednesday that only two levels of postseason will be possible after the Nov. 6 end of the regular season for football and that a true traditional tournament won’t be possible in that time frame.

The shortened prep football season approved in July cut postseason to two weeks, from five.

Postseason likely will place football teams in regional groupings of four, Clark said.