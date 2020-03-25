WIAA temporarily closes office, officials work remotely during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic

The WIAA office in Stevens Point has closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, according to a WIAA announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

“In response to Gov. Evers’ executive order to close all workplaces not deemed essential and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the WIAA has closed its office until further notice,” according to the announcement. “Staff is working remotely and can be contacted most efficiently by email.”

In news from earlier in the week, the WIAA updated its current stance and its website Tuesday after Gov. Tony Evers delivered his “safer at home” order Monday, WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email Tuesday to the State Journal.

The “safer at home” order becomes effective Wednesday and extends to April 24 in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Schools in the state are closed until at least April 24.

The WIAA suspended all athletic participation after the executive order issued by the governor on March 13, which closed all public and private schools by March 18. Evers on March 17 extended the school closures “for the duration of the public health emergency or until a subsequent order lifts this specific restriction.”