You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WIAA suspends spring sports training, practices, scrimmages and contests until April 6
0 comments

WIAA suspends spring sports training, practices, scrimmages and contests until April 6

{{featured_button_text}}
WIAA logo, generic file photo

The WIAA announced Sunday night that all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended until April 6.

This is consistent with Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Friday. He issued an executive order Friday that closes all public and private schools and suspends all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6.

The executive order was in response to current information available relating to COVID-19 coronavirus and to prevent, suppress and control the disease. The WIAA said it has updated its athletic participation limitations to adhere to the executive order and that is found on the WIAA’s Infectious Disease option on the Health webpage, according to the WIAA’s release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes, according to the release.

Coaches are permitted to provide individual workouts virtually, but are not allowed to encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.

Badger Conference schools announced on Twitter Sunday that spring sports are postponed for now and that the conference is working on schedule options for spring sports that will accommodate the statewide school closure and the practice rules set by the WIAA. Student-athletes were advised to stay active and fit so they are ready when the time comes.

The Big Eight Conference athletic directors are scheduled to have a virtual meeting Monday afternoon.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics