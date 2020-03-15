WIAA suspends spring sports training, practices, scrimmages and contests until April 6

The WIAA announced Sunday night that all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended until April 6.

This is consistent with Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement Friday. He issued an executive order Friday that closes all public and private schools and suspends all spring sports activities from March 18 until April 6.

The executive order was in response to current information available relating to COVID-19 coronavirus and to prevent, suppress and control the disease. The WIAA said it has updated its athletic participation limitations to adhere to the executive order and that is found on the WIAA’s Infectious Disease option on the Health webpage, according to the WIAA’s release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes, according to the release.

Coaches are permitted to provide individual workouts virtually, but are not allowed to encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.