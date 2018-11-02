For the third time since 2015, the East Troy girls volleyball team will play for a WIAA Division 2 state championship today.
The state second-ranked Trojans earned the chance with a 25-21, 25-13, 26-24 victory over Mosinee in a semifinal match on Friday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Coach Jeremy Weis’ Trojans (30-8) will meet Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at 2 p.m. for the title. East Troy won state in 2013 and took second in 2015.
Mosinee (37-7) had a 13-game winning streak snapped.
Sophomore Katie Winkler produced 20 kills and six digs to lead the East Troy attack, and senior Bina Scuric had 15 kills and 12 digs. Junior Emily Wendt delivered 36 assists, and Winkler and Scuric each had three service aces.
Mosinee got eight kills and 10 assists from senior Janae Antosch.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3,
Little Chute 1
The fifth-ranked Chargers (31-10) used a balanced front-line attack, led by senior Ariana Miller’s 17 kills, senior Brooke Voigt’s 15 and sophomore Elle Truckenbrod’s 14, to hold off several challenges and beat the top-ranked Mustangs (38-2) 25-21, 22-25, 25-22, 28-2 in a Division 2 semifinal.
Senior Hannah Vanden Berg led Little Chute with 29 kills and 16 digs. Senior Gabi Roemer added 38 assists.
Burlington 3, Waukesha West 0
In a Division 1 semifinal, Emily Alan had 11 kills and two blocks as the fifth-ranked Demons (38-5) beat the Wolverines (35-11) 25-17, 25-13, 29-27.
Defending state champion Burlington also got 30 assists from Kaley Blake and 17 digs from Samantha Naber. West’s Jenna Clouser finished with nine digs and two aces.
Oconomowoc 3, River Falls 2
After dropping the first two sets, the sixth-ranked Raccoons fought off two match points to win a marathon third set, and then took the remaining two to knock off top-ranked River Falls 17-25, 23-25, 32-30, 25-18, 15-8.
Setter Tayler Alden led the way for Oconomowoc, recording 33 assists, 15 kills and four aces.
River Falls’ Halle Olson led all players with 20 kills.
Stratford 3,
Living Word Lutheran 1
The No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Tigers (44-0) dropped a set for only the seventh time this season, but dominated play the rest of the way to take a 25-23, 20-25, 25-11, 25-16 victory over the third-ranked Timberwolves (29-7). Stratford got 23 kills from Mazie Nagel and 32 assists from Jadyn Dahlke. Living Word’s Keri Walker totaled 37 kills.
Lake Country Lutheran 3,
Grantsburg 0
The fourth-ranked Lightning (37-11) picked up their 11th consecutive victory, sweeping the Pirates (32-5) 25-16, 25-18, 25-16 in a Division 3 semifinal behind 40 assists from Alayna Ritter.
Clayton 3, River Ridge 0
The first-ranked defending champion Bears (29-3) had their hands full in every set against the previously unbeaten second-ranked Timberwolves (24-1) but came out with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-20 victory in a Division 4 semifinal. Clayton got 25 kills and 11 digs from Selena Levendoski and 44 assists from Marissa Gilbertson. Skylar White had 21 kills for River Ridge.
Burlington Catholic Central 3,
Wausau Newman 0
The third-ranked Hilltoppers (38-7) got a 25-17, 25-21, 26-24 victory over the fourth-ranked Fighting Cardinals (31-13) in a Division 4 semifinal. Catholic Central’s Grace Spiegelhoff had 12 kills and Sammie Seib had 11.
Boys soccer
Sussex Hamilton 3,
Green Bay Preble 0
Junior Bennett Pauls assisted senior teammate Zach Wilcox on a first-half goal, and then scored twice in the second half to lead the fourth-ranked Chargers (16-1-3) past the sixth-ranked Hornets (17-2-6) and into the WIAA Division 1 final.
Hamilton will meet fellow Greater Metro Conference member Milwaukee Marquette (19-1-2) in the final at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. Marquette beat Hamilton, 3-0, in the Chargers’ season opener.
University School of Milwaukee 4,
Sturgeon Bay 1
The second-ranked Wildcats (17-2-1) got two goals from Donovan Jones and one from Matias Dermond to hold off the 2017 runner-up Clippers (16-8-1) and advance to the Division 4 state final for the third time since 2013.
University School, the 2013 state champ, held Sturgeon Bay to four shots on goal, but Eil Dietzel scored on a first-half penalty kick for fourth-ranked Sturgeon Bay.
Amery 3, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Galen Coy scored a goal in each half and Noah Rademaker scored in the second half to lift the 10th-ranked Warriors (18-0-4) over the sixth-ranked Chargers (15-6-3) in a Division 4 semifinal.
Amery’s Mason Helbig made six saves for a shutout victory.
WIAA diving sectionals
Middleton sectional
Madison West diver Leah Mickelson scored 358.10 points — as the only competitor in her division — to clinch a spot in the WIAA Division 1 state meet, set for Saturday, Nov. 10.
Baraboo sectional
Monona Grove’s Trinity McNall scored 432.5 points to win the sectional (as the only competitor in her division) and clinch a spot in next Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet.