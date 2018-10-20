Anna Hubbard and Devika Kamath didn’t have the storybook ending to their high school tennis careers that they had hoped for.
Madison Memorial’s top doubles pair lost in the first round of the WIAA individual state tournament last week, missing their season goal of a second-round appearance. And they fell again in the quarterfinals of the state team tournament on Friday night.
But with a little help, they didn’t have to have their senior seasons end with a two-match losing streak. Hubbard and Kamath battled to a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Julia Colon and Sophie Stangl of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in a WIAA Division 1 state team tennis semifinal on Saturday.
The Spartans fell to the Dashers, 4-3, missing out on a spot in the championship match. But the individual win for No. 1 doubles proved to be gratification after a difficult tournament.
“They didn’t necessarily have any marquee wins over the course of the season,” Memorial coach Joe King said. “They definitely fly under the radar a little bit, but they quietly get the job done.”
Grace Olson and Julia Zhou, at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, receive most of the attention at Memorial. But on Saturday, neither could keep up with DSHA’s top singles players, both of whom ranked in the top three at individual state.
Olson fell to second-ranked Logan White, 6-0, 6-2; third-seeded Jordan Schifano defeated Zhou, 6-4, 7-6(1).
“Especially with the top two singles players they have at the top of their lineup, you’ve got to get wins somewhere else,” King said. “Our seniors at No. 1 doubles were the anchor for this team.”
The Spartans also saw wins from Megan Li and Catherine Wu at No. 2 doubles and Nikita Remesh at No. 3 singles.
Divine Savior lost to undefeated Mequon Homestead in the final, 4-3. The Hilltoppers won the state team tournament for the third-consecutive year.
In the Division 2 semifinals, Madison Edgewood was shutout by top-seeded University School of Milwaukee, which went on to defeat Waukesha Catholic Memorial for its second consecutive state title.