 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA state boys soccer: Sauk Prairie to take on Delavan-Darien in Division 2 semifinal on Saturday
0 comments

WIAA state boys soccer: Sauk Prairie to take on Delavan-Darien in Division 2 semifinal on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Sauk Prairie boys soccer

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team celebrates Eliot Carlson's (20) first-half goal during Thursday's win over Dodgeville/Mineral Point in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The first step will be a doozy for the Sauk Prairie boys soccer team in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Eagles (10-2-3), back at state for the fourth time overall and first since winning the championship in 1996, earned the No. 4 seeding in the four-team Division 2 field that will play at Marshfield High School.

That means Sauk Prairie drew the top-seeded team in its semifinal round, and that’s state second-ranked Delavan-Darien, a 10-time state qualifier and three-time champion. The Comets (11-2-0) ousted top-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower in a sectional semifinal and then beat Grafton to advance.

The semifinal match will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, with the winner sticking around for the championship match at 7 p.m.

The other semifinal, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, will pit fourth-ranked and second-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0) against 10th-ranked and third-seeded Medford (11-3-0). Both teams are in the state tournament for the first time.

The Division 1 tournament will be played at Mukwonago High School, and the odds-on favorite will be Milwaukee Marquette (11-0-2), ranked second in the state and eighth in the nation by at least one Web site. The Hilltoppers, who will make their 19th state appearance since 2000 and have won 14 championships, including eight since 2010, needed overtime to beat top-ranked Whitefish Bay — ranked second in the nation by one Web site — in its sectional final on Saturday.

Marquette’s opening opponent will be fourth-seeded and state 10th-ranked Hudson (11-0-0), at 2 p.m. Saturday. The 11 a.m. game pits second-seeded and ninth-ranked Hartland Arrowhead (10-2-1) against third-seeded yet fourth-ranked Elkhorn (13-0-0). The title game will begin at 7 p.m.

The Division 3 tournament will be played at Kewaskum High School on Saturday. Top-ranked and top-seeded Racine Prairie (14-2-1), last year’s runner-up, will meet fourth-seeded and unranked Arcadia (8-2-0) in a 2 p.m. semifinal. Prairie, which beat Lake Mills, 4-0, in a Saturday sectional final, is chasing a seventh state title.

The 11 a.m. Division 3 semifinal will pit second-ranked and second-seeded University School of Milwaukee (11-0-0) against seventh-ranked and third-seeded St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2). The championship game is set for 7 p.m.

The Eagles drew a tough match for their semi-final battle, facing three-time state champion Delavan-Darien

WIAA boy's soccer schedule

BOYS SOCCER

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

(Seedings in parentheses)

All matches Saturday, Nov. 7

DIVISION 1

At Mukwonago HS

Semifinals: (2) Hartland Arrowhead (10-2-1) vs. (3) Elkhorn (13-0-0), 11 a.m.; (1) Milwaukee Marquette (11-0-2) vs. (4) Hudson (11-0-0), 2 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

At Marshfield HS

Semifinals: (2) Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers (12-1-0) vs. (3) Medford (11-3-0), 11 a.m.; (1) Delavan-Darien (11-2-0) vs. (4) Sauk Prairie (10-2-3), 2 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.

DIVISION 3

At Kewaskum HS

Semifinals: (2) University School of Milwaukee (11-0-0) vs. (3) St. Lawrence Seminary (10-1-2), 11 a.m.; (1) Racine Prairie (14-2-1) vs. (4) Arcadia (8-2-0), 2 p.m.

Championship: 7 p.m.​

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics