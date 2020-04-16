WIAA spring sports seasons remain suspended after governor's new directive, Big Eight will not hold league competitions

The WIAA announced Thursday that its Board of Control will discuss the membership’s options for the rest of the spring sports seasons and for summertime regulations at its scheduled virtual meeting Tuesday.
The WIAA’s announcement Thursday afternoon came in response to news that Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the state’s “safer at home” order until May 26 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s order also closed public and private schools through the rest of the 2019-20 school year.
Evers' announcement came three weeks after he implemented the "safer at home" order that was scheduled to end April 24.
According to the WIAA’s release from communications director Todd Clark: “In accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended. The WIAA postponed all athletic participation following an executive order issued by the governor on Friday, March 13 that closed all public and private schools on March 18.
“The Executive Staff has discussed the best- and worst-case scenarios with the possibility schools may close for the remainder of the school year. Those will be reviewed with guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.”
Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak led to the WIAA announcing late on March 12 that it was canceling the rest of the girls basketball tournament March 13-14 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, after Division 3 and Division 4 teams played their semifinals March 12 (four games in all). Divisions 1, 2 and 5 teams didn’t get to compete.
Also, the boys basketball sectional finals were canceled March 14 as was the entire state tournament the next week at the Kohl Center.
The spring sports seasons and state tournaments were suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and no competitions had begun.
Postseason competition was scheduled to begin in late May, leading into the state tournaments in June. As of earlier this week, WIAA officials said the spring season tournaments were suspended, not canceled, while awaiting new developments, including the governor’s next order.
Last Friday, the WIAA announced it wouldn’t be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it did hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.
With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at UW sites was eliminated. So, even if the WIAA was allowed to and decided to hold its spring tournaments, it would have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors had a virtual meeting already scheduled Thursday.
In a report from that meeting released by Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz: "We will not hold Big Eight Conference competitions this spring. We will support all schools in their local decisions and follow the guidance of the WIAA which has paused spring sports in accordance with the statewide school closure.
"As a conference we would encourage adoption of a standard summer contact date for all WIAA schools of June 1, 2020 at the latest to allow for consistent out season contact dates across the state.
"For out-of-season sports, as with any "normal" offseason, programs for individual training or workouts may be shared — such as stretching, flexibility, and warm-up routines, strength and speed training, conditioning, and mental preparation/sport psychology resources — so long as it can be completed individually and follows normal WIAA Coaching Contact rules.
"The WIAA Spring Season Practice Start date has been reached for each sport and at this time coaches may continue to provide direct, virtual individual coaching (via GoogleClassroom, Hudl, Zoom, or other shared online spaces) to those student-athletes that have completed all eligibility requirements (check with the Athletic Office of your school for full information and confirmation of eligibility).
The Badger Conference also anticipated providing comment later Thursday.
