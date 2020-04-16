WIAA spring sports seasons remain suspended after governor's new directive, Big Eight will not hold league competitions

Also, the boys basketball sectional finals were canceled March 14 as was the entire state tournament the next week at the Kohl Center.

The spring sports seasons and state tournaments were suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and no competitions had begun.

Postseason competition was scheduled to begin in late May, leading into the state tournaments in June. As of earlier this week, WIAA officials said the spring season tournaments were suspended, not canceled, while awaiting new developments, including the governor’s next order.

Last Friday, the WIAA announced it wouldn’t be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it did hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.

With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at UW sites was eliminated. So, even if the WIAA was allowed to and decided to hold its spring tournaments, it would have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.

The Big Eight Conference athletic directors had a virtual meeting already scheduled Thursday.