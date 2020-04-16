WIAA spring sports season remains suspended after governor's new directive, Big Eight will not hold league competitions

“The Badger Conference will continue to support all of our student-athletes and coaches through the end of the school year. We also want to reassure everyone that we will continue to communicate any updated information and plans as they are available.

“We hope everyone remains safe and healthy. We will be back stronger than ever, whenever the time is right.”

Concerns about the coronavirus outbreak led to the WIAA announcing late on March 12 it was canceling the remaining two days of the girls basketball tournament and the rest of the boys basketball tournament, which completed sectional semifinals.

The spring sports season and state tournaments were suspended due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and no competitions had begun.

Postseason competition was scheduled to begin in late May, leading into the state tournaments in June.

Last Friday, the WIAA announced it wouldn’t be allowed to use its usual University of Wisconsin locations if it did hold the state boys golf, softball and boys tennis tournaments.

With UW extending the cancellation of campus events through June 30, the possibility of holding the state tournaments at UW sites was eliminated. So, even if the WIAA was allowed to and decided to hold its spring tournaments, it would have to relocate at least three of them — and state tennis involves two weekends of tournaments: one for individuals and one for teams.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.