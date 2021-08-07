 Skip to main content
WIAA shifts staff assignments after recent personnel changes
The WIAA switched some of its staff assignments due to recent personnel changes within the organization.

Jim Polzin is announced as the Lee Sports Wisconsin Columnist, where he will write stories covering all levels of sports throughout the state.

Stephanie Hauser was named in April as the executive director, replacing Dave Anderson, who retired.

Stephanie Hauser photo 4-17

Hauser 

Mel Dow recently was named the associate director, replacing the retiring Wade Labecki, who was deputy director. Dow was the athletic and activities director at Stoughton.

New Mel Dow photo

Mel Dow 

LeVar Ridgeway filled an associate director spot, which opened when Hauser became executive director.

LeVar Ridgeway

Ridgeway

Here are the current assignments for the WIAA executive staff and personnel, according to information from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Athletic Directors Workshops | Tom Shafranski

Baseball | Mel Dow

Basketball | Kate Peterson Abiad

Board of Control Decisions | Stephanie Hauser

Bulletin Matters | Todd Clark

Cheer, Spirit Groups, etc. | Stephanie Hauser

Coach-Athlete Contact/Camps/Out-Of-Season | Mel Dow

Coaches Not Licensed As Teachers | Kate Peterson Abiad

Coaches Education Training Courses | Kate Peterson Abiad

Conference Alignment | Stephanie Hauser

Conference Commissioners | Stephanie Hauser

Contractual Interpretations | Stephanie Hauser

Cooperative Teams | Dorothy Sankey

Cross Country | LeVar Ridgeway

Eligibility | Mel Dow

Football | Tom Shafranski

Foreign Students | Mel Dow

Golf | Tom Shafranski

Gymnastics | Tom Shafranski

Human Resources | Kassie Mortimer

Hockey | LeVar Ridgeway

Junior High/Middle Level Regulations | LeVar Ridgeway

Legal Issues | Stephanie Hauser

Licensing and Merchandising | Todd Clark

Media Inquiries | Todd Clark

Officials | Kate Peterson Abiad

Public Relations and Publicity | Todd Clark

Publications | Todd Clark

Radio-TV Matters | Todd Clark

Sanction Requests | Mel Dow

Scholar Athlete | Tom Shafranski

Soccer | LeVar Ridgeway

Social Media | Megan Loken

Softball | LeVar Ridgeway

Sponsorships & Partnerships | Todd Clark

Sports Advisory | LeVar Ridgeway

Sports Medicine | Stephanie Hauser

Sportsmanship | Todd Clark

Todd Clark mug 7-8

Clark

Swimming and Diving | Tom Shafranski

Tennis | Mel Dow

Tournament Finances | Kassie Mortimer

Tournament Ticketing | Kassie Mortimer

Track and Field | Kate Peterson Abiad

Volleyball | Kate Peterson Abiad

Website | Eric Dziak

WIAA Policy Matters Not Listed | Stephanie Hauser

Wrestling | Mel Dow

7% Committee | Mel Dow

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

