WIAA shifts staff assignments after recent personnel changes

The WIAA switched some of its staff assignments due to recent personnel changes within the organization.

Stephanie Hauser was named in April as the executive director, replacing Dave Anderson, who retired.

Mel Dow recently was named the associate director, replacing the retiring Wade Labecki, who was deputy director. Dow was the athletic and activities director at Stoughton.

LeVar Ridgeway filled an associate director spot, which opened when Hauser became executive director.

Here are the current assignments for the WIAA executive staff and personnel, according to information from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Athletic Directors Workshops | Tom Shafranski

Baseball | Mel Dow

Basketball | Kate Peterson Abiad

Board of Control Decisions | Stephanie Hauser

Bulletin Matters | Todd Clark

Cheer, Spirit Groups, etc. | Stephanie Hauser

Coach-Athlete Contact/Camps/Out-Of-Season | Mel Dow

Coaches Not Licensed As Teachers | Kate Peterson Abiad