WIAA shifts staff assignments after recent personnel changes

The WIAA switched some of its staff assignments due to recent personnel changes within the organization.
Stephanie Hauser was named in April as the executive director, replacing Dave Anderson, who retired.
Mel Dow recently was named the associate director, replacing the retiring Wade Labecki, who was deputy director. Dow was the athletic and activities director at Stoughton.
LeVar Ridgeway filled an associate director spot, which opened when Hauser became executive director.
Here are the current assignments for the WIAA executive staff and personnel, according to information from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Athletic Directors Workshops | Tom Shafranski
Baseball | Mel Dow
Basketball | Kate Peterson Abiad
Board of Control Decisions | Stephanie Hauser
Bulletin Matters | Todd Clark
Cheer, Spirit Groups, etc. | Stephanie Hauser
Coach-Athlete Contact/Camps/Out-Of-Season | Mel Dow
Coaches Not Licensed As Teachers | Kate Peterson Abiad
Coaches Education Training Courses | Kate Peterson Abiad
Conference Alignment | Stephanie Hauser
Conference Commissioners | Stephanie Hauser
Contractual Interpretations | Stephanie Hauser
Cooperative Teams | Dorothy Sankey
Cross Country | LeVar Ridgeway
Eligibility | Mel Dow
Football | Tom Shafranski
Foreign Students | Mel Dow
Golf | Tom Shafranski
Gymnastics | Tom Shafranski
Human Resources | Kassie Mortimer
Hockey | LeVar Ridgeway
Junior High/Middle Level Regulations | LeVar Ridgeway
Legal Issues | Stephanie Hauser
Licensing and Merchandising | Todd Clark
Media Inquiries | Todd Clark
Officials | Kate Peterson Abiad
Public Relations and Publicity | Todd Clark
Publications | Todd Clark
Radio-TV Matters | Todd Clark
Sanction Requests | Mel Dow
Scholar Athlete | Tom Shafranski
Soccer | LeVar Ridgeway
Social Media | Megan Loken
Softball | LeVar Ridgeway
Sponsorships & Partnerships | Todd Clark
Sports Advisory | LeVar Ridgeway
Sports Medicine | Stephanie Hauser
Sportsmanship | Todd Clark
Swimming and Diving | Tom Shafranski
Tennis | Mel Dow
Tournament Finances | Kassie Mortimer
Tournament Ticketing | Kassie Mortimer
Track and Field | Kate Peterson Abiad
Volleyball | Kate Peterson Abiad
Website | Eric Dziak
WIAA Policy Matters Not Listed | Stephanie Hauser
Wrestling | Mel Dow
7% Committee | Mel Dow