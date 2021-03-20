WIAA sets dates for culminating events in alternate fall season this spring

The WIAA announced scheduling for culminating tournaments and championships for the alternate fall season in the spring.
The alternate fall season was created by the WIAA Board of Control last August as a COVID-19 accommodation for schools that elected not to conduct athletics last fall.
The girls swimming and diving alternate season will have one division for the tournament series, according to a WIAA release.
The state championship will be April 6 at Waukesha South.
The diving competition is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. with the swimming events starting at 5 p.m. Forty-two girls swimming and diving programs have declared for the alternate tournament series this spring.
The boys and girls volleyball tournament series will culminate with championship matches April 17 at Kaukauna.
The girls tournament features two divisions. The Division 2 championship match will be at 1 p.m. and the Division 1 match at 7 p.m.
The state semifinals will be April 15 at two locations, still to be determined.
The one-division boys state tournament will have its championship match at 4 p.m. April 17.
There are 116 girls programs opting into the alternate fall tournament series and 16 boys programs.
The girls tennis alternate season will have individual and team state tournaments featuring one division.
The individual tournament will be April 22-23 at Lake Geneva Badger High School and at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.
The team tournament will be May 1 at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.
There are 42 girls tennis programs declaring for one division.
The boys and girls cross country championships for one division will be held May 8 at a site to be determined.
There are 59 boys programs and 57 girls programs declaring for the alternate fall tournament series this spring.
There will be two divisions of boys soccer for the alternate fall season tournament series.
The state tournament will consist of two semifinals and a championship game for both divisions May 15, at two locations to be determined.
There are 85 boys soccer programs that have declared to participate in the tournament this spring.
There will be one division of the girls golf championships, which are scheduled for May 17-18. The site of the event has not been determined.
There are currently 38 girls golf programs declaring for one division.
The football fall alternate season includes a seven-week, regular-season schedule of games beginning with first allowed contest March 24.
There are currently 127 programs that have declared anticipating to play in the alternate fall football season this spring, including 113 in 11-player and 14 in eight-player.
Planning for the alternate fall tournament series is ongoing. Details of seed meetings, as well as regional and sectional competitions, will be announced when available and posted on the WIAA website on each respective sport’s tournament page, according to the release.