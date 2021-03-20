WIAA sets dates for culminating events in alternate fall season this spring

The girls tennis alternate season will have individual and team state tournaments featuring one division.

The individual tournament will be April 22-23 at Lake Geneva Badger High School and at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.

The team tournament will be May 1 at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire.

There are 42 girls tennis programs declaring for one division.

The boys and girls cross country championships for one division will be held May 8 at a site to be determined.

There are 59 boys programs and 57 girls programs declaring for the alternate fall tournament series this spring.

There will be two divisions of boys soccer for the alternate fall season tournament series.

The state tournament will consist of two semifinals and a championship game for both divisions May 15, at two locations to be determined.

There are 85 boys soccer programs that have declared to participate in the tournament this spring.

There will be one division of the girls golf championships, which are scheduled for May 17-18. The site of the event has not been determined.