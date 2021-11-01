WIAA selects Madison Edgewood's Chris Zwettler, Wisconsin Heights' Jordan Sinz to competitive balance committee

The WIAA Board of Control named 20 individuals to a competitive balance ad hoc committee, it was announced Monday.
Madison Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler and Wisconsin Heights district administrator Jordan Sinz were among those selected.
The initiative was approved by the Board of Control at its August meeting. The WIAA executive office received interest from more than 200 school administrators who volunteered to serve on the committee, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
The committee’s makeup then was determined from input from the sports advisory committee and the advisory council, plus feedback from the seven area meetings in the fall.
Emphasis was given to having representation that reflects the composition of the membership, according to the release. That includes public and private schools; small, medium and large schools; athletic directors, principals and presidents or superintendents. Also, gender and ethnicity representation was included.
Those selected:
Mike Beighley, Whitehall Superintendent & Board of Control
Nathan Burklund, Niagara Superintendent
Brad Ceranski, Fall Creek Principal & Athletic Director
Kurt Cohen, Potosi District Administrator
Eric Coleman, Milwaukee Public Schools Student Services & Advisory Council
Timothy Flood, Green Bay Schools Athletic Director & Sports Advisory Committee
Bryon Graun, Colby Athletic Director
Michelle Guyant-Holloway, Wauwatosa East Athletic Director & Sports Advisory Committee
John Handel, Elkhorn Athletic Director
Cory Hinkel, Luck Superintendent & Advisory Council
Bob Houts, Owen-Withee District Administrator & Conference Commissioner
Ted Knutson, La Crosse Aquinas President & Advisory Council
Mike Johnson, Eau Claire Superintendent
Michael Lambrecht, Marshfield Columbus Catholic Principal
Peggy Larson, Winneconne District Administrator
Patrick Mans, Crivitz Superintendent
Douglas Parker, Walworth Big Foot District Administrator
Jordan Sinz, Wisconsin Heights District Administrator
Thomas Wermuth, Adams-Friendship District Administrator
Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood Athletic Director
The first meeting is scheduled Dec. 2, 2021.
An update from the committee’s meetings is scheduled to be presented at the March, 2022, Board of Control meeting, with the potential for recommending an action item to be voted on at the annual meeting in April, 2022.
This is the second time a committee has been assembled to review competitive balance.
The first was in 2014.
The directive was to study competitive balance/equity and to evaluate the existing procedure of the post-season tournaments and recommend a solution, according to the release.
The former committee researched numerous possible solutions, including the impact of a multiplier of 1.65 to private school enrollments, a reducer plan based on percentage of students on free-and-reduced lunch and a success factor based on advancement in previous tournaments. After considerable review, the committee advanced the success factor plan for a membership vote.
The membership voted to strike the language of the recommendation advanced by the committee at the 2015 annual meeting. It was replaced on the floor by an amendment to impose the 1.65 multiplier, which failed by a 141-293 margin. A second amendment was introduced to implement the reducer plan, which also failed to pass by a 167-265 vote.