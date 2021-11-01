 Skip to main content
WIAA selects Madison Edgewood's Chris Zwettler, Wisconsin Heights' Jordan Sinz to competitive balance committee
WIAA selects Madison Edgewood's Chris Zwettler, Wisconsin Heights' Jordan Sinz to competitive balance committee

The WIAA Board of Control named 20 individuals to a competitive balance ad hoc committee, it was announced Monday.

Madison Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler and Wisconsin Heights district administrator Jordan Sinz were among those selected.

The initiative was approved by the Board of Control at its August meeting. The WIAA executive office received interest from more than 200 school administrators who volunteered to serve on the committee, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Chris Zwettler

Zwettler

The committee’s makeup then was determined from input from the sports advisory committee and the advisory council, plus feedback from the seven area meetings in the fall.

Emphasis was given to having representation that reflects the composition of the membership, according to the release. That includes public and private schools; small, medium and large schools; athletic directors, principals and presidents or superintendents. Also, gender and ethnicity representation was included.

Those selected:

Mike Beighley, Whitehall Superintendent & Board of Control

Nathan Burklund, Niagara Superintendent

Brad Ceranski, Fall Creek Principal & Athletic Director

Kurt Cohen, Potosi District Administrator

Eric Coleman, Milwaukee Public Schools Student Services & Advisory Council

Timothy Flood, Green Bay Schools Athletic Director & Sports Advisory Committee

Bryon Graun, Colby Athletic Director

Michelle Guyant-Holloway, Wauwatosa East Athletic Director & Sports Advisory Committee

John Handel, Elkhorn Athletic Director

Cory Hinkel, Luck Superintendent & Advisory Council

Bob Houts, Owen-Withee District Administrator & Conference Commissioner

Ted Knutson, La Crosse Aquinas President & Advisory Council

Mike Johnson, Eau Claire Superintendent

Michael Lambrecht, Marshfield Columbus Catholic Principal

Peggy Larson, Winneconne District Administrator

Patrick Mans, Crivitz Superintendent

Douglas Parker, Walworth Big Foot District Administrator

Jordan Sinz, Wisconsin Heights District Administrator

Thomas Wermuth, Adams-Friendship District Administrator

Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood Athletic Director

The first meeting is scheduled Dec. 2, 2021.

An update from the committee’s meetings is scheduled to be presented at the March, 2022, Board of Control meeting, with the potential for recommending an action item to be voted on at the annual meeting in April, 2022.

This is the second time a committee has been assembled to review competitive balance.

The first was in 2014.

The directive was to study competitive balance/equity and to evaluate the existing procedure of the post-season tournaments and recommend a solution, according to the release.

No. 14: Jordan Sinz, Wisconsin Heights School District, $124,000 (copy)

Sinz

The former committee researched numerous possible solutions, including the impact of a multiplier of 1.65 to private school enrollments, a reducer plan based on percentage of students on free-and-reduced lunch and a success factor based on advancement in previous tournaments. After considerable review, the committee advanced the success factor plan for a membership vote.

Todd Clark mug 7-8

Clark

The membership voted to strike the language of the recommendation advanced by the committee at the 2015 annual meeting. It was replaced on the floor by an amendment to impose the 1.65 multiplier, which failed by a 141-293 margin. A second amendment was introduced to implement the reducer plan, which also failed to pass by a 167-265 vote.

The committee’s success factor recommendation was reintroduced and advanced by the Board of Control to the annual meeting in 2016. The membership voted not to implement the plan by a 198-221 vote.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

