WIAA selects Beaver Dam's Melissa Gehring as assistant director

The WIAA named Melissa Gehring as an assistant director Thursday.

Gehring will begin her WIAA role Aug. 1, according to a WIAA release.

Gehring has worked in the Beaver Dam School District since 2002. Since 2013, she’s been an associate principal and the athletic director and activities director.

“I was fortunate to have benefited from my participation in athletics during my formative years,” Gehring said in the release. “After spending the last decade working to provide similar experiences and opportunities for the students in Beaver Dam, I'm honored to have the privilege to continue that effort on a statewide level.”

Gehring’s WIAA responsibilities will include the administration, coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports assigned to her and other administrative duties.

“We are very excited for Melissa to join our staff,” WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said. “With the addition of her experience, talent and passion for education-based athletics, we will continue to grow as a team and to improve in our efforts to provide the best possible service to our 516 member schools.”

In Beaver Dam, Gehring coordinated and managed the high school athletic programs and activities. Gehring was responsible for all events, facilities, extra-curricular safety, security, transportation and branding. In addition, she had oversight of the physical education, health and music departments.

During her nine years in those positions, she led the facility design, planning and implementation of a successful $49 million referendum.

She also was responsible for navigating an all-sport conference realignment process, development of a department mission statement, creating higher academic eligibility standards and accountability, and development of a unified sports program, according to the WIAA release.

When she joined the Beaver Dam School District, Gehring served as varsity volleyball coach, assistant softball coach and unified sports basketball coach until 2012.

She also taught history, sociology, general psychology, advanced placement psychology and served as the social studies department chair in 2013, when she added the role of interim dean of students for one year.

She is a member of the WIAA sports advisory committee and the conference realignment task force.

Gehring is the District 6 representative and the former District 6 gender representative for the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association, and has coordinated the State Leadership Training Institute program for the organization.

Gehring’s athletic administration involvement at the national level includes serving as the Wisconsin representative on the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Professional Development Academy.

She was the WADA District 6 athletic director of the year in 2021. Beaver Dam has earned the WIAA Award of Excellence three times.

Gehring, a native of Eau Claire, earned a bachelor’s of science degree in history and political science education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2002.

She played on the women’s volleyball team at UW-Eau Claire from 1999-2001 and the women’s basketball team in 1998-99.

She received a master’s degree in teaching and learning from Carroll University in 2008. She obtained an Educational Leadership Certification from Concordia University-Mequon in 2014.

Gehring is married to her husband, Bill. They have five children, Maddie, Ian, Donovan, and twins Bella and Elsa.

