WIAA says it isn't spending 'any serious staff time and discussion' on moving specific sports or flipping seasons

“I do not see switching or changing some seasons unilaterally to be appropriate or helpful in any of those areas when we look at all programs at all levels and in my opinion the WIAA will look out for all 24 sports it offers to be treated appropriately and equitably.”

The Big Eight Conference has an athletic directors’ meeting July 21, though Nee said decisions about fall sports might come even later in July in order to make the most informed decision.

The Big Eight and Badger conferences include schools in different counties, though each conference has tried so far to make unifying league decisions.

“We will continue to work with WIAA, DPI, and DHS to look at appropriate models and solutions and most closely with local public health, conferences, and school districts as regular season competition will be determined by those entities and at the moment we just need to fit in the framework of the established season calendar and regulations from an eligibility and compliance standpoint,” Schlitz wrote.