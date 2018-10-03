Quickly shaking off the uncertainty of two days of rain delay, the Waunakee and Middleton girls golf teams entered play Reedsburg Country Club on Wednesday.
The Warriors and Cardinals shot four-player team scores of 347 to tie for first place in their WIAA Division 1 sectional. Both teams qualified for the state tournament, set for Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Third-place Stoughton (349) missed out on the program’s first state berth by two strokes. The Vikings’ Caylie Kotlowski earned individual medalist honors, shooting 1-over-par 73 to qualify for state. She will compete as an individual.
Also qualifying were Baraboo junior Carly Moon (82) and Monona Grove senior Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye (83).
Waunakee was led by senior Sam Soulier, who shot 80, and sophomore Aly Kinzel’s 85. Middleton got an 82 from junior Kate Meier and an 85 from sophomore Glenna Sanderson.
Lake Geneva Badger sectional
Milton won the title, shooting 359 at Grand Geneva’s Highlands Course, to earn a state berth for the fifth consecutive year and the eighth time in the past nine years. Senior Taylor Hakala and junior Claudia Seeman tied for second place, each shooting 81.
Team runner-up Lake Geneva Badger was led by medalist Holly Murphy’s 2-over 74.
Janesville Parker missed a state berth by three strokes, finishing third at 382, but senior Sophia Dooman qualified with an 84. Janesville Craig sophomore Kallie Lux also qualified, shooting 87.
Oshkosh North sectional
Beaver Dam senior Kendra Swanson shot 77 to earn a state berth, leading the Golden Beavers to a 362 score and a fourth-place finish. Defending state champion Hartland Arrowhead won with a 325, led by medalist Emily Lauterbach’s 3-over 75.
Girls tennis
Lake Geneva Badger sectional
DeForest sisters Cecile, a junior, and Samantha Fuchs, a sophomore, each earned automatic berths in next week’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament. Cecile Fuchs (21-4 on the season) finished third at No. 1 singles, beating Monona Grove junior Hailey Munz (21-8). Munz also advanced to state.
Samantha Fuchs (22-2) earned her state berth by winning the No. 2 singles title with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Lake Geneva Badger’s Annabel Alberts. Badger won the sectional title.
Sun Prairie qualified sophomores Lauren Bruemmer and Kaia Feldman (12-3), who took second at No. 1 doubles. The pair fell to Badger’s Claudia Huerth and Ava Anderson in the final, 6-3, 6-4.
Watertown’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors Jenna Koepp and Katie Schleicher (29-2) finished third to advance to state.
East Troy sectional
Jefferson senior Morgan Graf (23-3) finished third at No. 1 singles in the Division 2 sectional, earning a berth at state.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial won the sectional team title and had two automatic individual qualifiers, as did Racine Prairie and Kenosha St. Joseph. Rock Valley Conference champion East Troy finished second as a team and qualified three to state.