No. 3 doubles — Final: Gatto/Prahl, WCM, def. Metcalf/Scurek, ET. Third place: Hemmings-Kadolph/Ziebell, GML, def. Vannieuwenhoven/Hundt, WLP.

No. 2 doubles — Final: Verbeten/Slusar, ET, def. Sturm/Rossi, WCM. Third place: Dinkel/Meyers, J, def. Antonneau/Foster, RP.

No. 1 doubles — Final: Apostoli/Setter, KSJ, def. Lindow/Rice, ET. Third place: Gesner/Stoltenberg, RP, def. Diedrich/Teuteberg, WCM.

No. 4 singles — Final: Pawlak, WCM, def. Trumble, GML. Third place: Mazzara, McF, def. Partoll, WW.

No. 3 singles — Final: Sturm, WCM, def. Cookman, RP. Third place: Lamping, ET, def. O’Rourke, McF.

No. 2 singles — Final: Raddeman, ET, def. Kallsen, J. Third place: Dorow, WCM, def. Vernon, NBW.

No. 1 singles — Final: Czerwonka, KSJ, def. Carson, WCM. Third place: Graf, J, def. Davis, RP.

Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 45; East Troy 35; Kenosha St. Joseph 26; Racine Prairie 23; Jefferson 22; Whitewater 14; McFarland 13; Greendale Martin Luther 13; Watertown Luther Prep 8; New Berlin West 8; Monroe 4; Edgerton 2; St. Francis 2; Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay 0; Delavan-Darien 0; Racine St. Catherine’s/Lutheran 0; Cudahy 0; Milwaukee St. Thomas More 0.

No. 3 doubles — Final: Ti. Krcmarik/Schlosser, Oc, def. Baneck/Bowman, Wtn, 7-6 (5), 6-2. Third place: Strasser/Lyng, LGB, def. Ball/Way, Bur, 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals: Ti. Krcmarik/Schlosser def. Strasser/Lyng, LGB, 6-4, 6-4; Baneck/Bowman def. Ball/Way,6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles — Final: Ripke/Gage, LGB, def. To. Krcmarik/Tuff, Oc, 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Zott/Naber, Bur, def. Hamilton/Hilber, Sun, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Semifinals: Ripke/Gage def. Hamilton/Hilber, 6-4, 6-4; To. Krcmarik/Tuff def. Zott/Naber, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles — Final: Huerth/Anderson, LGB def. Bruemmer/Feldman, Sun, 6-3, 6-4. Third place: Koepp/Schleicher, Wtn, def. Berth/Sabel, OC, 6-3, 6-0. Semifinals: Huerth/Anderson def. Koepp/Schleicher, 6-3, 6-0; Bruemmer/Feldman def. Berther/Sabel, 7-5, 6-3. Quarterfinals: Huerth/Anderson def. Blang/DeVault, MG, 6-1, 6-2; Koepp/Schleicher def. Barnes/Quade, JP, 6-1, 6-0; Berther/Sabel def. Lebakken/Chesebro, Mil, 6-2, 6-0; Bruemmer/Feldman def. Maslonka/Schroeder, JC, 6-1, 6-0.

No. 4 singles — Final: Bloede, LGB, def. Williams, D, 6-1, 6-4. Third place: Dziedzic, MG, def. Barkes, Elk, 6-2, 6-1. Semifinals: Bloede def. Dziedzic, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Williams def. Barkes, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 singles — Final: Miller, D, def. Tesch, Oc, 6-2, 6-1. Third place: Pezza, LGB, def. Gromacki, Elk, 7-5, 6-4. Semifinals: Miller def. Pezza, 6-2, 6-1; Tesch def. Gromacki, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 singles — Final: S. Fuchs, D, def. Alberts, LGB, 6-2, 6-0. Third place: Lindwall, MG, def. Christensen, Elk. Semifinals: S. Fuchs def. Christensen, 6-1, 6-3; Alberts def. Lindwall, 6-3, 6-3.

No. 1 singles — Final: Anderson, Wil, def. Iderzul, LGB, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Third place: C. Fuchs, D, def. Munz, MG, 6-2, 6-3. Semifinals: Iderzul def. Munz, 6-3, 7-5; Anderson def. C. Fuchs, 6-3, 6-3. Quarterfinals: Iderzul def. Kopfer, Oc, 6-0, 6-3; Munz def. Jagodzinski, Bur, 7-5, 6-1; Anderson def. Schmutzler, Wtn, 6-0, 6-2; C. Fuchs def. Sauser, JC, 6-1, 6-2.

Note: The top four finishers in Flight No. 1 singles and doubles, and the champions in Flight No. 2 singles and doubles, automatically qualify for individual state. Also, a maximum of eight additional singles players and eight additional doubles pairs may be chosen as “special qualifiers” by a WIAA seeding committee. Also, the team champion advances to team state.

WIAA GIRLS GOLF SECTIONALS | WEDNESDAY'S AREA RESULTS

GIRLS GOLF

WIAA SECTIONALS

Note: The top two teams qualify for the state tournament, as do the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams.

REEDSBURG SECTIONAL

Team scores: Waunakee 307; Middleton 307; Stoughton 312; Oregon 368; Madison Memorial 390; Sun Prairie 390; DeForest 391; Madison West 396.

Top five individuals: 1, C. Kotlowski, Sto, 73; 2, Soulier, Wau, 80; 3, Moon, Bar, and Meier, Mid, 82; 5, O’Reilly-Dye, MG, 83.

Individual state qualifiers: C. Kotlowski, Sto, 73; Moon, Baraboo, 82; O’Reilly-Dye, MG, 83.

Waunakee: Soulier 80, Kinzel 85, Grimm 90, Maier 92. Middleton: Meier 92, Sanderson 85, Frisch 87, Hodson 93. Stoughton: C. Kotlowski 73, M. Kotlowski 87, Viken 90, Marshall 99. Oregon: Schmidt 86, Payne 87, McKee 91, McCallum 104. Madison Memorial: McCarthy 92, Newman 97, Rauwolf 99, Kielley 102. Sun Prairie: O’Hearn 86, Cruz 100, Jambard 101, Oehrlein 103. DeForest: C. Schnell 89, Endres 95, L. Schnell 103, Manzetti 104. Madison West: Knetter 85, Aspen Fleming 102, Ashley Fleming 104, Bush 105. Baraboo: Moon 82. Monona Grove: O’Reilly-Dye 83. Madison La Follette: Myhr 91. Portage: Denure 92, Davidson 100. Verona: Thomas 94. McFarland: Stubbe 96. Reedsburg: Ash. Krieski 116. At Reedsburg Country Club, par 72.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER SECTIONAL

Team scores: Milton 359; Lake Geneva Badger 379; Janesville Parker 382; Union Grove 384; Janesville Craig 389; Racine Case 425; Kenosha Tremper 456; Wilmot 470.

Top five individuals: 1, Murphy, LGB, 74; 2, Hakala, Mil, and C. Seeman, Mil, 81; 4, Dooman, JP, 84l 5, Parco, UG, and Lux, JC, 87.

Individual state qualifiers: Dooman, JP, 84; Parco, UG, 87; Lux, JC, 87.

Milton: Hakala 81, Seeman 81, Weis 97, Moisson 100. Janesville Parker: Dooman 84; McDade 89; Burdick 94; Pajerski 115. Janesville Craig: Lux 87; Nerad 93; Dammen 97; Knilans 112. Jefferson: Gleisner 96, Deblare 115. Fort Atkinson: Aalto 105. At Grand Geneva Highlands Course, Lake Geneva, par 71.

OSHKOSH NORTH SECTIONAL

Team scores: Hartland Arrowhead 325; Cedarburg 349; Oconomowoc 351; Beaver Dam 362; Sheboygan North/South 369; West Bend West/East 387; Sussex Hamilton 388; Kewaskum/Campbellsport 424.

Top five individuals: 1, Lauterbach, HA, 75; 2, Swanson, BD, 77; 3, Kaiser, HA, 79; 4, Hoven, Ced, and Suter, Ocon, 81.

Individual state qualifiers: Swanson, BD, 77; Suter, Ocon, 81; Craig, WBW, 83 (won playoff over Leonardi, SH, on second hole).

Hartland Arrowhead: Lauterbach 75, Kaiser 79, Peterson 82, Kroeninger 89. Beaver Dam: Swanson 77, Boehler 90, Scharfenberg 97, Heim 98. Watertown: Thompson 101. At Westhaven Golf Course, Oshkosh, par 72.​