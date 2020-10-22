WIAA roundup: Sauk Prairie volleyball team slays a giant in Oconomowoc

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA, REGION RESULTS
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,
RICHLAND CENTER 0
Richland Center*0*0*—*0
Lakeside Lutheran*2*3*—*5
First half: LL — Main, 25:00; Schuetz (Main), 44:00.
Second half: LL — Main, 52:00; Schuetz (Main), 53:00; Milbrath (Schleef), 88:00.
Shots: RC 6; LL 17.
Saves: RC (Dickman) 12; LL (Punzel) 6. At Lake Mills.
Delafield St. John’s NW 3, River Valley 2
Somers Shoreland Lutheran 2, Kenosha Christian Life 1
Kenosha St. Joseph 6, Racine Lutheran 1
DIVISION 1
Hudson sectional
Onalaska 4, New Richmond 1
New Richmond def. Menomonie, forfeit
Saturday’s schedule
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
DIVISION 1
Hudson sectional
Baraboo at Wisconsin Rapids, 1 p.m.
Marshfield at Wausau West, 1 p.m.
Onalaska vs. Hudson, 1 p.m.
New Richmond at River Falls, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Mosinee sectional
Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Mosinee, 1 p.m.
West Salem at Wautoma/Wild Rose, 1 p.m.
Portage at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 6 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Racine Prairie sectional
Delafield St. John’s NW at Lake Mills, 6 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 1 p.m.
Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Prairie, 1 p.m.
Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine’s, 1 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s area summaries
WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
ONALASKA 3, BARABOO 1
Baraboo*18*25*25*11
Onalaska*25*17*27*25
BARABOO (leaders) — Kills: M. Gruner 15; Assists: Buelow 33; Aces: J. Gruner 2, Buelow 2; Digs: J. Gruner 13; Blocks: Gruner 3.
ONALASKA — Kills: Smith 13, Garrity 10; Assists: Skemp 42; Digs: Gamoke 25; Blocks: Kopelke 7.
REEDSBURG 3, TOMAH 0
Tomah*`17*15*17
Reedsburg*25*25*25
TOMAH (leaders) — Kills: Whaley 7; Assists: Plueger 18; Aces: NA; Digs: Rezin 16; Blocks: Nick 3.
REEDSBURG — Kills: Mac. Wieman 11; Assists: Oetzman 17; Aces: Mac. Wieman 4; Digs: Mah. Wieman 11; Blocks: NA.
SAUK PRAIRIE 3, OCONOMOWOC 1
Sauk Prairie*15*25*25*25
Oconomowoc*25*20*21*21
SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills: Shadewald 14; Assists: Pistono 11; Aces: Shadewald 4; Digs: Breunig 10; Blocks: Klemm 1.
Hartland Arrowhead def. Hartford, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16
Kaukauna def. Plymouth, forfeit
Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. West De Pere, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13
Slinger def. West Bend West, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17
Port Washington def. Grafton, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,
RIVER VALLEY 0
River Valley*2*17*8
Madison Edgewood*25*25*25
RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hahn 5; Assists: Anderson 8; Aces: Anderson 2; Digs: Anderson 6; Blocks: Stevens 1.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Barth 8; Assists: Foti 22; Aces: Foti 4; Digs: Hazelett 6, Foti 6; Blocks: Ring 1, Schmitt 1, Schmotzer 1. At Lake Mills.
MAUSTON 3, MARSHALL 1
Marshall*25*21*17*20
Mauston*23*25*25*25
Nekoosa def. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 18-25, 10-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11
Wautoma def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14
West Salem def. Neillsville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-11
La Crosse Aquinas def. Black River Falls, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10
Platteville def. Prairie du Chien, 3-0
Dodgeville def. RIchland Center, 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16
Sectional 4
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,
BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 0
Brookfield Academy*16*15*20
Lakeside Lutheran*25*25*25
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Kuepers 11; Assists: Raymond 24; Aces: DeNoyer 4; Digs: Gnabasik 13; Blocks: Langille 3.
LAKE MILLS 3,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1
Lake Mills*25*15*25*25
Watertown Luther Prep*22*25*15*15
LAKE MILLS (leaders) — Kills: Belling 10; Assists: Lewellin 31; Aces: Belling 3, Borchert 3; Digs: Borchert 11; Blocks: Hack 2.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kills: Fisch 10; Assists: Kieselhorst 25; Aces: Bortulin 3; Digs: Kieselhorst 18; Blocks: Kieselhorst 3.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial def. Brown Deer, 25-13, 25-4, 25-9
Whitefish Bay Dominican def. University School of Milwaukee, forfeit
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Kewaskum, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Oostburg, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22
Milwaukee St. Thomas More def. Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22
East Troy def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
DIVISION 3
Sectional 4
WATERLOO 3, WILLIAMS BAY 0
Waterloo*25*25*25
Williams Bay*9*6*19
WATERLOO (leaders) — Kills: Wolff 10; Assists: Mosher 9; Aces: Mosher 6; Digs: Westberg 7; Blocks: Mosher 1.
Johnson Creek def. Palmyra-Eagle, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13
Kenosha St. Joseph def. Racine Prairie, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21
Kenosha Christian Life def. Racine Lutheran, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14
Markesan def. Wild Rose, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 20-18
Westfield def. Pardeeville, forfeit
Hartland Living Word Lutheran def. Random Lake, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 15-7
Dodgeland def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19
DIVISION 4
Sectional 3
Eau Claire Immanuel def. Alma Center Lincoln, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10
Independence def. Alma/Pepin, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20
La Farge/Youth Initiative def. North Crawford, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19
Hillsboro def. Weston, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21
Black Hawk def. Argyle, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13
Monticello def. Shullsburg, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 15-6
Highland def. Belmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
Potosi def. Barneveld, 3-0
Sectional 4
Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence def. Lena, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11
Suring def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Burlington Catholic Central vs. Sheboygan Christian, 25-8, 25-4, 25-17
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah def. Albany, 15-22, 25-21, 25-9
Hustisford def. Cambria-Friesland, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19
Waupun Central Wis. Christian def. Rio, 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12
Almond-Bancroft def. Stockbridge, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Plainfield Tri-County def. Oshkosh Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Saturday’s area schedule
WIAA REGIONAL FINALS
(All matches 7 p.m.)
DIVISION 1
Sectional 2
Reedsburg at Onalaska
Sauk Prairie at Hartland Arrowhead
Kaukauna at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran
Slinger at Port Washington
DIVISION 2
Sectional 3
Mauston vs. Madison Edgewood, site TBA
Nekoosa at Wautoma
Dodgeville at Platteville
La Crosse Aquinas at West Salem
Sectional 4
Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran
East Troy at Milwaukee St. Thomas More
Whitefish Bay Dominican at Waukesha Catholic Memorial
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Sectional 4
Johnson Creek at Waterloo
Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha St. Joseph
Markesan at Westfield
Dodgeland at Jackson Living Word Lutheran
DIVISION 4
Sectional 3
Independence at Eau Claire Immanuel
Hillsboro at La Farge/Youth Initiative
Monticello at Black Hawk
Potosi at Highland
Sectional 4
Suring at Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence
Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Burlington Catholic Central
Waupun Central Wis. Christian at Hustisford
Plainfield Tri-County at Almond-Bancroft
Girls swimming
BARABOO QUAD
Team scores: Baraboo 581; Sauk Prairie 570; River Valley 347; Portage 188.
200-yard medley relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Acker, Hunter, Talmage, Dunnum), 1:52.36; 2, Baraboo (Letendre, Stute, Lohr, Balfanz), 1:52.54; 3, Sauk Prairie (Coy, Doerre, Orr, Drager), 2:02.50. 200 freestyle: 1, Sersland, B, 2:0387; 2, Hunter, SP, 2:05.91; 3, Miller, SP, 2:07.42. 200 individual medley: 1, Lohr, B, 2:11.70; 2, Acker, SP, 2:13.17; 3, Stute, B, 2:20.15. 50 freestyle: 1, Balfanz, B, :24.92; 2, Dunnum, SP, :24.98; 3, Abrahams, B, :26.02. 100 butterfly: 1, Letendre, B, :59.01; 2, Hunter, SP, 1:04.39; 3, Orr, SP, 1:06.15. 100 freestyle: 1, Dunnum, SP, :55.09; 2, Pelland, B, :55.91; 3, Pape, SP, :55.99. 500 freestyle: 1, Talmage, SP, 5:28.92; 2, Miller, SP, 5:34.25; 3, Sersland, B, 5:37.64. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Hunter, Acker, Pape, Dunnum), 1:41.09; 2, Baraboo (Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams, Balfanz), 1:41.36; 3, Baraboo (Stout, Stute, Sersland, Laux), 1:46.19. 100 backstroke: 1, Acker, SP, :58.88; 2, Balfanz, B, :59.13; 3, Letendre, B, 1:03.72. 100 breaststroke: 1, Lohr, B, 1:06.76; 2, Stute, B, 1:11.79; 3, Doerre, SP, 1:12.90. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Sersland, Abrahams, Lohr), 3:46.62; 2, Sauk Prairie (Miller, Drager, Talmage, Pape), 3:48.77; 3, Baraboo (Laux, Weyenberg, Stuczynski, Stout), 3:59.30.