WIAA roundup: Sauk Prairie volleyball team slays a giant in Oconomowoc

It could very well be the biggest victory in the history of the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball program.

And now, the Eagles have a chance to top it on Saturday night.

With their head coach and an assistant absent due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, Sauk Prairie went on to take a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 victory over host Oconomowoc, the state’s third-ranked team, in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday night.

Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen was forced into quarantine, until at least the middle of next week, after an assistant coach tested positive.

Junior varsity coach Ryan Ruhland stepped up on Tuesday to lead the Eagles (18-4) past Watertown, and was there on the sideline to lead the Eagles past Oconomowoc.

Sauk Prairie’s reward for the upset victory is a Saturday night trip to the Town of Merton to take on last year’s state champion, state second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead, at 7 p.m.

Leading the way for Sauk Prairie was Olivia Breunig, a senior who has sat out only one play in four years of varsity play. Breunig, who scored her 2,000th career assist last week in the regular-season finale, delivered 10 digs for the Eagles.