WIAA roundup: Sauk Prairie volleyball team slays a giant in Oconomowoc
PREP SPORTS

WIAA roundup: Sauk Prairie volleyball team slays a giant in Oconomowoc

It could very well be the biggest victory in the history of the Sauk Prairie girls volleyball program.

And now, the Eagles have a chance to top it on Saturday night.

With their head coach and an assistant absent due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols, Sauk Prairie went on to take a 15-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 victory over host Oconomowoc, the state’s third-ranked team, in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday night.

Sauk Prairie head coach Amy Schlimgen was forced into quarantine, until at least the middle of next week, after an assistant coach tested positive.

Junior varsity coach Ryan Ruhland stepped up on Tuesday to lead the Eagles (18-4) past Watertown, and was there on the sideline to lead the Eagles past Oconomowoc.

Sauk Prairie’s reward for the upset victory is a Saturday night trip to the Town of Merton to take on last year’s state champion, state second-ranked Hartland Arrowhead, at 7 p.m.

Leading the way for Sauk Prairie was Olivia Breunig, a senior who has sat out only one play in four years of varsity play. Breunig, who scored her 2,000th career assist last week in the regular-season finale, delivered 10 digs for the Eagles.

Also for Sauk Prairie, Aida Shadewald had 14 kills and four service aces and Jenna Pistono had 11 assists.

Reedsburg 3, Tomah 0

The second-seed Beavers earned a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 win over the Timberwolves. Macie Wieman led the way with 11 kills and four aces for Reedsburg.

Alyssa Whaley contributed seven kills and Ella Plueger added 18 assists for Tomah.

Onalaska 3, Baraboo 1

The top-seeded Hilltoppers got 13 kills from Ava Smith and 10 from Molly Garrity in a 25-18, 17-25, 27-25, 25-11 victory over the visiting Thunderbirds.

Baraboo got 15 kills from McKenzie Gruner and 33 assists from Jordan Buelow.

Onalaska will host Reedsburg on Saturday.

Madison Edgewood 3, River Valley 0

In Division 2, the top-seeded Crusaders rolled to a 25-2, 25-17, 25-8 victory over the Blackhawks. Ella Foti had 22 assists and four aces for the winners, and Ally Barth delivered eight kills.

River Valley got eight assists, six digs and two aces from Brooke Anderson.

Mauston 3, Marshall 0

The Golden Eagles, champions of the South Central Conference, rallied after losing the first set to oust the Cardinals 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Brookfield Academy 0

The Warriors earned a 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 victory. Payton Kuepers scored 11 kills and Kaylee Raymond had 24 asissts to lead Lakeside, and Ella DeNoyer added nine kills and four aces.

Lake Mills 3, Watertown Luther Prep 1

The visiting L-Cats got by the Phoenix 25-22, 25-15, 15-25, 25-12. For the winners, Ava Belling contributed 10 kills, Katie Borchert added 11 digs and both had three aces.

Grace Kieselhorst was the leader for Luther Prep, scoring eight kills, 25 assists, 18 digs and three blocks.

Waterloo 3, Williams Bay 0

In Division 3, the Pirates cruised to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-19 victory. Brooke Mosher totaled nine assists, six aces and a block for Waterloo.

Boys soccer

Lakeside Lutheran 5, Richland Center 0

Led by strong efforts from Kyle Main and Ethan Schuetz, who each scored twice, the host Warriors beat the Hornets. Lakeside’s defense gave up only six shots on goal, each of which was turned away by goalkeeper Ryan Punzel.

Lakeside will visit Watertown Luther Prep at 1 p.m. Saturday in a regional final.

Delafield St. John’s 3,
River Valley 2

The host Lancers ousted the Blackhawks and will visit top-seeded Lake Mills in a regional final at 6 p.m. Saturday.

PREP SPORTS | THURSDAY'S AREA, REGION RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,

RICHLAND CENTER 0

Richland Center*0*0*—*0

Lakeside Lutheran*2*3*—*5

First half: LL — Main, 25:00; Schuetz (Main), 44:00.

Second half: LL — Main, 52:00; Schuetz (Main), 53:00; Milbrath (Schleef), 88:00.

Shots: RC 6; LL 17.

Saves: RC (Dickman) 12; LL (Punzel) 6. At Lake Mills.

Delafield St. John’s NW 3, River Valley 2

Somers Shoreland Lutheran 2, Kenosha Christian Life 1

Kenosha St. Joseph 6, Racine Lutheran 1

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

Onalaska 4, New Richmond 1

New Richmond def. Menomonie, forfeit

Saturday’s schedule

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

DIVISION 1

Hudson sectional

Baraboo at Wisconsin Rapids, 1 p.m.

Marshfield at Wausau West, 1 p.m.

Onalaska vs. Hudson, 1 p.m.

New Richmond at River Falls, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Mosinee sectional

Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro at Mosinee, 1 p.m.

West Salem at Wautoma/Wild Rose, 1 p.m.

Portage at Sauk Prairie, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells at Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Racine Prairie sectional

Delafield St. John’s NW at Lake Mills, 6 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 1 p.m.

Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Prairie, 1 p.m.

Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine St. Catherine’s, 1 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

ONALASKA 3, BARABOO 1

Baraboo*18*25*25*11

Onalaska*25*17*27*25

BARABOO (leaders) — Kills: M. Gruner 15; Assists: Buelow 33; Aces: J. Gruner 2, Buelow 2; Digs: J. Gruner 13; Blocks: Gruner 3.

ONALASKA — Kills: Smith 13, Garrity 10; Assists: Skemp 42; Digs: Gamoke 25; Blocks: Kopelke 7.

REEDSBURG 3, TOMAH 0

Tomah*`17*15*17

Reedsburg*25*25*25

TOMAH (leaders) — Kills: Whaley 7; Assists: Plueger 18; Aces: NA; Digs: Rezin 16; Blocks: Nick 3.

REEDSBURG — Kills: Mac. Wieman 11; Assists: Oetzman 17; Aces: Mac. Wieman 4; Digs: Mah. Wieman 11; Blocks: NA.

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, OCONOMOWOC 1

Sauk Prairie*15*25*25*25

Oconomowoc*25*20*21*21

SAUK PRAIRIE (leaders) — Kills: Shadewald 14; Assists: Pistono 11; Aces: Shadewald 4; Digs: Breunig 10; Blocks: Klemm 1.

Hartland Arrowhead def. Hartford, 25-23, 25-15, 25-16

Kaukauna def. Plymouth, forfeit

Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran def. West De Pere, 25-10, 25-13, 25-13

Slinger def. West Bend West, 25-21, 25-15, 25-17

Port Washington def. Grafton, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-20, 15-12

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

MADISON EDGEWOOD 3,

RIVER VALLEY 0

River Valley*2*17*8

Madison Edgewood*25*25*25

RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hahn 5; Assists: Anderson 8; Aces: Anderson 2; Digs: Anderson 6; Blocks: Stevens 1.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Kills: Barth 8; Assists: Foti 22; Aces: Foti 4; Digs: Hazelett 6, Foti 6; Blocks: Ring 1, Schmitt 1, Schmotzer 1. At Lake Mills.

MAUSTON 3, MARSHALL 1

Marshall*25*21*17*20

Mauston*23*25*25*25

Nekoosa def. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, 18-25, 10-25, 25-18, 25-18, 15-11

Wautoma def. Amherst, 25-16, 25-21, 25-14

West Salem def. Neillsville, 25-23, 25-23, 25-11

La Crosse Aquinas def. Black River Falls, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10

Platteville def. Prairie du Chien, 3-0

Dodgeville def. RIchland Center, 25-17, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16

Sectional 4

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3,

BROOKFIELD ACADEMY 0

Brookfield Academy*16*15*20

Lakeside Lutheran*25*25*25

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (leaders) — Kills: Kuepers 11; Assists: Raymond 24; Aces: DeNoyer 4; Digs: Gnabasik 13; Blocks: Langille 3.

LAKE MILLS 3,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 1

Lake Mills*25*15*25*25

Watertown Luther Prep*22*25*15*15

LAKE MILLS (leaders) — Kills: Belling 10; Assists: Lewellin 31; Aces: Belling 3, Borchert 3; Digs: Borchert 11; Blocks: Hack 2.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kills: Fisch 10; Assists: Kieselhorst 25; Aces: Bortulin 3; Digs: Kieselhorst 18; Blocks: Kieselhorst 3.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial def. Brown Deer, 25-13, 25-4, 25-9

Whitefish Bay Dominican def. University School of Milwaukee, forfeit

Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran def. Kewaskum, 25-14, 27-25, 25-17

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran def. Oostburg, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22

Milwaukee St. Thomas More def. Milwaukee St. Thomas More, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22

East Troy def. Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

WATERLOO 3, WILLIAMS BAY 0

Waterloo*25*25*25

Williams Bay*9*6*19

WATERLOO (leaders) — Kills: Wolff 10; Assists: Mosher 9; Aces: Mosher 6; Digs: Westberg 7; Blocks: Mosher 1.

Johnson Creek def. Palmyra-Eagle, 22-25, 25-21, 25-9, 25-13

Kenosha St. Joseph def. Racine Prairie, 25-19, 26-24, 25-21

Kenosha Christian Life def. Racine Lutheran, 25-16, 25-11, 25-14

Markesan def. Wild Rose, 25-18, 25-20, 19-25, 23-25, 20-18

Westfield def. Pardeeville, forfeit

Hartland Living Word Lutheran def. Random Lake, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 15-7

Dodgeland def. Randolph, 25-12, 25-22, 25-19

DIVISION 4

Sectional 3

Eau Claire Immanuel def. Alma Center Lincoln, 25-10, 25-11, 25-10

Independence def. Alma/Pepin, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

La Farge/Youth Initiative def. North Crawford, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 25-19

Hillsboro def. Weston, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21

Black Hawk def. Argyle, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13

Monticello def. Shullsburg, 23-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 15-6

Highland def. Belmont, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Potosi def. Barneveld, 3-0

Sectional 4

Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence def. Lena, 25-9, 25-15, 25-11

Suring def. St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Burlington Catholic Central vs. Sheboygan Christian, 25-8, 25-4, 25-17

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah def. Albany, 15-22, 25-21, 25-9

Hustisford def. Cambria-Friesland, 26-24, 25-12, 25-19

Waupun Central Wis. Christian def. Rio, 25-18, 10-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12

Almond-Bancroft def. Stockbridge, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23

Plainfield Tri-County def. Oshkosh Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Saturday’s area schedule

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

(All matches 7 p.m.)

DIVISION 1

Sectional 2

Reedsburg at Onalaska

Sauk Prairie at Hartland Arrowhead

Kaukauna at Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran

Slinger at Port Washington

DIVISION 2

Sectional 3

Mauston vs. Madison Edgewood, site TBA

Nekoosa at Wautoma

Dodgeville at Platteville

La Crosse Aquinas at West Salem

Sectional 4

Lake Mills at Lakeside Lutheran

East Troy at Milwaukee St. Thomas More

Whitefish Bay Dominican at Waukesha Catholic Memorial

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Sectional 4

Johnson Creek at Waterloo

Kenosha Christian Life at Kenosha St. Joseph

Markesan at Westfield

Dodgeland at Jackson Living Word Lutheran

DIVISION 4

Sectional 3

Independence at Eau Claire Immanuel

Hillsboro at La Farge/Youth Initiative

Monticello at Black Hawk

Potosi at Highland

Sectional 4

Suring at Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at Burlington Catholic Central

Waupun Central Wis. Christian at Hustisford

Plainfield Tri-County at Almond-Bancroft

Girls swimming

BARABOO QUAD

Team scores: Baraboo 581; Sauk Prairie 570; River Valley 347; Portage 188.

200-yard medley relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Acker, Hunter, Talmage, Dunnum), 1:52.36; 2, Baraboo (Letendre, Stute, Lohr, Balfanz), 1:52.54; 3, Sauk Prairie (Coy, Doerre, Orr, Drager), 2:02.50. 200 freestyle: 1, Sersland, B, 2:0387; 2, Hunter, SP, 2:05.91; 3, Miller, SP, 2:07.42. 200 individual medley: 1, Lohr, B, 2:11.70; 2, Acker, SP, 2:13.17; 3, Stute, B, 2:20.15. 50 freestyle: 1, Balfanz, B, :24.92; 2, Dunnum, SP, :24.98; 3, Abrahams, B, :26.02. 100 butterfly: 1, Letendre, B, :59.01; 2, Hunter, SP, 1:04.39; 3, Orr, SP, 1:06.15. 100 freestyle: 1, Dunnum, SP, :55.09; 2, Pelland, B, :55.91; 3, Pape, SP, :55.99. 500 freestyle: 1, Talmage, SP, 5:28.92; 2, Miller, SP, 5:34.25; 3, Sersland, B, 5:37.64. 200 freestyle relay: 1, Sauk Prairie (Hunter, Acker, Pape, Dunnum), 1:41.09; 2, Baraboo (Pelland, Letendre, Abrahams, Balfanz), 1:41.36; 3, Baraboo (Stout, Stute, Sersland, Laux), 1:46.19. 100 backstroke: 1, Acker, SP, :58.88; 2, Balfanz, B, :59.13; 3, Letendre, B, 1:03.72. 100 breaststroke: 1, Lohr, B, 1:06.76; 2, Stute, B, 1:11.79; 3, Doerre, SP, 1:12.90. 400 freestyle relay: 1, Baraboo (Pelland, Sersland, Abrahams, Lohr), 3:46.62; 2, Sauk Prairie (Miller, Drager, Talmage, Pape), 3:48.77; 3, Baraboo (Laux, Weyenberg, Stuczynski, Stout), 3:59.30.

