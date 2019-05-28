The Middleton boys golf team has earned the chance to improve on last year’s sixth-place tie in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Middleton posted a four-player score of 18-over-par 306 to win the Wisconsin Rapids sectional Tuesday at The Ridges Golf Course. The Cardinals finished five strokes ahead of Holmen in the eight-team race.
Junior Kip Sullivan, Middleton’s No. 4 player, led the way with a 75. Juniors Carson Frisch and Tommy Kriewaldt each shot 76, and sophomore Jacob Beckman shot 79.
Mount Horeb senior Kasen Fager shot even-par 72 to earn medalist honors and Verona senior Austin Gaby earned a trip to next Monday and Tuesday’s state tournament with a 74.
Mukwonago sectional
Sun Prairie and Mukwonago tied for second place, shooting 303 to finish two strokes behind champion Lake Geneva Badger. But Mukwonago beat the Cardinals in a playoff to earn a state berth.
Sun Prairie junior Mickey Keating shot 73 to earn an individual state berth, as did Janesville Parker junior Kadin Kleman. Milton senior A.J. Gray qualified with a 75 after winning a three-way playoff.
Hartford sectional
Beaver Dam senior Zak Kulka shot 72 to earn an individual berth in the Division 1 state tournament, as defending individual champion Piercen Hunt led last year’s team runner-up, Hartland Arrowhead, with a 2-under-par 70 at Washington County Golf Course in Hartford.
Prairie du Chien sectional
In Division 2, defending champion Madison Edgewood earned the chance to defend its state title. The Crusaders shot 312 at Prairie du Chien Country Club to score a 13-stroke victory over Edgerton, which also qualified for state.
Defending individual champ Lukas Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran shot 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors and qualify for state. Columbus junior Austin Lietha also qualified with a 77.
Senior James Gilmore shot 75 and junior Karl Gilmore shot 76 to lead Edgewood. Edgerton got 75s from seniors Joe Forsting and Kyle Wille.
Abundant Life sectional
Madison Abundant Life/Country Day, last year’s WIAA Division 3 team runner-up, shot a score of 316 for a 12-stroke victory over runner-up Osseo Fairchild at The Oaks of Cottage Grove. Senior Boomer Zierath led the Challengers with an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors, and senior Jack Rollins shot 74. Mineral Point junior Simon Mitchell (72) and New Glarus senior Matt Hach (75) qualified as individuals.
Softball
Verona 3, DeForest 2
The Wildcats (22-4), ranked second in Division 1, capitalized on fewer hits to outscore the visiting Norskies (24-4). Verona’s Alyssa Bostley drove in runs with singles in the first and third innings.
Sun Prairie 3, Onalaska 2
Maddie Gardner pitched a two-hitter with 15 strikeouts and homered as the fourth-ranked Cardinals (23-3) earned a walk-off win over Onalaska (24-2). Down one with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Sabrina Reuter knocked in the tying and winning runs.
Beloit Memorial 1, Elkhorn 0
In the top of the fourth inning, Natialie Bittner hit a leadoff single and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Angelique Spencer as the Purple Knights (18-6) beat the host Elks (18-5). Jacey Walker pitched a three-hit shutout to earn the victory. The Purple Knights meet Wilmot on Thursday at Lake Geneva Badger and hope to earn their first state trip since 1998.
Wilmot 3, Oregon 1
A three-run fifth inning proved to be Oregon’s undoing as host Wilmot (18-9) won the battle of Panthers. Winning pitcher Madison Zerr delivered the winning hit, a two-run double, and pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight. Erin Newton doubled for Oregon (15-9).
Monroe 7, Whitnall 4
The Cheesemakers (20-4), ranked third in Division 2, defeated the second-ranked Falcons (23-4) on the strength of three home runs and the 16-strikeout pitching of Olivia Bobak. Bobak hit a two-run homer. Grace Tostrud went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a two-run homer, and Monroe’s Haley Betthauser hit a solo homer in the fifth inning.
McFarland 8, Evansville 5
Junior catcher Alanah Halsey hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the host Spartans (16-11) past the Blue Devils (10-14). K.J. LeFave hit a single and triple for the winners, and Megan Jansen struck out 10, allowed seven hits and walked one to earn the pitching victory. For Evansville, Emily Pfeil homered and Braly Wiser hit two doubles.
Dodgeville 4, La Crosse Aquinas 3
Audrey White scored the tying run in the fourth and drove in the winning run in the fifth to give the Dodgers (17-6) the home victory against the Blugolds (15-9). Lindsey Murphy pitched seven innings to record the win. Amanda Ludwig hit a two-run homer for Dodgeville.
Poynette 8, Lake Mills 0
Casey Fountain pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out 15 and walking one, to lead the defending Division 3 state champion and top-ranked Pumas (26-0) past the L-Cats (17-5). Lucy Cuff went 4-for-4 with a double and triple for the winners.
Wis. Heights 5,
Mineral Point 4 (9)
In Division 4, the Vanguards’ Jada Wood homered to center field with two outs and a 3-2 count in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Vanguards (20-4-1) a victory over the Pointers (20-6). Kraemer Tayler pitched a complete game, giving up five hits and three walks and striking out five for Wisconsin Heights.
Horicon 4, Johnson Creek 0
Allison Tillema allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, pushing the Marshladies past the Lady Jays. Karissa Laabs homered for the Marshladies.
Baseball
Verona 4, Oregon 1
Winning pitcher Jacob Kisting, struck out eight in five innings as the visiting Wildcats (13-11) beat the Panthers (12-11). Noah Brindley pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs, five hits, and seven strikeouts for the home team.
Madison Memorial 10,
La Follette 0
Jack Krumbach homered twice and the Spartans (15-10) rolled to a home victory over the Lancers (6-18). Three pitchers combined for the shutout for Madison Memorial.
Madison East 5, Watertown 3
Yan Venegas doubled to tie the game in the fourth and drove in an insurance run in the fifth as the Purgolders (4-17) rallied to score a road upset over the Goslings (15-9). Adrian Montilva held Watertown to three runs over four innings to record the win, and Sam Heiman pitched three scoreless innings in relief to preserve the lead.
DeForest 5, Beaver Dam 2
Jake Purcell hit a third-inning grand slam to lead the Norskies (13-11) to a home victory over the Golden Beavers (9-12). Cal Olson allowed two hits over five innings for the win. Wesley Biel homered for Beaver Dam.
Janesville Parker 6, Mukwonago 1
In the Oconomowoc sectional, Cavanaugh Mair doubled and drove in three runs as the Vikings (11-13) earned a road victory over the Indians (9-16). Winning pitcher Carter Schneider allowed one hit over four innings.
Hartland Arrowhead 5,
Beloit Memorial 1
Tyler LaMack went 2-for-3 with three RBIs as the Warhawks (12-13) held off the Purple Knights (4-18).
Wisconsin Dells 2, Reedsburg 1 (8)
In the Division 2 Baraboo sectional, the visiting Chiefs (13-6) beat the Beavers (13-6) when Dylan Musiedlak hit an RBI ground ball in the eighth inning.
Madison Edgewood 4,
Sauk Prairie 1
Jackson Wendler pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run and five hits to secure the home win for the Crusaders (17-5) over the Eagles (12-14).
Mount Horeb 7,
Monona Grove 4
Jonas Kittoe drove in the winning run with a seventh-inning double and the Vikings (13-8) survived a late rally by the host Silver Eagles (16-8). Jordan Schaefer pitched five innings of relief to win. Graham Arndt was 3-for-3 for MG.
Beloit Turner 9,
Edgerton 8
The Trojans (20-2) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly to beat the Crimson Tide (10-13). Edgerton scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead. Preston Viens pitched 3⅔ innings of relief for Turner to get the win.
McFarland 6, Evansville 1
Jeremiah Price-Johnson allowed four hits over seven innings as the host Spartans (17-9) rolled past the Blue Devils (11-13). Austin Miller and Xavier Schreiber each drove in a pair of runs for McFarland. Ryan Borchardt hit a solo homer for Evansville.
Elkhorn 3, Lake Mills 2
The top-seeded L-Cats (18-5) had a late rally fall short in a home loss to the Elks (16-10). Elkhorn scored three runs in the fourth inning on an error, a ground ball and a sacrifice to overcome a two-hit performance.
Walworth Big Foot 1, Jefferson 0 (9)
Sam Dickerson bunted home the winning run in the ninth inning as the Chiefs (9-13) beat the Eagles (16-9). Jared Vogel pitched 8-⅓ innings for the Eagles, allowing four hits but taking the loss.
Union Grove 15, Watertown Luther Prep 0
In the Division 2 Carthage College sectional, the top-seeded Broncos (23-3) had 12 hits to blast past the Phoenix (14-7). Todd Manteufel went 2-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs, Owen Erickson went 2-for-3 with a double, triple, and four RBIs, and Nick Williams went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the winners.
Prairie du Chien 4, Wis. Heights 3
Hunter Davis reached on an error and courtesy runner Aaron Neisius scored on a wild pitch as the Blackhawks (17-2) walked off at home against the Vanguards (11-9). Gavin Gillitzer struck out 10 over five innings and Ryan McGrath pitched two innings of relief to win for Prairie du Chien.
Lakeside Lutheran 4, Belleville 0
Alex Ryan struck out nine and allowed two hits over six innings as the Warriors (11-10) shut down the host Wildcats (10-9). Logan Pampel went 3-for-3 for Lakeside.
Columbus 7, Waterloo 4
Sal Genco went 3-for-3 with a double as the Cardinals (13-7) rallied with two runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to beat the Pirates (8-11) at home. Columbus’ Trace Kirchberg pitched 3-2/3 innings for the win.
Orfordville Parkview 3, New Glarus 2
Justin Balch drove in a run with a double in the first inning to give the Vikings (14-10) an early lead in their home victory over the Glarner Knights (6-16). Senior Eli Hoscheit threw a four-hitter, striking out 11.
Johnson Creek 7, Burlington Catholic Central 2
Bow Hartwig pitched seven complete innings, striking out eight, and drove in two RBIs as the top-seeded Bluejays (20-5) beat the visiting Hilltoppers (19-6).
Mineral Point 10, Southwestern 0
The Pointers (22-0) swept past the visiting Wildcats (12-9) as Justin Baehler pitched a five-inning, three-hit shutout. He also hit a homer and double and drove in three runs.
Deerfield 6, Barneveld 4
Carson Knapp hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh as the Demons (19-4) scored a dramatic home victory over the Eagles (16-7). Barneveld had scored four runs in the sixth to tie the game. Simon Fuerstenberg pitched a complete game for Deerfield.
Girls soccer
Waunakee 10,
Janesville Parker 0
Anne Dotzler scored the game’s opening goal in the 11th minute and added a second score less than two minutes later as the host Warriors (15-2-2) dominated the Vikings (0-14-2) in a Division 1 regional semifinal. Sarah McLaughlin added two second-half goals for Waunakee.
Watertown 1,
Madison Memorial 1 (3-2 SO)
The host Gostlings’ Dani Weissenreider, Anna Schroeder and Samantha Petroski scored in a shootout as the Goslings (11-5-1) advanced after playing the Spartans to a 1-1 draw through regulation and overtime. Alayna Clark scored a goal in the 104th minute to put Watertown ahead, but Sydney Weier tied it five minutes later.
Middleton 5, Beloit Memorial 0
Danielle Martin scored two goals in the first 20 minutes to lead the Cardinals (8-3-4) to a home victory over the Purple Knights (6-12-2). Meghan Drucker’s 28 saves were not enough to keep Beloit Memorial in the game against a 33-shot effort by Middleton.
Oregon 10, Stoughton 0
In Division 2, the Panthers (13-0-1), last year’s state runner-up, rolled past the visiting Vikings (1-15-1) in a regional semifinal. Avery Fanning was a key part of the offense with two assists and goals in the ninth and 48th minutes. Jenna Bennett also contributed two goals in the first half.
Fort Atkinson 3, Westosha Central 0
Haylee Miles scored two goals as the host Blackhawks (13-8-0) stopped the Falcons (6-8-1). Lexi Garant scored the other goal for the Blackhawks.
Burlington 2, Baraboo 0
Gracie Geyso scored the game-winner and assisted on an insurance goal to propel the Demons (7-6-4) to a home victory against the Thunderbirds (3-11-3).
DeForest 7, Tomah 0
The fourth-seeded Norskies (9-5-3) used a balanced attack, with seven players scoring goals in a home victory over the Timberwolves (5-10-4). Midfielder Addy Conaway led the offense with a goal and three assists.
Monona Grove 11, Beaver Dam 0
The Silver Eagles (10-6-2) scored 17 seconds into the game and added 10 more goals — all in the first half — to down the Golden Beavers (1-15) at home. Maelia Dziedzic, Vanessa Giallombardo, Emma Dyer, and Taylor Ruesch each scored two goals.
Milton 9, Poynette/Portage 2
The host Red Hawks (9-5-0) scored three quick goals in the late first half and early second to pull away from the United (7-9-0). Junior Alex Rodenberg led the charge with four goals, and senior Chloe Buescher added a goal and three assists.
Sauk Prairie 8, Wilmot 0
Katelyn Fishnick scored five goals, including three goals in three minutes, as the host Eagles (18-1-2) dominated the visiting Panthers (1-14-1). Naomi Breunig scored in the 64th and 70th minutes.