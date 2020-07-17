WIAA receives proposal to move fall sports to spring and spring sports to summer

The Big Eight wants a consistent approach for all its sports. It wants to take into account the implications for all sports in decision-making, Schlitz said.

For instance, there is great public interest in football, but football made up 13.31% percent of participation in all prep sports among boys and girls in 2018-19 in the state, according to National Federation of State High School Associations data.

The WIAA has received numerous and varied communications about fall sports – including urging the WIAA to play in the fall, to not play at all and to move fall sports.

There are three models that appear in play for high school athletics in the state.

One is to maintain the traditional setup, though the schedule for the various fall sports might need to be altered and what exactly the fall will look like is in question right now.

Already this week, for instance, Waunakee announced it was pushing back football practice, canceling its two non-conference football games in August and planning to play conference-only football games.

It's also possible some sports might have a better chance to play and some will face challenges -- such as football, boys soccer, girls swimming and boys and girls volleyball.