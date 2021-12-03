 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA plans to examine lacrosse's prospects as a sponsored sport
0 Comments
alert

WIAA plans to examine lacrosse's prospects as a sponsored sport

  • 0

The WIAA plans to examine whether lacrosse should be added as a sponsored sport.

The WIAA Board of Control had its December meeting Friday and reviewed and took action on several items.

Among the action items, the Board of Control approved creation of a committee to look at the prospects for adding lacrosse as a sponsored sport, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

The Board of Control also approved a 2022-23 meeting dates calendar, a 2020-21 independent audit report provided by BDO Global and a deferred liability fund report for September.

The WIAA executive staff provided reports on the competitive balance ad hoc committee’s first meeting, continued efforts to recruit and retain licensed officials and an update on the conference realignment process and applications.

Dr. Timothy McGuine presented the Board of Control with findings from another study that followed a survey conducted last year revealing a significant mental health impact on youth as a result of school closures and canceled sport seasons.

According to the WIAA release, the subsequent study indicated those students returning to athletics in the spring of 2021 reported an improved level of physical activity, mental health and quality of life from 2020. But it was significantly lower than historical norms. For those who didn’t participate in sports during the last year, it showed lower levels of physical activity, greater anxiety and depression symptoms, and lower quality of life.

The WIAA executive staff and Dr. McGuine plan to work together to create a document for school districts to utilize.

The Board of Control received a legislative update and liaison reports from the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, the Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski wraps up Thursday's Badgers loss to the U.S. Under-18 Team

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics