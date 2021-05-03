 Skip to main content
WIAA opens job search for assistant director
The WIAA began its search for an assistant director Monday, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

The WIAA is seeking to fill the job held by Stephanie Hauser, who was named the next executive director and will begin those responsibilities July 1. 

Information and details about the assistant director job was posted on the WIAA website and distributed to various associations and partners Monday, according to the release.

Stephanie Hauser photo 4-17

Hauser 

The deadline for applicants is May 27.

The first round of interviews is scheduled June 9 and possibly June 10, via Zoom. Final interviews are expected to be June 16 at the WIAA office in Stevens Point.

The start date for the person selected is expected to be July 12.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

