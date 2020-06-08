WIAA offers clarification about fall prep sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The WIAA released a clarification on Twitter about fall prep sports Monday night after a recent story posted online by a radio station in the state indicated it had been decided all fall sports would begin on schedule in August.

The WIAA hasn’t announced such certainty about fall sports.

The WIAA announcement said: “An article misrepresenting the existing reality with regard to football and fall sports was recently posted online & spread on social media. We'd like to take this opportunity to clarify the situation.

“We are optimistic and hopeful that our schools will be able to provide fall sports, but it will ultimately come down to local & health leaders who are the experts determining if our schools can provide sport opportunities to their student-athletes.

“Safety & health continue to be our biggest concerns. We have been involved in very detailed and intensive communication with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction & the governor’s office.”

The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet June 24 and that figures to be an important meeting in making a decision and planning for the fall.