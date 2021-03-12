WIAA narrows executive director search to four finalists

The WIAA has narrowed its search for a new executive director to four finalists, including two who are on the current executive staff, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark on Friday.

Current WIAA executive director Dave Anderson announced his retirement in December, effective July 30, 2021.

The finalists on the WIAA executive staff are deputy director Wade Labecki and assistant director Stephanie Hauser.

The two other finalists have experience on the WIAA’s Board of Control: Stratford superintendent Scott Winch and Waterford superintendent and business manager Luke Francois. Francois’ experience also includes being Middleton athletic director, Mineral Point school district superintendent and Sauk Prairie executive director of business services.

Second interviews with each candidate are scheduled April 15. The WIAA would like to introduce its next executive director at its annual meeting May 26.

A portion of the interview with each candidate will be video recorded and available for viewing afterward on the WIAA website, according to the release.

