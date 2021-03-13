 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAA narrows executive director search to 4 finalists
0 comments
topical

WIAA narrows executive director search to 4 finalists

{{featured_button_text}}

The WIAA has narrowed its search for a new executive director to four finalists, including two who are on the current executive staff, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark on Friday.

Current WIAA executive director Dave Anderson announced his retirement in December, effective July 30, 2021.

Wade Labecki photo

Labecki 

The finalists on the WIAA executive staff are deputy director Wade Labecki and assistant director Stephanie Hauser.

Stephanie Hauser photo

Hauser 

The two other finalists have experience on the WIAA’s Board of Control: Stratford superintendent Scott Winch and Waterford superintendent and business manager Luke Francois. Francois’ experience also includes being Middleton athletic director, Mineral Point school district superintendent and Sauk Prairie executive director of business services. 

Francois

Francois 

Second interviews with each candidate are scheduled April 15. The WIAA would like to introduce its next executive director at its annual meeting May 26.

Scott Winch photo

Winch 

A portion of the interview with each candidate will be video recorded and available for viewing afterward on the WIAA website, according to the release.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers address miscues after Iowa Hawkeyes escape with victory

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics